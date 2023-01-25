10 Simple Steps to Launch an Online Business in 2023

Andre Oentoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0SAD_0kPI2o2100
Photo byFreepiķ

E-commerce experienced a massive boost and became an indispensable part of the business world, thanks to COVID’19.

More people than ever are adopting digital means of exchanging goods and services, and the statistics show no signs of regression. Interestingly, 70% of small to mid-sized businesses now invest more in having an online presence, and 64% of SMBs have at least a website to market their products.

With the recent surge in e-commerce and digital transformation, coupled with the superfluity of resources and information readily available over the internet, it’s really a good time to start an online business.

Launching an online business could be a daunting process since they all follow different models. Knowing “what to pay attention to” and “how to go about it” could be difficult for many, but you need not worry as we’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re a complete novice in the business world or a business owner looking to step up your game by entering the digital space, this article is your treasure trove as it explains the step-by-step process to start an online business.

Starting an online business in 10 simple steps

1. Equip your toolbox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXHbq_0kPI2o2100
Photo byFlodesk

Online businesses require online software to thrive, and knowing which works best amidst the inexhaustible number of tools available could be a great burden. Mailerlite is one of those popular tools often used by businesses to optimize their marketing campaigns.

Its robust feature set is particularly suitable for e-commerce in that it connects you with your audience on a whole new level. What more could you ask for?

Amidst the many features it promises, most businesses, especially start-ups, still opt for other affordable MailerLite alternatives due to limited business budgets. While its pricing is based on subscriber count, it is usually budget-friendly at inception, but it becomes more expensive as your business grows.

It’s pertinent to build your arsenal with tools that will serve your unique business purposes. While they all have variations in their features, you must carefully access them and choose which works best for you.

2. Don’t be in haste

Business is a game of strategy; it requires self-discipline, creativity, commitment, and how quickly you adapt to new technologies and marketing trends. You have to be mentally prepared and action-driven for all forms of obstacles. Managing crises and losses may as well be a factor in your success as a business owner.

So, it’s way more than choosing a brand name, crafting a logo, or building a website. Most businesses crumble due to a lack of tactics, innovative ideas, and foresight, all of which play vital roles in sustaining a business.

So you need to ask yourself the big question. Are you prepared for the challenge?

3. Find your niche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UbpN0_0kPI2o2100
Photo byPexels

There are thousands of niches in the online space, each one resonating with a unique business model. Your skill set and expertise are an extension of who you are, and they need to align with a particular niche when deciding what to do.

Doing what you enjoy comes with a sense of gratification and has a significant impact on your business in the long run. Investing your time and energy in something you don’t have a flair for is a surefire way to failure. However, matching your abilities with a niche isn’t enough; knowing the market’s profitability potential is crucial.

As an analogy, art has always been my passion since childhood, and I eventually mastered the art of designing. In the meantime, I found out businesses can’t resist hiring freelance graphic designers on their team to create visual content when marketing their products and services.

Ta-da! The perfect business idea

4. Ideate and evaluate

There’s a good chance that a concept for an online business has already struck your mind—that’s perfect! And if you still need help with one, here’s something that would be helpful:

Take a careful assessment of the flourishing businesses around you, and you’ll realize they’ve got something in common: problem-solving. Identifying a pain point plays a significant role when developing a business idea.

  • What do people need?
  • How can you address the problem?
  • What are the chances of its success?

These are questions begging for answers before channeling your resources into any business. For instance, food vendors prepare and sell ready-made meals for the hungry masses, and the telecommunications industries provide ease of communication all around the world.

These are necessities for people, so starting an online business isn’t all about doing what you love; it’s about giving people what they need.

5. Forge a brand

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, a reputable brand identity will hone you a competitive edge, particularly when you’re up against industry giants with high-level customer loyalty and unlimited marketing budgets.

Branding is way more than crafting a beautiful logo or well-placed advertisements. It’s about leaving your imprint in the minds of your audience with the goal of becoming irresistible in the online business space.

When creating a brand, you must be strategic and promising when conveying the uniqueness of your business to your audience. Be consistent with visual elements across all channels; this includes your logo, colors, typefaces, and other distinct elements that make you stand out.

Building a brand is about how you want the world to perceive your business, and it doesn’t happen overnight. It's about finding a sweet spot between brand strategy, brand identity, and brand marketing.

6. Build a website

Now that you’ve gotten your facts and figures right and formulated a concrete business plan, it’s about time you introduce your business to the world. Here is where an e-commerce website comes into play.

Building a website has become easier in recent times, thanks to the plethora of resources available in the online space. You can easily take a UX design course and create incredible websites within a short time frame with available integrations without having a background in coding. Yes, it’s that easy!

Your e-commerce website, like any other, should be intuitive and user-friendly. Users should be able to navigate seamlessly and have an all-around great user experience when interacting with your website.

Keep in mind that it takes a lot of effort and years of diligence before your website finally takes center stage in the show.

7. Setup competitor analysis

One of the fastest ways to set your brand apart in the online space is to make a detailed evaluation of the competitive landscape. What could be more informative than studying those who are further ahead of you?

Their individual websites would avail you of a wealth of information. Consider their marketing tactics, the services they render, their clientele, and how well they are thriving. These will give you workable insights that will allow you to define your overall business strategy.

You might as well introduce a SWOT analysis to the process to optimize your research. It’s a master plan that allows you to leverage your competitors' strengths and weaknesses to identify new growth opportunities.

8. Manage your finances

Finances are the heart of any business, and a little step out of line could be detrimental to your business in its entirety.

A financial plan is a vital part of your business plan, as it allows you to streamline business activities and follow due course when making business decisions. You should have a grip on your income and expenses to monitor how your business is faring.

In addition, you should decide on a payment option for ease of transaction with your clientele. With so many options available to you, that shouldn’t be a problem. Some common ones are PayPal, digital wallets, and Google Pay, to name a few.

Finally, draft out a payout schedule rather than receiving funds randomly to keep tabs on cash flows.

9. Optimize your content for SERP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8Syn_0kPI2o2100
Photo byPexels

Just a little further! Each time you enter a keyword into a search engine, say Google, you’ll notice how sites appear in ranked order in organic search results. That doesn’t happen by chance; rather, they appear based on the principles of SEO.

SEO stands for "search engine optimization," which is the practice of generating traffic to improve a website's visibility when people search for products or services.

Since it’s just normal to include articles, blogs, and other written content on your site when marketing your services, it’s important to follow the best practices for SEO so that those contents are optimized to create proper brand awareness.

10. Unveil your brand

And here we are! It’s about time the world learned of your presence. Nowadays, social media is the fastest way to get your business into the nooks and crannies of the globe, irrespective of its size, without having to worry about the cost of advertising.

It’s the digital age, and the online space is filled with a whole bunch of social media channels, making e-commerce easier than ever. You can market your products and services to potential customers via various platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, depending on what works best for you.

Here are a few tips to get started;

  • Open the floor with giveaways, everyone loves that
  • Frequently share links to your website, blogs, and products
  • Pay for sponsored ads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram so as to appear in target customer feeds
  • Be open to customer reviews and ratings and be quick to respond to messages
  • Engage your potential customers with regular posts and alluring content.

What comes next?

Now that you’ve got everything you need at your fingertips, sustaining your business and becoming an expert in e-commerce should be your goal.

Keep in mind that the terrain isn’t a smooth one; it’s normal to encounter setbacks, but you must be proactive when dealing with them.

Keep your eyes peeled for growth opportunities and take pride in celebrating your wins. Stay focused and keep grinding, and you’ll be surprised at how much you can achieve.

Author Bio

Rilwan Kazeem is a freelance content writer, and an enthusiastic one at that. He has been in the writing world for three years. Being an explorer and reader, he engages his readers with in-depth and thought-provoking blogs and articles.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

179 followers

More from Andre Oentoro

Modern Parenting Trends for Raising Kids in 2023

It seems that parenting trends are coming and going faster than fashion collections, but that has its own pros as well. We learn something new about our kids every year and turn this knowledge into a trend to adopt into your parenting repertoire. If you want to stay in the loop and maybe change how you approach your children, here are a few note-worthy parenting trends in 2023:

Read full story

Importance Of Optimizing Your Blog For SEO

Most people who use search engines will select one of the first five options that appear on the search engine results pages (SERPS). Your website must appear among the top results to capitalize on this and draw visitors to it or customers to your online store. SEO enhances a website's usability and user experience in addition to focusing on search engines. Users trust search engines, and a website's trustworthiness is increased when it ranks well for the terms the user is searching for. The social advertising of your website benefits from SEO.

Read full story

Top 10 Considerations That Drive Employee Engagement

Did you know that high employee engagement improves profitability by 21%? The level of engagement among employees directly affects output and, in turn, corporate profits. High-engagement companies experience a boost in productivity, minimal staff attrition rates, and fewer absences. When it concerns a company's overall economic output, those who invest in their employee satisfaction initiatives outperform their rivals.

Read full story

Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023

Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:

Read full story

How Have New Technologies Revolutionized Automotive Industry

The automotive data analytics market is growing at a staggering rate of 16.75% in the years 2021 to 2026. Technology and innovation have always played paramount roles in the development of the automotive industry.

Read full story

7 Strategies for Creating Inspired and Engaged Teams

Employee satisfaction extends to team engagement. Professional dedication and readiness to do more than the standard norms to ensure productivity are two factors that are measured in staff engagement.

Read full story

Effective Ways to Promote Your eCommerce Store on a Budget

A great marketing plan should increase sales and reduce or eliminate cart abandonment. Effective marketing techniques encourage people to take in your message, get familiar with your brand, and finally buy from you. Reaching your target demographic and increasing revenue requires persistence and a variety of marketing techniques. There are several ways to advertise your company and brands. When done correctly, eCommerce marketing may significantly reduce marketing expenses. You may sell your online store using inexpensive tools and successful marketing techniques.

Read full story

Fact 101: Switch to Soy Products For Protein-Rich Diet

Soybeans are high in several vitamins and minerals, just like other legumes. But compared to the majority of other legumes, the macronutrient profile of soybeans is significantly different. This makes them more nutritious and highly beneficial to human and animal health.

Read full story

Contingent Workforce Management Tips

Over the last couple of years, the labor market experienced quite a lot of important changes. We can, without any doubt, agree that the rise of contingent workforce teams definitely presents one of the most disruptive trends.

Read full story

How to Create a Powerful Careers Page for Your Business

Create the best career page that captivates applicants as they visit your website. Career pages are landing pages that host job openings for companies. Career pages play a significant role on the company website. Asides from enabling companies to post their job openings, it also allows candidates to get an overview of the companies and their cultures.

Read full story

The Importance of Road Safety

Transportation is an important part of everyday life. On the other hand, car accidents are common, especially in today’s fast-paced world. Negligence or unawareness of road safety is one of the top reasons for crashes and incidents. This is why road safety should be one of the most pressing concerns for all of us.

Read full story

Home Appliances Market Trends and Predictions

The global pandemic of 2020 has had a significant impact on all industries around the world, including the home appliance market. The sector experienced historically slow growth throughout the year, although the situation has significantly improved over the last two years. As we continue moving forward, the appliance market might turn back to its old ways, presenting a couple of novelties for the future as well. With that in mind, here are some of the most important trends and predictions in the home appliance market that will likely shape the years to come:

Read full story

The Most Important Home Improvement Projects That Add Value

Home improvements are done for a number of different reasons. Some individuals want to invest in their forever homes, wanting to make the space safer and more enjoyable to live in for years to come. Other homeowners are looking at remodels as a long-term investment, as the right improvements can increase the value of a home and make it more attractive to prospective buyers. If you’d like to sell your home as well, here are some of the most important home improvement projects you should take on to add more value:

Read full story

Top 7 Benefits of SEO for Business in 2023

In simple terms, search engine optimization (SEO) represents the different tactics that are used to improve a website’s rankings on search engines, and thus increase its visibility. This is quite an effective strategy that’s truly a vital aspect of digital marketing, but it’s not always leveraged by businesses in the best possible ways. Considering the fact that higher visibility leads to greater success, all companies should develop an SEO strategy to support their growth. Here are just some of the many benefits your business might experience with SEO:

Read full story

4 Wellness Tips to Follow in 2023

In the world of digital transformation and new-age work culture, staying healthy and fit has become more challenging. Today, people spend more time in front of computer screens than ever.

Read full story

Your Complete Guide to Instagram Affiliate Marketing

When it comes to affiliate marketing, Instagram could be one of the most valuable tools available to those looking to monetize their posts and content. Since Instagram officially launched in 2010, the social platform has emerged as one of the most popular environments for online interaction. There are currently more than 1.21 billion active users on Instagram, and these individuals use the channel not just to connect with friends and relatives, but also to research new products, and search for purchasing inspiration.

Read full story

How to Stop VPN Click Fraud in 2023

VPN is a virtual private network used by many these days. Some use it to get better prices for products or services, such as a cheaper Netflix subscription not available in their country. Others use VPN to create an IP from a different country to access sites that are not available in theirs, or for example, to find more Netflix titles. But, some use it to do VPN click fraud.

Read full story

Ways a Snuffle Mat Helps Your Dog

A snuffle mat is a great way to keep your dog entertained and mentally stimulated. It is also a great way to help your dog get his or her daily exercise. Snuffle mats are made with different materials, such as felt, fleece, or cotton.

Read full story

Top 7 Skills to Look For in Candidates For Your Hiring Strategy

89% of HR professionals agree that there's a constant need for employee training. This is a result of many workers lacking basic work skills. No doubt, skilled employees are the cornerstone of a successful business. However, beyond their experiences and accomplishments, there are inherent skills you must look out for before hiring interested candidates.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy