6 Benefits of Automation Tools for SaaS Companies

80% of companies already use at least one SaaS solution to increase efficiency. After all, managing a business with minimal hassle is a challenging feat.

While many companies use SaaS tools to automate several recurring tasks, even SaaS companies require automation for smooth functioning. We might be aware of the primary benefit of automating tasks–reducing time and increasing efficiency. However, how exactly do automation tools help SaaS companies?

Read on to find out. This article talks about six benefits of automation tools for SaaS companies. Whether you’re a small company with limited staff or a giant one, it speaks to both. So let’s dive right in.

1. An ATS increases efficiency in performing HR and administrative tasks

A great company requires great talent.

While the statement stands true, it could get a bit daunting for even the most robust HR teams to hire the right candidates for their SaaS company. It will be manageable if you own a startup and are stilll be building a team. However, when a company is growing, so does the pool of potential employees. Here’s when automation comes in handy for HR.

An Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a tool you should consider investing in. An ATS system helps streamline the hiring process by gathering job requisitions, attracting and sourcing the right candidates, screening applicants, and scheduling and coordinating interviews. Moreover, it also offers analytics and reports for you to understand the loops in your current hiring process and points you in the direction of the changes you need to make.

A few key benefits of an ATS are:

The right system even for remote recruitment teams

Offers faster resume analysis leading to faster candidate screening

Saves time for the HR team to focus on other recruitment-related tasks

Find all recruitment-related data from a single tool

Lets candidates apply for jobs easily and quickly

Custom workflows to manage the entire recruiting process

Identifies the best candidates without wasting time on those that aren’t a fit

There are certainly many other automation tools, however, 94% of hiring professionals state that using ATS has improved their hiring process. So if you aren’t already, take this as a cue!

2. Use CRM tools to manage customer relations

Creativity and customer data analysis both lead to compelling customer relationship management.

While your marketing team could devise creative ways to market the product, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools help you with gathering and analyzing customer data.

Hubspot is the most prominent CRM software. However, the best alternatives to Hubspot , like Zoho, Highlevel, Pipedrive, etc., take care of your inbound and outbound marketing strategies just as well. These tools are especially preferable for small and medium-sized businesses, given their features and affordable pricing. Go for HubSpot if you have enough resources and budget to make that software your own.

Such CRM tools benefit your business by:

Streamlining customer support

Providing detailed analytics

Improving customer retention

Increasing ROI

Identify the critical issues in your existing CRM, and invest in a tool that reaps benefits for your customers.

3. Increase in employee retention

Automation tools not only enhance customer experience but employee experience too.

If we closely look at how automation improves processes at the customer’s end, we see that employee efficiency directly impacts the customer experience. After all, it is possible to cater to your customers better when the internal team is efficient enough. So along with the business reaping the benefits of automation, use it to address the requests of employees.

With automation tools,

you can create a workflow to process vacation requests, leaves, and travel reimbursements.

Manage internal team communication effectively.

Monitor and track the status of each task for all employees.

Besides seamless employee management, these tools also ensure dealing with matters that improve employee satisfaction. Using tools that enable creating workflows enhances employee productivity and accuracy. While investing in tools that let employees give feedback and make them feel heard improves employee satisfaction. Doing so not only helps businesses retain existing employees but also attracts new ones.

4. Enhance customer experience

Photo by Unsplash on Unsplash

Every business caters to a customer, whether a business or an individual. Each business works toward satiating customer needs. One of the primary goals of automation is to keep your customers satisfied with faster service delivery.

For example, you can automate some of your customer support departments if you own a SaaS company. Instead of recruiting a hundred employees for customer support, you can automate it to handle basic customer queries. Consider integrating AI bots, live chats, emails, etc., to leverage the power of automation. You can even automate and create personalized emails for a better customer experience.

Taking customer experience into account, let’s not forget the importance of effective marketing.

5. Decrease in errors

Data accuracy is crucial regardless of the industry domain.

Even a simple error in entering data could cost companies a fortune. When staff manually encodes, it leads to costly errors, especially when keying information to different devices. Automation minimizes these human errors and ensures that data is accurately noted while processing orders or filling billing information.

In a SaaS company, even one minor misconfiguration could cause the below-mentioned problems:

Disrupts business processes or downtime

Exposes vulnerabilities for attackers

Networking and communication inconsistencies

If your business encounters any of the problems mentioned above, it can cause a data breach and adversely affect your business's credibility. For any business dealing with data, automation can help reduce errors in most cases, be it in storing or transferring data. It may eliminate a few errors in some cases.

6. Decrease in overall labor cost

Labor costs could be an issue for medium to big-sized businesses of all sectors. SaaS companies deal with data and data servers. Many resources go behind managing this bulky data. Hiring multiple employees for repetitive tasks in data management yields negligible results for the company. Automation tools enable task handling with a handful of employees, reducing overhead costs.

For instance, you’re a medium-sized eCommerce business needing image processing and edits like background removal, changing the image background color, etc. In this case, investing in a tool that optimizes photos for your company is better than hiring an in-house photo editor to do these repetitive tasks manually.

Look at your company's regular functions and identify areas that AI could handle better.

It’s time to automate

Automation tools improve efficiency. However, you must have the right tool that enhances the processes to ensure that the business achieves its set goals. Using automation tools in a systematic way that optimizes the benefits a business can gain from it is key. You can use the time saved into devising innovative strategies to grow your business further.

If you’re a small business, you may be reluctant to use automation. However, for all mid and big-sized businesses, using automation is the only smart way to optimize your business benefits. To choose the right tool, you must analyze your current systems and identify loopholes in them. Once you’re clear on what’s not working, research the tool that will make it work!

Analyze. Identify. Automate.