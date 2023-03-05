Which Are The 5 Best Vehicle Tracking System In 2023?

Andre Oentoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJ7lB_0l8KIiuD00
Photo byFreepik

Fleet management software is the trending way to organize, manage, and coordinate transport business, including cranes and cargo containers.

The feature is installed with a GPS tracker to help reveal vehicle location and other metrics at all times. The information creates a clear picture of the operation, assisting companies in making informed decisions, including how to dispatch vehicles, schedule maintenance, driver safety, distribute loads, and choose routes.

GPS tracking for vehicles is the best fleet management system for companies. For example, airlines use the software to coordinate flights; road transport to dispatch taxis. Also, construction companies employ them to track trucks, cranes, and rigs used in moving food and beverage and used in schools, government buses, and transportation.

One of the best things you can do to enhance your business operations is to get a GPS tracker. Using a GPS satellite system, it will give you real-time updates on the condition and location of your company vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLXY5_0l8KIiuD00
Photo byPexels

However, here are the five best vehicle tracking systems trending in 2023.

1. Ram Tracking

Ram Tracking is an award-winning vehicle tracking system that saves your business money, increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs. The fleet management tools help your business on autopilot with their:

  • App that gives you a live view of your drivers, their status, and other data that can improve the efficiency of your business.
  • Reports that are easy to read and can be customized.
  • Quick Service

In addition, it comes with various features that track drivers' erratic behaviors like harsh braking, overspeeding, etc. A map shows the present location of all employees and can be used to assign workers. Ram Tracking works perfectly with trucks, semi-trucks, HGVs, etc.

So, if you want a high-efficiency truck tracking system, Ram Tracking can be your best choice.

2. GeoTab

Geotab is a large trucking company having over 2 million connecting assets. However, getting the software will require a reseller or a vendor. The software has four plans to match every pocket and feature. The base plan includes GPS tracking, IOX networking, VIN, and Driver ID. The regulatory plan has additional features to keep in touch with the drivers, such as IFTA data. If you opt for the Pro and Pro Plus plan, you can add engine data, active tracking, lifetime warranties, and additional advance support.

Furthermore, the FMS is cloud-based, making it accessible through the web browser of any operating system. It has a dashboard revealing essential data such as vehicle position, fuel consumption, speed, productivity, driver scorecards, and more.

The tool also has a marketplace to find third-party apps and plugins. You can add extensions to engine and vehicle integration, access to advanced analysis, add AI and machine learning, and more.

3. Onfleet

Onfleet is an FMS with the sole purpose of distributing delivery fleets. The software determines the best routes through an optimized algorithm using your driver’s location, traffic, delivery scale, and capacity. The tool helps locate the possible route and recalculate routes if necessary to help the driver reach maximum productivity.

Furthermore, the FMS has additional features to manage deliveries. For example, drivers can use the mobile version to collect photos and signatures and scan barcodes on their drop-offs. In addition, there is a chat system for easy team communication the entire day. It also connects with the Zapier app for the integration of business workflows.

4. Avrios

Avrios has all the tools you need as a fleet management company. The platform is user-friendly even for huge companies. The software features include GPS tracking, automated workflow, maintenance logs, and more. Furthermore, the software can easily be integrated with other fleet management software and services.

Companies can also import transactions from fuel card systems while connecting to employee management software for drivers. Aside from that, the software has a built-in network with partners like vehicle rental companies and mechanics for easy access to customers and discount rates.

5. GPSTrackit

The GPSTrackit tool of 2023 is straightforward for analytics and reporting. GPSTrackit is an enormous tracking software that covers over 12,000 fleets. Although the software is cheap and straightforward, the company has outstanding fleet management features, including ELD compliance, vehicle diagnostics, training, hardware, and safety features.

In addition, the software is cloud-based, allowing for route planning, tracking and optimization, B2B communication, form creation, and data collection. The software can help reduce fuel costs and idling time and increase vehicle lifespan. However, the tracking speed is slower in the 30s or 60s but displays a notification of acceleration, geofencing, unauthorized use, and harsh braking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3fb2_0l8KIiuD00
Photo byPexels

Benefits of Fleet Management Software

1. GPS Vehicle Tracking

Every FMS has a tracking system to help companies locate their mobile assets worldwide. The software gives speed updates, powerful analytics, reliable cellular connection with satellites, and more.

2. Driver Tracking

Businesses depend on human resources to run activities. Thus, an employer needs to keep track of aggressive driving, idle time or stops, driver ID tracking, and recurring distraction. This will go a long way to save the firm from unprofessional drivers.

3. Real-time notifications

FMS gives actual speed, accidents, geofencing, engine problems, route divergence, and more notifications to help run an easy routine, reduce costs and improve driver road behavior.

4. Route optimization

Route optimization is the fastest way to minimize cost and boost efficiency. FMS helps you reduce travel time, idling, and delays by locating the best routes based on geolocation.

5. Dispatching

The software allows two-way communication with drivers, helping employers send information, scheduling a pickup or drop-off location, geofencing updates, and more. It increases customer satisfaction in your business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5vOg_0l8KIiuD00
Photo byPexels

Conclusion

Companies connect their GPS tracker system to vehicles to provide information on tire pressure, fuel usage, engine efficiency, driver location, etc. This helps them in increasing the efficiency of their fleet operations. Hence, if you also want to enhance your vehicles and driver productivity, consider using any one of the GPS tracking systems mentioned above.

