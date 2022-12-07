Japan's Peak Global Management 5 Safe Investment Types Tip 

Photo by Freepik

Investment opportunities can arise at the most unexpected times and take different forms. From traditional options such as shares, bonds, or certificates of deposit to more recent and complex investments, such as cryptocurrencies or NFTs, there are many ways to invest your hard-earned money. When doing this, you should also consider the bigger picture — the economic climate. This is often unpredictable and tightly connected to global politics, which is why in times of uncertainty, it is often better to invest in more stable assets that pose lower risks. Here are some of the safest types of investments you might want to consider

.

1. Municipal Bonds and Government-issued Bonds

According to Peak Global Management Japan , municipal and government-issued bonds are among the safest and most stable investments. These bonds are issued by governments, states, counties, cities, or towns.

Unlike corporate bonds that are issued by companies, municipal and government-issued bonds are safer because the entities issuing them are at lower risks of default. Moreover, these bonds are not subject to taxes, which makes them more profitable.

By buying bonds, investors offer issuers a fixed amount of money the entity can use for its operations. In exchange, the issuer has to pay investors the bond’s equivalent plus interest. Bonds have a specific term. The issuer gives bondholders their money back at the end of this maturity period while interest is typically paid at regular intervals. In the US, government and municipal bonds have an AAA rating.

2. Certificates of Deposit

Certificates of deposit are bank-managed accounts. These work more or less like savings accounts but can bring you higher yields over time. Certificates of deposit involve depositing a certain amount of money in a bank. The bank undertakes to keep your money for a specific amount of time.

The term of the deposit can vary from several months to several years. The longer the term, the more profitable the investment becomes because you constantly gather interest on your initial deposit. However, unlike traditional savings accounts that allow you to withdraw funds at any time, certificates of deposit have a fixed term. When that date is reached, the bank has to give you back your money and the interest it generated.

Since it is, in the end, your money at stake, the bank cannot prevent you from accessing it. However, early withdrawals come with certain penalties. If you cannot wait until the end of the term to withdraw funds, you risk losing the much-wanted interest you created the deposit for in the first place.

3. Money Market Accounts

Money market accounts resemble certificates of deposit. These accounts are also registered in banks, which makes them a safe investment option. They are insured for up to $250,000. Money market accounts are more flexible than certificates of deposit because they allow you to withdraw your money at any time.

You can also make additional deposits at any time. Another advantage is that you are not required to keep the account open for a specific period. However, withdrawals might be limited to a specific number per month and some accounts cannot be opened if you don’t meet a minimum balance requirement.

4. Dividend-Paying Stocks

Dividend-paying stocks work just like regular stocks. The difference is that they also entitle shareholders to payments generated from the companies’ profits. If you buy dividend-paying stocks, the company that issued the stocks has to pay you back by offering you a portion of its earnings, known as dividends.

These dividends are paid out regularly and can be helpful if you want to expand and diversify your portfolio without investing additional money. Companies offering these stocks normally have stable earnings, which makes investing in them a safe choice compared to more volatile assets. The dividends can be paid out in cash or take the form of additional stocks.

5. High-Yield Savings Accounts

If you are not ready to invest in stocks, bonds, or any other asset you have to buy and hold or trade, you might want to consider a high-yield savings account. These are normal savings accounts that offer higher interest rates. Since the internet revolutionized and automatized banking services, many banks started operating online, allowing customers to open and manage accounts remotely.

Some banks operate exclusively online nowadays. All these developments increased the competitiveness in this industry, urging banks to offer more lucrative interest rates on their savings accounts. Online banks offer some of the best rates. Make sure you check and compare the rates and fees of several banks before opening a high-yield savings account to enjoy the best outcome.

Conclusion

There are many types of investment options you can consider if you want to put your money to good use instead of keeping it locked in a safe or a traditional savings account. Some have higher returns than others and different risk levels, so it’s worth comparing a few options before making up your mind.

Generally, certificates of deposit, government-issued bonds, money market accounts, dividend-paying stocks, and high-yield savings accounts are some of the most common options for a safe and stable investment strategy.