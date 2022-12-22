Best Educational Tech Tools for Teachers and Students

Photo by Freepik

The digital revolution has come far, affecting all aspects of our lives; education also doesn’t stay behind. The processes of teaching and learning are being transformed and adapted to the modern pace of living. Despite the widespread integration of educational tech tools and platforms there may be a particular case where you have to take the matter in your own hands both as a teacher and a student. For that exact situation we’re presenting you this list of best educational tools which will benefit you no matter which side you are on.

1. Empatico

Bringing the pen pal tradition to the 21st century Empatico allows students and teachers from all around the world to collaborate in a cultural exchange. This web platform has built-in activities creating a productive environment for students to interact with each other. Because of differing time zones, connecting with another classroom may not be easy to accommodate, but it’s worth the effort.

Exploring the similarities and differences with students from other cultures can be a quite meaningful experience if the teacher correctly facilitates the process and the evaluation of the outcomes.

2. Podcastle

Podcastle AI is an online platform that offers a variety of tools and features to benefit all. First of all, it’s extremely easy to record and edit with Podcastle AI, so you can create audio materials for your lectures or homework and presentations. The platform also has a built-in transcription tool and a text-to-speech converter to voice written text with any of their 19 voice skins.

Podcastle is also available on iPhone. The tool allows to host and record remote interviews with up to 9 guests. It also records and renders video during the call, so you can use it as a part of your group presentation.

If you, as a teacher or a student, want to integrate audio into your classes, spending days and weeks to get a grasp of complicated software doesn’t seem reasonable. So when it comes to effortless audio creation, Podcastle got you covered.

3. Khan Academy

This completely free educational platform offers classes on a variety of topics such as math, science, art, history, economics, and more. Active learning is one of the many perks of Khan Academy. It enables the student to reaffirm their prior knowledge and better learn new information by asking questions, giving clues and only then proving the answer.

The platform’s personalized recommendations are another great feature thanks to which Khan Academy made it to this list. Students can move at their own pace getting additional practice on topics they’re struggling with. So whether you’re learning on your own or want to track your student’s progress and contribute to it in a resourceful way this is it.

4. Markup Hero

Markup Hero is the ideal tool for teachers and students alike to annotate virtually any type of file. From PDFs, images, Google Docs to Sheets and Slides - you can add arrows, callouts, comments & highlights in seconds. This user-friendly software allows you to easily provide feedback on assignments or turn in student submissions. Markup Hero is particularly great for homework, readings, and more - it gets the job done quick and easy!

Teachers are embracing Markup Hero more than ever before, and it's no wonder why. You’ll be able to assign tasks to students more efficiently; grade their homework with ease, give immediate feedback, as well as gain unique insights from the students themselves; all of this is especially important in a remote learning environment.

Screenshot annotation tools help students take better notes and not just that. Thanks to the clean and tidy UI, both parties will have the opportunity to clearly communicate their thoughts with annotated screenshots. Check out how Markup Hero is helping both educators and students become even better at what they're good at.

5. Freerice

Freerice is a fun and interactive way for students to practice their vocabulary and simultaneously donate to the United Nations World Food Programme. Private sponsors match the rice grains earned with each correct answer. The generated cash is roughly equal to 10 grains of rice. Of course, the money isn’t used to only buy rice, but also help children and families in need in many other ways.

The trivia game includes questions on history, geography, arts & culture, science, food & sustainability, language learning.

This web app is great for engaging students in equity, research, and global citizenship, while as a player you can create groups and compete with your friends exposing yourself to a variety of new valuable information.

6. InspirED

Be the change! InspirED is a one-stop-shop with all the necessary resources to create a better, more stimulating and positive environment at their schools. The materials (measurement tools, templates and planning forms, discussion and reflection questions) and the school climate improvement funnel have been put together by social and emotional learning (SEL) experts, educators and students themselves.

This one requires teamwork! Students and teachers can sign up on InspirED, find out how to recruit a diverse team and get access to all the tools for assessing and eventually improving the school climate, that is the quality of school life.

Knowledge Comes In Many Forms

The rise of the EdTech industry is also putting emphasis on social and emotional learning and we can see that approach in all of the platforms mentioned above. Nowadays, education is starting to go beyond core school subjects helping students identify their feelings, communicate them, build relationships and practice empathy. Whether you’re a teacher or a student you can be the one facilitating that switch in your classroom. With all the listed educational tools at your disposal, you’re bound to reap the fruits of new learning!