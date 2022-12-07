Japan's Peak Global Management 5 Safe Investment Types Tip 

Andre Oentoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlM0Z_0jXe0CjK00
Photo byFreepik

Investment opportunities can arise at the most unexpected times and take different forms. From traditional options such as shares, bonds, or certificates of deposit to more recent and complex investments, such as cryptocurrencies or NFTs, there are many ways to invest your hard-earned money. When doing this, you should also consider the bigger picture — the economic climate. This is often unpredictable and tightly connected to global politics, which is why in times of uncertainty, it is often better to invest in more stable assets that pose lower risks. Here are some of the safest types of investments you might want to consider

.

1. Municipal Bonds and Government-issued Bonds

According to Peak Global Management Japan, municipal and government-issued bonds are among the safest and most stable investments. These bonds are issued by governments, states, counties, cities, or towns.

Unlike corporate bonds that are issued by companies, municipal and government-issued bonds are safer because the entities issuing them are at lower risks of default. Moreover, these bonds are not subject to taxes, which makes them more profitable.

By buying bonds, investors offer issuers a fixed amount of money the entity can use for its operations. In exchange, the issuer has to pay investors the bond’s equivalent plus interest. Bonds have a specific term. The issuer gives bondholders their money back at the end of this maturity period while interest is typically paid at regular intervals. In the US, government and municipal bonds have an AAA rating.

2. Certificates of Deposit

Certificates of deposit are bank-managed accounts. These work more or less like savings accounts but can bring you higher yields over time. Certificates of deposit involve depositing a certain amount of money in a bank. The bank undertakes to keep your money for a specific amount of time.

The term of the deposit can vary from several months to several years. The longer the term, the more profitable the investment becomes because you constantly gather interest on your initial deposit. However, unlike traditional savings accounts that allow you to withdraw funds at any time, certificates of deposit have a fixed term. When that date is reached, the bank has to give you back your money and the interest it generated.

Since it is, in the end, your money at stake, the bank cannot prevent you from accessing it. However, early withdrawals come with certain penalties. If you cannot wait until the end of the term to withdraw funds, you risk losing the much-wanted interest you created the deposit for in the first place.

3. Money Market Accounts

Money market accounts resemble certificates of deposit. These accounts are also registered in banks, which makes them a safe investment option. They are insured for up to $250,000. Money market accounts are more flexible than certificates of deposit because they allow you to withdraw your money at any time.

You can also make additional deposits at any time. Another advantage is that you are not required to keep the account open for a specific period. However, withdrawals might be limited to a specific number per month and some accounts cannot be opened if you don’t meet a minimum balance requirement.

4. Dividend-Paying Stocks

Dividend-paying stocks work just like regular stocks. The difference is that they also entitle shareholders to payments generated from the companies’ profits. If you buy dividend-paying stocks, the company that issued the stocks has to pay you back by offering you a portion of its earnings, known as dividends.

These dividends are paid out regularly and can be helpful if you want to expand and diversify your portfolio without investing additional money. Companies offering these stocks normally have stable earnings, which makes investing in them a safe choice compared to more volatile assets. The dividends can be paid out in cash or take the form of additional stocks.

5. High-Yield Savings Accounts

If you are not ready to invest in stocks, bonds, or any other asset you have to buy and hold or trade, you might want to consider a high-yield savings account. These are normal savings accounts that offer higher interest rates. Since the internet revolutionized and automatized banking services, many banks started operating online, allowing customers to open and manage accounts remotely.

Some banks operate exclusively online nowadays. All these developments increased the competitiveness in this industry, urging banks to offer more lucrative interest rates on their savings accounts. Online banks offer some of the best rates. Make sure you check and compare the rates and fees of several banks before opening a high-yield savings account to enjoy the best outcome.

Conclusion

There are many types of investment options you can consider if you want to put your money to good use instead of keeping it locked in a safe or a traditional savings account. Some have higher returns than others and different risk levels, so it’s worth comparing a few options before making up your mind.

Generally, certificates of deposit, government-issued bonds, money market accounts, dividend-paying stocks, and high-yield savings accounts are some of the most common options for a safe and stable investment strategy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Investments

Comments / 0

Published by

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

175 followers

More from Andre Oentoro

An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023

Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.

Read full story

Effective Ways to Promote Your eCommerce Store on a Budget

A great marketing plan should increase sales and reduce or eliminate cart abandonment. Effective marketing techniques encourage people to take in your message, get familiar with your brand, and finally buy from you. Reaching your target demographic and increasing revenue requires persistence and a variety of marketing techniques. There are several ways to advertise your company and brands. When done correctly, eCommerce marketing may significantly reduce marketing expenses. You may sell your online store using inexpensive tools and successful marketing techniques.

Read full story

Fact 101: Switch to Soy Products For Protein-Rich Diet

Soybeans are high in several vitamins and minerals, just like other legumes. But compared to the majority of other legumes, the macronutrient profile of soybeans is significantly different. This makes them more nutritious and highly beneficial to human and animal health.

Read full story

Contingent Workforce Management Tips

Over the last couple of years, the labor market experienced quite a lot of important changes. We can, without any doubt, agree that the rise of contingent workforce teams definitely presents one of the most disruptive trends.

Read full story

How to Create a Powerful Careers Page for Your Business

Create the best career page that captivates applicants as they visit your website. Career pages are landing pages that host job openings for companies. Career pages play a significant role on the company website. Asides from enabling companies to post their job openings, it also allows candidates to get an overview of the companies and their cultures.

Read full story

The Importance of Road Safety

Transportation is an important part of everyday life. On the other hand, car accidents are common, especially in today’s fast-paced world. Negligence or unawareness of road safety is one of the top reasons for crashes and incidents. This is why road safety should be one of the most pressing concerns for all of us.

Read full story

Home Appliances Market Trends and Predictions

The global pandemic of 2020 has had a significant impact on all industries around the world, including the home appliance market. The sector experienced historically slow growth throughout the year, although the situation has significantly improved over the last two years. As we continue moving forward, the appliance market might turn back to its old ways, presenting a couple of novelties for the future as well. With that in mind, here are some of the most important trends and predictions in the home appliance market that will likely shape the years to come:

Read full story

The Most Important Home Improvement Projects That Add Value

Home improvements are done for a number of different reasons. Some individuals want to invest in their forever homes, wanting to make the space safer and more enjoyable to live in for years to come. Other homeowners are looking at remodels as a long-term investment, as the right improvements can increase the value of a home and make it more attractive to prospective buyers. If you’d like to sell your home as well, here are some of the most important home improvement projects you should take on to add more value:

Read full story

Top 7 Benefits of SEO for Business in 2023

In simple terms, search engine optimization (SEO) represents the different tactics that are used to improve a website’s rankings on search engines, and thus increase its visibility. This is quite an effective strategy that’s truly a vital aspect of digital marketing, but it’s not always leveraged by businesses in the best possible ways. Considering the fact that higher visibility leads to greater success, all companies should develop an SEO strategy to support their growth. Here are just some of the many benefits your business might experience with SEO:

Read full story

4 Wellness Tips to Follow in 2023

In the world of digital transformation and new-age work culture, staying healthy and fit has become more challenging. Today, people spend more time in front of computer screens than ever.

Read full story

Your Complete Guide to Instagram Affiliate Marketing

When it comes to affiliate marketing, Instagram could be one of the most valuable tools available to those looking to monetize their posts and content. Since Instagram officially launched in 2010, the social platform has emerged as one of the most popular environments for online interaction. There are currently more than 1.21 billion active users on Instagram, and these individuals use the channel not just to connect with friends and relatives, but also to research new products, and search for purchasing inspiration.

Read full story

How to Stop VPN Click Fraud in 2023

VPN is a virtual private network used by many these days. Some use it to get better prices for products or services, such as a cheaper Netflix subscription not available in their country. Others use VPN to create an IP from a different country to access sites that are not available in theirs, or for example, to find more Netflix titles. But, some use it to do VPN click fraud.

Read full story

Ways a Snuffle Mat Helps Your Dog

A snuffle mat is a great way to keep your dog entertained and mentally stimulated. It is also a great way to help your dog get his or her daily exercise. Snuffle mats are made with different materials, such as felt, fleece, or cotton.

Read full story

Top 7 Skills to Look For in Candidates For Your Hiring Strategy

89% of HR professionals agree that there's a constant need for employee training. This is a result of many workers lacking basic work skills. No doubt, skilled employees are the cornerstone of a successful business. However, beyond their experiences and accomplishments, there are inherent skills you must look out for before hiring interested candidates.

Read full story

7 Ways to Keep Your Business Data Safe in 2022

The online world grows more and more every day. With it, has also come the exponential growth of cyber criminals and malicious online activity. Cyber security is one of the biggest concerns a modern business can face - regardless of its size or industry. For cybercriminals, every business that exists is fair game.

Read full story

6 Reasons Why You Should Focus on Affiliate Marketing For Your Startup

To grow your business beyond the startup stage, you need to implement the right marketing strategies and utilize the most of what you have. Most companies have recently discovered the advantages of affiliate marketing and have thrived ever since.

Read full story

The Impact of Technology on the Automotive Industry

Over the last couple of years, the digital tide swept over all major industries completely changing not only how we perform some tasks within these sectors but even how we think about these industries themselves. So, it’s not really a surprise that the automotive industry, which always kept pace with the rest of the technological landscape found a way to use the rapid evolution of digital tech as well.

Read full story

How To Find General Liability Insurance That Covers All Your Industry Needs?

You can never know what kind of calamity will happen to your business or how it will hurt your budget. For instance, a customer might get hurt while at your store. An employee might do serious damage to your merchandise unintentionally. It can even get legally complicated - you can be sued for slander and defamation because of something your employee said!

Read full story

How to Invest in SOL: Should You Invest in This Token?

SOL is the hottest crypto token in the market. Solana is evolving into a widely adopted cryptocurrency. While cryptocurrency hasn't existed for a decade, it has grown into a widely accepted blockchain network.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy