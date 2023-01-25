Modern Parenting Trends for Raising Kids in 2023

It seems that parenting trends are coming and going faster than fashion collections, but that has its own pros as well. We learn something new about our kids every year and turn this knowledge into a trend to adopt into your parenting repertoire. If you want to stay in the loop and maybe change how you approach your children, here are a few note-worthy parenting trends in 2023:

Opening up

During the pandemic, we all dove deep into our mental health issue bag and battled our demons. Now that the pandemic is almost over and we understand how valuable it is to have stable mental health, it’s important to teach the same lessons to our kids. In 2023, parents will be very motivated to teach kids how to navigate friendship, family, loneliness, and depression. This trend encourages kids to build deep connections and use all the wonderful support systems we put in place.

Gender neutrality

We all realized that gender-reveal parties are simply atrocious, but in 2023, we’re giving up even more of the gender rhetoric. For instance, more parents are adopting a gender-neutral approach to parenting without color coding, division of toys into boy’s and girl’s, and giving clothing a gender. This is not something that will affect your kid’s gender expression, but simply teach them that they are free to make their own choices and avoid being put in a box.

Allowing kids to be kids

We can’t place adult-sized demands on toddlers, teens, and even young adults, and we’re finally realizing that. Instead of creating unrealistic schedules for your kids to follow, in 2023, we’ll all be leaving more room for open-ended play, exploration, asking questions, problem-solving, and curiosity. Kids need to be kids, and having rigid schedules will give them no room to thrive, grow and make mistakes. And when they mess up, offer your support and remember that it will all pass very quickly.

Back-to-basics kid’s parties

We all tried to throw a super extravagant party for our kids, which was more for us than for them. Kids don’t need three-tier cakes, professional entertainment, and an elaborate color scheme. We expect these to die down in 2023 as parents decide to take a more minimalist approach and bring back simple and fun parties of our childhoods—homemade cakes and snacks, simple party games and toys, playing outdoors, and inviting more kids. And with all the prices going up, many parents will definitely embrace this trend.

Less is more

It is obvious that parents are toning it back down when it comes to raising kids, embracing a simpler approach to this wonderful task. Many people are realizing what kids have been saying and showing for years—when you think you need to do more, do less. This includes giving kids more space to explore the world, explore their interests and develop their own personalities and talents. One of the best things that got out of this less-is-more trend is the consumption of fewer toys. Instead of giving your toddler a new toy every day and causing them to become overwhelmed and disinterested, it’s much better to invest in one or two quality educational toys to develop their hand-eye coordination. Managing the number of toys and creating more realistic schedules for kids, we are teaching our children a valuable lesson on how to set priorities and ditch the extras.

Smart screen time

Too much screen time can be perilous, but it’s all about balance instead of control. In 2023, parents will be more concerned about what their kids are watching and playing rather than how much screen time they get. Things like interactive games, educational shows and cartoons, and creative media are so much more useful for kids than popular cartoons. And kids can enjoy these quality programs for longer without any harm (however, limitations are still necessary).

Embracing TikTok

Parents love TikTok. Instead of having to watch perfectly polished families and lives, TikTok focuses on ordinary people and highlights both good and bad days in parenting. This is a place where you can go and watch people just like you overcome obstacles, as well as see a representation of underrepresented communities. It’s a healthy space for parents of all kinds, providing you with content that’s almost never present on Instagram or Facebook. On TikTok, kids and parents can bond, do many new things together, try out hacks and laugh through learning dances and trends. If you limit your and your kids’ time on the app and monitor the content you watch, you can always spend a few quality minutes a day on TikTok—your kids will be so proud of their cool parents.

Parenting is never easy, and you might find peace and support by following new trends. These 2023 parenting trends will definitely live on and be liked by many parents, so read on them and adopt them if they are right for your family.

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company.

