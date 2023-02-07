Social Media Marketing Trends For SaaS Businesses in 2023

Andre Oentoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFa4j_0kYBwWv400
Photo byFreepik

SaaS marketing agencies must be prepared to meet today's and tomorrow's SaaS marketing challenges with creative yet practical solutions. Planning ahead of time to expand on these promotional activities can give you a competitive advantage by allowing you to develop a plan that will produce measurable results.

How should you plan for top SaaS marketing trends and challenges?

Investigate the following SaaS marketing campaign trends and plan to incorporate at least some of them into your strategy in the coming year:

SaaS Marketing Trends in 2023

Native Advertising Will Grow In Popularity

To summarize, Native Advertising is a paid advertisement that matches the appearance, style, and tone of the website or platform on which it appears. They do not appear to be advertisements, unlike traditional display ads.

According to a Sharethrough survey to better understand user visual attention, customers began to look at native ads more regularly than display/banner ads. It also discovered that native ads increased consumer purchase intent and brand affinity.

The positive point of native ads is that they can easily avoid ad blockers. Furthermore, they aid in the prevention of ad fatigue, which most audiences experience when exposed to advertisements on a regular basis. According to Statista, this ultimately results in billions of dollars in revenue loss for many PPC advertisers.

However, due to Native ads' ability to blend in with the available content of the page where they are advertised, their usage will continue to rise in the coming years. The only thing to remember is that the content should be useful to visitors, answer their questions, and solve their problems.

A knowledgeable SaaS content marketing agency can assist you in getting the most out of your native ads.

Utilization Of Video Marketing

It's generally that video is becoming increasingly important in digital marketing and that the 2023 SaaS trends appear to be continuing well into the future. According to surveys, consumers were required to take action after watching a business video. In terms of content, video has a high rate of conversion.

It's an eye-catcher that can interact and connect with customers on a level that text content cannot match.

There are numerous ways to incorporate video into your SaaS marketing strategy in 2023. It can be an excellent tool for telling your brand's and business models' stories and sharing testimonials, case studies, how-and-to's explainers, and much more.

Plan on investing more in youtube video marketing content this year, and monitor the outcomes of your content to see what is resonating with your viewers and where you need to continue to invest more resources.

Customer Focused Mindset

SaaS companies should strive to develop relationships with their prospects in 2023 and beyond. Creating more user-centric content and stories is the best way to build good connections.

According to a Zendesk study, 57% of customers said the service quality and expertise they received from companies significantly impacted their loyalty. According to another study published in 2021 on Hyken, 52% of customers are prepared to pay more if they receive a great customer experience, and 70% would if the service is convenient. How much do you demand?

That depends entirely on the industry and can range from 1% to more than 31%. Here's how it's broken down:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fp2zl_0kYBwWv400
Photo byGrowfusely

According to the reports, customer satisfaction and experience will be the pillars for SaaS businesses to expand. As a result, companies must adopt this SaaS marketing trend in the future to create a better brand experience. Since we're on the subject, let's discuss our next SaaS trend for building a brand experience.

AI's Increasing Reliance

AI and cloud computing have been adopted by SaaS marketers, particularly through the use of chatbots. Chatbots are becoming more popular as a way to provide customers and website visitors with immediate answers and information.

The capacity to interact and communicate directly with virtual agents will become increasingly important as customers become more familiar with them. According to Oracle, 80% of businesses want a chatbot on their website by 2023. Consumers have come to expect it, so SaaS marketing agencies must stay ahead of the curve.

Finding the sweet spot for transitioning from chatbots to sales reps during the lead phase will almost certainly be an ongoing process. While this may take some time, clearly outlining your company's marketing-to-sales handoff and highlighting expectations between MQL and SQL can significantly reduce tension in your buyer's journey. Finding the right AI balance for your business will become one of the keys to continued prospects in SaaS creative marketing trends in 2023.

Developing a Brand Experience

SaaS companies understand the importance of branding, but does your company provide a thorough brand experience? Simply having a logo, slogan, website, and anchoring positioning statements is insufficient.

Customers expect more from the SaaS companies with which they partner based on core value propositions that push performance and results. Brand positioning and messaging are more important than ever in the crowded world of SaaS client acquisition and retention. You want to interact with customers on how and why you offer the best solution through your messaging.

Customers expect a brand experience that includes distinctive and appealing visuals as well as ways to make a sincere emotional bond.

Your SaaS marketing trends and challenges should be layered across the customer lifecycle and run through each and every aspect of your marketing initiatives, from the website to digital content to ads. Consider undertaking a thorough branding initiative in the coming year.

Final Thoughts

As a SaaS founder or marketer, it is critical to stay on top of developing SaaS marketing strategies and trends and reaping full benefits from them in 2023. With a greater emphasis on native advertising, video marketing, unbundling strategy, aspirational selling, and feature marketing, 2023 could be the most profitable year for the SaaS industry.

Furthermore, AI/ML, brand experience development, a customer-centric mindset, and usage-based pricing will all play a significant role in customer retention and optimization. So, keep an eye on the weather forecast to see what SaaS marketing trends will take off in 2023.

Author bio:

Trevor’s career began as a freelance learning applications developer and designer. After finding success in software he moved into SaaS consulting, and started the SaaS growth agency, Inturact. Over the last 10+ years Inturact has helped many SaaS companies find scalability and get acquired. Inturact is now also an investment vehicle for Inturact Capital - a private equity fund that acquires, grows and exits SaaS companies.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

182 followers

More from Andre Oentoro

Make An Impact In The Online Market

8 Effective Ways to Ensure Growth in E-Commerce Sales. Businesses and brands have given the same amount of importance to E-Commerce as they do with traditional retail. Imagine being able to market globally at a more manageable cost and having faster reach due to online visibility. These are just some of the many advantages of E-Commerce.

Read full story

6 Benefits of Automation Tools for SaaS Companies

80% of companies already use at least one SaaS solution to increase efficiency. After all, managing a business with minimal hassle is a challenging feat. While many companies use SaaS tools to automate several recurring tasks, even SaaS companies require automation for smooth functioning. We might be aware of the primary benefit of automating tasks–reducing time and increasing efficiency. However, how exactly do automation tools help SaaS companies?

Read full story

Reasons to Showcase Instagram feed on Website

About 10 years ago, could you have imagined a mobile application has more than 700 million active users in a month? With the launch of Instagram and the consistently increasing number of social media addicts, marketers have started understanding the importance of promoting their business on Instagram. It has the potential to reach a wide audience and businesses these days are trying to make most of it by posting reels, stories and running polls and campaigns. Also, the success of the campaigns can be tracked using social media analytics tools.

Read full story

Use Of Soybean By-products In Animal Feed

Do you know that incorporating soybeans and their byproducts in the rations for dairy cattle has become a common practice these days? They are an excellent source of amino acids and can easily fit into any forage-based quota. Depending on how they have been processed, they can provide cattle with high-quality protein, degradable, undegradable, and soluble protein, energy, fat, and even fiber.

Read full story

Tips For Sharing Content On Social Media Regulary

A Social Media Manager is in charge of a company's public relations through implementing content strategy on social media platforms. Analyzing engagement data, recognizing trends in customer interactions, and developing digital initiatives to build community online are among their responsibilities.

Read full story

Top Tips For Using Social Media For Businesses in 2023

If you have a business, what are the first things you should do for it? Investing, collaborating with partners, developing a proper business strategy, or introducing your business to people. Yes! You must first introduce your business to your audience and promote it in their eyes.

Read full story

10 Simple Steps to Launch an Online Business in 2023

E-commerce experienced a massive boost and became an indispensable part of the business world, thanks to COVID’19. More people than ever are adopting digital means of exchanging goods and services, and the statistics show no signs of regression. Interestingly, 70% of small to mid-sized businesses now invest more in having an online presence, and 64% of SMBs have at least a website to market their products.

Read full story

Modern Parenting Trends for Raising Kids in 2023

It seems that parenting trends are coming and going faster than fashion collections, but that has its own pros as well. We learn something new about our kids every year and turn this knowledge into a trend to adopt into your parenting repertoire. If you want to stay in the loop and maybe change how you approach your children, here are a few note-worthy parenting trends in 2023:

Read full story

Importance Of Optimizing Your Blog For SEO

Most people who use search engines will select one of the first five options that appear on the search engine results pages (SERPS). Your website must appear among the top results to capitalize on this and draw visitors to it or customers to your online store. SEO enhances a website's usability and user experience in addition to focusing on search engines. Users trust search engines, and a website's trustworthiness is increased when it ranks well for the terms the user is searching for. The social advertising of your website benefits from SEO.

Read full story

Top 10 Considerations That Drive Employee Engagement

Did you know that high employee engagement improves profitability by 21%? The level of engagement among employees directly affects output and, in turn, corporate profits. High-engagement companies experience a boost in productivity, minimal staff attrition rates, and fewer absences. When it concerns a company's overall economic output, those who invest in their employee satisfaction initiatives outperform their rivals.

Read full story

Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023

Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:

Read full story

How Have New Technologies Revolutionized Automotive Industry

The automotive data analytics market is growing at a staggering rate of 16.75% in the years 2021 to 2026. Technology and innovation have always played paramount roles in the development of the automotive industry.

Read full story

7 Strategies for Creating Inspired and Engaged Teams

Employee satisfaction extends to team engagement. Professional dedication and readiness to do more than the standard norms to ensure productivity are two factors that are measured in staff engagement.

Read full story

Effective Ways to Promote Your eCommerce Store on a Budget

A great marketing plan should increase sales and reduce or eliminate cart abandonment. Effective marketing techniques encourage people to take in your message, get familiar with your brand, and finally buy from you. Reaching your target demographic and increasing revenue requires persistence and a variety of marketing techniques. There are several ways to advertise your company and brands. When done correctly, eCommerce marketing may significantly reduce marketing expenses. You may sell your online store using inexpensive tools and successful marketing techniques.

Read full story

Fact 101: Switch to Soy Products For Protein-Rich Diet

Soybeans are high in several vitamins and minerals, just like other legumes. But compared to the majority of other legumes, the macronutrient profile of soybeans is significantly different. This makes them more nutritious and highly beneficial to human and animal health.

Read full story
1 comments

Contingent Workforce Management Tips

Over the last couple of years, the labor market experienced quite a lot of important changes. We can, without any doubt, agree that the rise of contingent workforce teams definitely presents one of the most disruptive trends.

Read full story

How to Create a Powerful Careers Page for Your Business

Create the best career page that captivates applicants as they visit your website. Career pages are landing pages that host job openings for companies. Career pages play a significant role on the company website. Asides from enabling companies to post their job openings, it also allows candidates to get an overview of the companies and their cultures.

Read full story

The Importance of Road Safety

Transportation is an important part of everyday life. On the other hand, car accidents are common, especially in today’s fast-paced world. Negligence or unawareness of road safety is one of the top reasons for crashes and incidents. This is why road safety should be one of the most pressing concerns for all of us.

Read full story

Home Appliances Market Trends and Predictions

The global pandemic of 2020 has had a significant impact on all industries around the world, including the home appliance market. The sector experienced historically slow growth throughout the year, although the situation has significantly improved over the last two years. As we continue moving forward, the appliance market might turn back to its old ways, presenting a couple of novelties for the future as well. With that in mind, here are some of the most important trends and predictions in the home appliance market that will likely shape the years to come:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy