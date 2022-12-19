Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023

Andre Oentoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S054P_0jnPUClg00
Photo byFreepik

Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:

Rich hues

In 2023, expect some rich and deep hues to take the spotlight—think deep reds, browns and greens. Some people have been quite nervous about incorporating red into their home design, but many are becoming bold in their choices, and they work perfectly. Benjamin Moore even picked Raspberry Blush as their 2023 Color of the Year, so it’s all settled already.

Personality-focused interiors

For years, we’ve been trying to recreate those minimalist Pinterest interiors, but 2023 is here to break it up. Today, people crave warmth, character and depth in their homes, so expect to see a shift from neutral to personality-focused spaces. Imagine a space filled with personal collections, layered lighting, unique art, lived-in furniture—there’s something very attractive to it.

Dining rooms are back

In the last few years, we’ve been breaking walls and opening up our spaces, but now, we’re turning more toward privacy. COVID showed us the importance of having separate spaces for different activities, so naturally, dining rooms are back. And don’t think you need to carve out a space for a formal 12-people setup! A small intimate place where you can gather and enjoy food and conversation will be all the rage in 2023.

Safety at home

We’re collectively sick of feeling like we have to watch over our shoulders all the time. Craving safety and security at home is 100% understandable, and we have more and more design trends that focus on making homes as safe and cozy as possible. With many new smart tech for surveillance, almost invisible alarms and practically-placed life alerts will make any home safe without disturbing its aesthetic. For instance, a gorgeous black pool fence can give your water fixture a touch of elegance and uniqueness while boosting safety. There’s no way anyone will miss a black pool fence and accidentally fall into the pool—it’s kid-proof, pet-proof and elderly-proof.

Multi-purpose areas

Today, our spaces are forced to serve several functions at once, so learning how to develop flexible interiors with different purposes is crucial. For instance, our kitchens are not just kitchens—they are beloved spaces for hanging out, breakfast spots during busy mornings and homework stations on weekdays. As we can see more and more offices serving as co-op spaces, pop-up stores and art studios, we can do the same at our homes with our rooms.

Areas for staycations

Having a space that can serve as a retreat from the everyday hustle and bustle is crucial for your sanity. As we turn away from neutral and minimalistic, we can also start embracing relaxation, wanderlust and escape. If you have a few square meters to spare, create a small oasis for you and your family where you can retreat for a small staycation on the weekend and relive your adventures or just catch up on rest.

Holistic design

Today, interior design is very much interested in studying how our living environments make us feel and how we can change our interiors to boost happiness, health and well-being. What experts figured out is a very effective approach to holistic design with colors that can affect mood to lighting and its effect on productivity and sleep. Plants still play a crucial role in interior, especially in places like Australia, where greenery is not present in everyone’s lives. There are even new services opening up, like plant delivery in Sydney, that connect plants and flowers with their future owners. Plants are a great way to clean out the indoor air, introduce fresh oxygen in any room and add that touch of nature we all crave.

Eco-friendly additions

In 2023, more and more designers and consumers will focus on spaces that evoke harmony with the outside world of nature, flora and fauna. This demands taking a distance from synthetic materials and embracing layers and textures of organic materials. Eco-friendliness at home can include many things, from refined woven elements to earthy pottery, hearty wood and sturdy stone. Sustainability is at the heart of eco-friendliness, so keep it in mind during 2023 and beyond. Think renewable materials, repurposed elements and recycled purchases.

Practical fabrics

In 2023, designers and manufacturers will be busy creating beautiful yet practical spaces, especially for people with busy lifestyles who need to juggle kids, pets and chores. Today, everyone will want indestructible fabrics that can survive spills, crumbs, pet accidents, etc. Luckily, we can already enjoy stain-resistant, high-performance materials that resemble linen, velvet and other textural fabrics. With them, it’s possible to design homes that don’t have to choose between aesthetics and function.

As always, we have a lot to look forward to with 2023. If it’s to judge based on all the gorgeous home design trends, we can expect a fantastic year in front of us.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# home decor

Comments / 0

Published by

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

178 followers

More from Andre Oentoro

6 Trends that will Make The Future of Local SEO In 2023

In this day and age, SEO stands as one of the main pillars of present-day digital marketing area. And, keeping in mind that as many as 93% of all online experiences, where all our digital marketing efforts are eventually deployed, start with some search engine, most likely Google.

Read full story

Reasons Educating Yourself On Health Is So Important

In our current society, it seems like there is an overwhelming amount of information on health. And while some might say that this is a good thing, others find it to be confusing and difficult to sift through all of the noise. There are numerous health articles and we come into a situation when we are basically afraid of everything. When we are googling about our symptoms it is always cancer or lupus. Here and there they might say that we have a common cold.

Read full story

Effective Marketing Strategies for Startups

Marketing has evolved at an incredible speed. Some marketers believe that marketing has evolved faster in the last two years than it has in the previous 50 years. Digital marketing is now used by almost all startups. However, not all of the weapons in digital marketers' arsenals are equally successful. Some digital marketing methods are a complete success, while others fall short. Do you know which digital marketing technique you should use to help your company grow? I'm going to reveal 9 of the finest digital marketing methods for startups in this article. You will have a comprehensive understanding of marketing tactics that are cost-effective for your startup by the end of this article.

Read full story

Best Educational Tech Tools for Teachers and Students

The digital revolution has come far, affecting all aspects of our lives; education also doesn’t stay behind. The processes of teaching and learning are being transformed and adapted to the modern pace of living. Despite the widespread integration of educational tech tools and platforms there may be a particular case where you have to take the matter in your own hands both as a teacher and a student. For that exact situation we’re presenting you this list of best educational tools which will benefit you no matter which side you are on.

Read full story

How Have New Technologies Revolutionized Automotive Industry

The automotive data analytics market is growing at a staggering rate of 16.75% in the years 2021 to 2026. Technology and innovation have always played paramount roles in the development of the automotive industry.

Read full story

7 Strategies for Creating Inspired and Engaged Teams

Employee satisfaction extends to team engagement. Professional dedication and readiness to do more than the standard norms to ensure productivity are two factors that are measured in staff engagement.

Read full story

An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023

Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.

Read full story

Effective Ways to Promote Your eCommerce Store on a Budget

A great marketing plan should increase sales and reduce or eliminate cart abandonment. Effective marketing techniques encourage people to take in your message, get familiar with your brand, and finally buy from you. Reaching your target demographic and increasing revenue requires persistence and a variety of marketing techniques. There are several ways to advertise your company and brands. When done correctly, eCommerce marketing may significantly reduce marketing expenses. You may sell your online store using inexpensive tools and successful marketing techniques.

Read full story

Japan's Peak Global Management 5 Safe Investment Types Tip 

Investment opportunities can arise at the most unexpected times and take different forms. From traditional options such as shares, bonds, or certificates of deposit to more recent and complex investments, such as cryptocurrencies or NFTs, there are many ways to invest your hard-earned money. When doing this, you should also consider the bigger picture — the economic climate. This is often unpredictable and tightly connected to global politics, which is why in times of uncertainty, it is often better to invest in more stable assets that pose lower risks. Here are some of the safest types of investments you might want to consider.

Read full story

Fact 101: Switch to Soy Products For Protein-Rich Diet

Soybeans are high in several vitamins and minerals, just like other legumes. But compared to the majority of other legumes, the macronutrient profile of soybeans is significantly different. This makes them more nutritious and highly beneficial to human and animal health.

Read full story

Contingent Workforce Management Tips

Over the last couple of years, the labor market experienced quite a lot of important changes. We can, without any doubt, agree that the rise of contingent workforce teams definitely presents one of the most disruptive trends.

Read full story

How to Create a Powerful Careers Page for Your Business

Create the best career page that captivates applicants as they visit your website. Career pages are landing pages that host job openings for companies. Career pages play a significant role on the company website. Asides from enabling companies to post their job openings, it also allows candidates to get an overview of the companies and their cultures.

Read full story

The Importance of Road Safety

Transportation is an important part of everyday life. On the other hand, car accidents are common, especially in today’s fast-paced world. Negligence or unawareness of road safety is one of the top reasons for crashes and incidents. This is why road safety should be one of the most pressing concerns for all of us.

Read full story

Home Appliances Market Trends and Predictions

The global pandemic of 2020 has had a significant impact on all industries around the world, including the home appliance market. The sector experienced historically slow growth throughout the year, although the situation has significantly improved over the last two years. As we continue moving forward, the appliance market might turn back to its old ways, presenting a couple of novelties for the future as well. With that in mind, here are some of the most important trends and predictions in the home appliance market that will likely shape the years to come:

Read full story

The Most Important Home Improvement Projects That Add Value

Home improvements are done for a number of different reasons. Some individuals want to invest in their forever homes, wanting to make the space safer and more enjoyable to live in for years to come. Other homeowners are looking at remodels as a long-term investment, as the right improvements can increase the value of a home and make it more attractive to prospective buyers. If you’d like to sell your home as well, here are some of the most important home improvement projects you should take on to add more value:

Read full story

4 Wellness Tips to Follow in 2023

In the world of digital transformation and new-age work culture, staying healthy and fit has become more challenging. Today, people spend more time in front of computer screens than ever.

Read full story

Your Complete Guide to Instagram Affiliate Marketing

When it comes to affiliate marketing, Instagram could be one of the most valuable tools available to those looking to monetize their posts and content. Since Instagram officially launched in 2010, the social platform has emerged as one of the most popular environments for online interaction. There are currently more than 1.21 billion active users on Instagram, and these individuals use the channel not just to connect with friends and relatives, but also to research new products, and search for purchasing inspiration.

Read full story

How to Stop VPN Click Fraud in 2023

VPN is a virtual private network used by many these days. Some use it to get better prices for products or services, such as a cheaper Netflix subscription not available in their country. Others use VPN to create an IP from a different country to access sites that are not available in theirs, or for example, to find more Netflix titles. But, some use it to do VPN click fraud.

Read full story

Ways a Snuffle Mat Helps Your Dog

A snuffle mat is a great way to keep your dog entertained and mentally stimulated. It is also a great way to help your dog get his or her daily exercise. Snuffle mats are made with different materials, such as felt, fleece, or cotton.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy