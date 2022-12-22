Best Educational Tech Tools for Teachers and Students

Andre Oentoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LgFFV_0jjSU6YU00
Photo byFreepik

The digital revolution has come far, affecting all aspects of our lives; education also doesn’t stay behind. The processes of teaching and learning are being transformed and adapted to the modern pace of living. Despite the widespread integration of educational tech tools and platforms there may be a particular case where you have to take the matter in your own hands both as a teacher and a student. For that exact situation we’re presenting you this list of best educational tools which will benefit you no matter which side you are on.

1. Empatico

Bringing the pen pal tradition to the 21st century Empatico allows students and teachers from all around the world to collaborate in a cultural exchange. This web platform has built-in activities creating a productive environment for students to interact with each other. Because of differing time zones, connecting with another classroom may not be easy to accommodate, but it’s worth the effort.

Exploring the similarities and differences with students from other cultures can be a quite meaningful experience if the teacher correctly facilitates the process and the evaluation of the outcomes.

2. Podcastle

Podcastle AI is an online platform that offers a variety of tools and features to benefit all. First of all, it’s extremely easy to record and edit with Podcastle AI, so you can create audio materials for your lectures or homework and presentations. The platform also has a built-in transcription tool and a text-to-speech converter to voice written text with any of their 19 voice skins.

Podcastle is also available on iPhone. The tool allows to host and record remote interviews with up to 9 guests. It also records and renders video during the call, so you can use it as a part of your group presentation.

If you, as a teacher or a student, want to integrate audio into your classes, spending days and weeks to get a grasp of complicated software doesn’t seem reasonable. So when it comes to effortless audio creation, Podcastle got you covered.

3. Khan Academy

This completely free educational platform offers classes on a variety of topics such as math, science, art, history, economics, and more. Active learning is one of the many perks of Khan Academy. It enables the student to reaffirm their prior knowledge and better learn new information by asking questions, giving clues and only then proving the answer.

The platform’s personalized recommendations are another great feature thanks to which Khan Academy made it to this list. Students can move at their own pace getting additional practice on topics they’re struggling with. So whether you’re learning on your own or want to track your student’s progress and contribute to it in a resourceful way this is it.

4. Markup Hero

Markup Hero is the ideal tool for teachers and students alike to annotate virtually any type of file. From PDFs, images, Google Docs to Sheets and Slides - you can add arrows, callouts, comments & highlights in seconds. This user-friendly software allows you to easily provide feedback on assignments or turn in student submissions. Markup Hero is particularly great for homework, readings, and more - it gets the job done quick and easy!

Teachers are embracing Markup Hero more than ever before, and it's no wonder why. You’ll be able to assign tasks to students more efficiently; grade their homework with ease, give immediate feedback, as well as gain unique insights from the students themselves; all of this is especially important in a remote learning environment.

Screenshot annotation tools help students take better notes and not just that. Thanks to the clean and tidy UI, both parties will have the opportunity to clearly communicate their thoughts with annotated screenshots. Check out how Markup Hero is helping both educators and students become even better at what they're good at.

5. Freerice

Freerice is a fun and interactive way for students to practice their vocabulary and simultaneously donate to the United Nations World Food Programme. Private sponsors match the rice grains earned with each correct answer. The generated cash is roughly equal to 10 grains of rice. Of course, the money isn’t used to only buy rice, but also help children and families in need in many other ways.

The trivia game includes questions on history, geography, arts & culture, science, food & sustainability, language learning.

This web app is great for engaging students in equity, research, and global citizenship, while as a player you can create groups and compete with your friends exposing yourself to a variety of new valuable information.

6. InspirED

Be the change! InspirED is a one-stop-shop with all the necessary resources to create a better, more stimulating and positive environment at their schools. The materials (measurement tools, templates and planning forms, discussion and reflection questions) and the school climate improvement funnel have been put together by social and emotional learning (SEL) experts, educators and students themselves.

This one requires teamwork! Students and teachers can sign up on InspirED, find out how to recruit a diverse team and get access to all the tools for assessing and eventually improving the school climate, that is the quality of school life.

Knowledge Comes In Many Forms

The rise of the EdTech industry is also putting emphasis on social and emotional learning and we can see that approach in all of the platforms mentioned above. Nowadays, education is starting to go beyond core school subjects helping students identify their feelings, communicate them, build relationships and practice empathy. Whether you’re a teacher or a student you can be the one facilitating that switch in your classroom. With all the listed educational tools at your disposal, you’re bound to reap the fruits of new learning!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tech tools

Comments / 0

Published by

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

178 followers

More from Andre Oentoro

6 Trends that will Make The Future of Local SEO In 2023

In this day and age, SEO stands as one of the main pillars of present-day digital marketing area. And, keeping in mind that as many as 93% of all online experiences, where all our digital marketing efforts are eventually deployed, start with some search engine, most likely Google.

Read full story

Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023

Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:

Read full story

Reasons Educating Yourself On Health Is So Important

In our current society, it seems like there is an overwhelming amount of information on health. And while some might say that this is a good thing, others find it to be confusing and difficult to sift through all of the noise. There are numerous health articles and we come into a situation when we are basically afraid of everything. When we are googling about our symptoms it is always cancer or lupus. Here and there they might say that we have a common cold.

Read full story

How Have New Technologies Revolutionized Automotive Industry

The automotive data analytics market is growing at a staggering rate of 16.75% in the years 2021 to 2026. Technology and innovation have always played paramount roles in the development of the automotive industry.

Read full story

7 Strategies for Creating Inspired and Engaged Teams

Employee satisfaction extends to team engagement. Professional dedication and readiness to do more than the standard norms to ensure productivity are two factors that are measured in staff engagement.

Read full story

An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023

Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.

Read full story

Effective Ways to Promote Your eCommerce Store on a Budget

A great marketing plan should increase sales and reduce or eliminate cart abandonment. Effective marketing techniques encourage people to take in your message, get familiar with your brand, and finally buy from you. Reaching your target demographic and increasing revenue requires persistence and a variety of marketing techniques. There are several ways to advertise your company and brands. When done correctly, eCommerce marketing may significantly reduce marketing expenses. You may sell your online store using inexpensive tools and successful marketing techniques.

Read full story

Japan's Peak Global Management 5 Safe Investment Types Tip 

Investment opportunities can arise at the most unexpected times and take different forms. From traditional options such as shares, bonds, or certificates of deposit to more recent and complex investments, such as cryptocurrencies or NFTs, there are many ways to invest your hard-earned money. When doing this, you should also consider the bigger picture — the economic climate. This is often unpredictable and tightly connected to global politics, which is why in times of uncertainty, it is often better to invest in more stable assets that pose lower risks. Here are some of the safest types of investments you might want to consider.

Read full story

Fact 101: Switch to Soy Products For Protein-Rich Diet

Soybeans are high in several vitamins and minerals, just like other legumes. But compared to the majority of other legumes, the macronutrient profile of soybeans is significantly different. This makes them more nutritious and highly beneficial to human and animal health.

Read full story

Contingent Workforce Management Tips

Over the last couple of years, the labor market experienced quite a lot of important changes. We can, without any doubt, agree that the rise of contingent workforce teams definitely presents one of the most disruptive trends.

Read full story

How to Create a Powerful Careers Page for Your Business

Create the best career page that captivates applicants as they visit your website. Career pages are landing pages that host job openings for companies. Career pages play a significant role on the company website. Asides from enabling companies to post their job openings, it also allows candidates to get an overview of the companies and their cultures.

Read full story

The Importance of Road Safety

Transportation is an important part of everyday life. On the other hand, car accidents are common, especially in today’s fast-paced world. Negligence or unawareness of road safety is one of the top reasons for crashes and incidents. This is why road safety should be one of the most pressing concerns for all of us.

Read full story

Home Appliances Market Trends and Predictions

The global pandemic of 2020 has had a significant impact on all industries around the world, including the home appliance market. The sector experienced historically slow growth throughout the year, although the situation has significantly improved over the last two years. As we continue moving forward, the appliance market might turn back to its old ways, presenting a couple of novelties for the future as well. With that in mind, here are some of the most important trends and predictions in the home appliance market that will likely shape the years to come:

Read full story

The Most Important Home Improvement Projects That Add Value

Home improvements are done for a number of different reasons. Some individuals want to invest in their forever homes, wanting to make the space safer and more enjoyable to live in for years to come. Other homeowners are looking at remodels as a long-term investment, as the right improvements can increase the value of a home and make it more attractive to prospective buyers. If you’d like to sell your home as well, here are some of the most important home improvement projects you should take on to add more value:

Read full story

4 Wellness Tips to Follow in 2023

In the world of digital transformation and new-age work culture, staying healthy and fit has become more challenging. Today, people spend more time in front of computer screens than ever.

Read full story

Your Complete Guide to Instagram Affiliate Marketing

When it comes to affiliate marketing, Instagram could be one of the most valuable tools available to those looking to monetize their posts and content. Since Instagram officially launched in 2010, the social platform has emerged as one of the most popular environments for online interaction. There are currently more than 1.21 billion active users on Instagram, and these individuals use the channel not just to connect with friends and relatives, but also to research new products, and search for purchasing inspiration.

Read full story

How to Stop VPN Click Fraud in 2023

VPN is a virtual private network used by many these days. Some use it to get better prices for products or services, such as a cheaper Netflix subscription not available in their country. Others use VPN to create an IP from a different country to access sites that are not available in theirs, or for example, to find more Netflix titles. But, some use it to do VPN click fraud.

Read full story

Ways a Snuffle Mat Helps Your Dog

A snuffle mat is a great way to keep your dog entertained and mentally stimulated. It is also a great way to help your dog get his or her daily exercise. Snuffle mats are made with different materials, such as felt, fleece, or cotton.

Read full story

Top 7 Skills to Look For in Candidates For Your Hiring Strategy

89% of HR professionals agree that there's a constant need for employee training. This is a result of many workers lacking basic work skills. No doubt, skilled employees are the cornerstone of a successful business. However, beyond their experiences and accomplishments, there are inherent skills you must look out for before hiring interested candidates.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy