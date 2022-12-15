Photo by Freepik

The automotive data analytics market is growing at a staggering rate of 16.75% in the years 2021 to 2026. Technology and innovation have always played paramount roles in the development of the automotive industry.

With the digital boom we're experiencing around us today, technological innovation has emerged as the boon of the automobile industry.

Whether it's something as simplistic as the online buying of cars or something as complex as additive manufacturing, we're seeing exceptional technologies come up.

Let's take a deeper look at how technologies are revolutionizing the automotive industry and how you can make the most of it.

How have new technologies revolutionized Automotive Industry

Most predominant industries in the world such as textiles and the share market have mostly worked to embrace technology and innovation. Automotive is one such industry that has seen its very foundation in the two elements.

Whether it was the earliest use of engines that were powered by fossil fuels or the newer embracing of Artificial Intelligence, technological advancement has its footprints all over the automotive industry.

The inclusion of technology has tremendously worked to make vehicles safer and more user-friendly, making constant innovation an absolute necessity. It helps improve their efficiency and get more value out of automobiles.

Here are some of the most promising technologies of recent times and how they've been shaping the automotive industry:

1. Fleet telematics for maintenance

Fleet telematics refers to the process of a system allowing the exchange of information between a fleet of vehicles and an authority. Fleet telematics have been associated with location tracking for vehicles and not much else for a long time.

However, they can prove to be powerful tools in the maintenance of vehicles by helping to improve workflows. Companies are embracing fleet telematics to do more than location tracking of their vehicles.

They manage and automate maintenance tasks with fleet telematics by collecting vehicle data in bulk. It helps you track the overall health of your vehicle other than just its location. This information is used to improve maintenance by creating dedicated workflows for each vehicle.

You can also go ahead and create a full-fledged maintenance plan by using real-time telematics data. It can be easily stored in a cloud-based platform, allowing you to automate your workflows.

Fleet managers can also set service reminders based on the readings of the odometer. The odometer readings can be directly uploaded onto the cloud storage for easy tracking. Use them to send email reminders or push notifications.

2. Self-driving with AI

The impact of artificial intelligence on modern industries is not even in question at this point. 48% of global businesses are on track to adopt it as they believe it will give them a competitive advantage in their industry.

In the automotive industry, the rise of AI is most predominantly seen in self-driving vehicles. Also called autonomous cars, such vehicles use artificial intelligence to sense their environment and move freely with the help of little to no human input.

They rely on sensors and actuators along with AI and machine learning to create a seamless driving experience without human input. The cars create a map of their surroundings based on the sensors installed in them.

Their sensors monitor the positioning of nearby vehicles and items. Lidar is a light detection and ranging tool used by self-driving vehicles that measure distances and identifies lane markings. The software processes all the sensory input to engineering movement.

The software plots the path based on the information received by the sensors and sends the instruction to the car's actuators. They perform the desired action with acceleration, brakes, and steering wheel while avoiding obstacles.

3. Additive manufacturing

Also known as 3D printing, additive layer manufacturing is an industrial production approach that builds parts and systems one layer at a time. It's a disruptive technology that allows designers to build prototypes on the go.

This engineering advancement has been embraced with open arms in the automotive industry as it has made trying and testing different prototypes for a car model tremendously easy. Designers have the freedom to experiment around with different combinations of materials to see what fits best.

Additive manufacturing uses computer-aided design (CAD) software to create the most optimal designs and layer the material one upon the other. This tech is actively used in testing, manufacturing, and assembling the parts of a vehicle in the automotive industry.

Popular car manufacturer BMW claims to have identified the technology around three decades ago and has been continuously putting it to use. It has a dedicated Additive Manufacturing Center in Munich that manufactures over 100,000 components a year.

Another popular car manufacturer Volkswagen has also adopted the technology, albeit a lot later than BMW. Volkswagen established an additive manufacturing center in 2018 with the aim to fully adopt the technology for the end-use production of parts.

4. Online car buying

The complete digitization of industries in the recent past has pushed something as physical as buying cars into a virtual experience. Customers are becoming more open to virtual car buying, forcing dealers to adapt to the change.

Research suggests that customers look for a hybrid of online and offline shopping experiences. With car buying being a solely physical experience in the past, the automotive industry has adopted technology to incorporate the virtual element to enhance the customers' experience.

They are doing this by building their online presence. They provide thorough looks at their cars and other vehicles through pictures, videos, and text descriptions. This information allows customers to compare different cars at their convenience before making the purchase decision.

Dealers are now offering at-home pickup and delivery services. They also enable the consumers to perform the paperwork online. Online sales and purchases have allowed dealers to sell vehicles at a sticker price and protect themselves from lengthy discussions with customers.

The two elements where consumers absolutely need an in-person experience are seeing the car before buying and conducting a test drive of it. For that, dealers are willing to bring the car to consumers once they select it.

5. Electric cars

Electric cars or eCars have been some of the most talked-about innovations in the auto industry. They aim to help the environment by replacing fossil fuel-powered vehicles and reducing the carbon footprint as well as pollution.

They also help lower fuel costs as a whole as well as batteries. While Tesla has been a pioneer of eVehicles, most mainstream companies have come forward with their own eCars and plans for expanding on the innovation.

Electric cars have an electric motor in place of a regular combustion engine. Large traction of the battery pack powers the electric motor. It doesn't require a tailpipe as it emits no exhaust or contains any liquid fuel.

It does require regular charging through a wall outlet or charging equipment. They take the energy from the grid and store it in rechargeable batteries. The batteries in turn power the motor and that is what turns the wheels.

Every vehicle has a different capacity to run a distance on a full charge. While many customers prefer a home charger to charge their cars, some also enlist the help of public charging stations. Public charging stations are an excellent option in case a car runs out of charge midway through a journey.

6. Cybersecurity in vehicles

More and more vehicles are being composed with the use of digitized systems in recent times. Putting digital components in a car leaves it exposed to digital theft and fraudulent activities as cybercriminals look for unprotected systems to pounce on.

Automotive cybersecurity has gained traction as a concept and manufacturers are deploying new technologies to protect the digital systems and communication networks of a car from unauthorized access and malicious attacks.

The safety protocol applied by manufacturers leverages the power of digital processing to increase the efficiency of the connection between different systems installed in the car. They enable simultaneous awareness of all the systems, helping them work as essentially one system with diverse components.

Here are some of the cyberattacks a modern vehicle requires protection against:

The overall infrastructure of the vehicle

Various systems, processes, and applications

Networks

Cloud storage

Internet of things (IoT)

An attack on one element comprises the entire system as it can easily spread to other systems in no time. Security protocols such as antiviruses and firewalls aim to prevent unauthorized entry into a system.

Revolutionary technology driving the automotive industry

The auto industry has always been the one to embrace technology and innovation more so than other industries. It has continued to capitalize on new technologies to revolutionize the way it works.

Whether it's taking fleet telematics from just location tracking to maintenance workflows or bringing self-driving vehicles to life with AI and machine learning, the auto industry is innovating at every step.

It has also revolutionized the manufacturing of parts with additive manufacturing and embraced innovation with online car buying

