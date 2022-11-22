The Importance of Road Safety

Transportation is an important part of everyday life. On the other hand, car accidents are common, especially in today’s fast-paced world. Negligence or unawareness of road safety is one of the top reasons for crashes and incidents. This is why road safety should be one of the most pressing concerns for all of us.

Road safety: What Does it Mean

Road safety is the term that means protection from road accidents by understanding and practicing all important safety measures. The main goal is to protect all road traffic participants (including all modes of transportation and pedestrians). The importance of applying road safety measures cannot be emphasized enough, because it means saving people’s lives. We all should be considerate of others when we drive or walk on the road because more of than not accidents are caused by minor discrepancies and a great number of crashes could have been avoided if correct road safety was followed.

How to Ensure Safety While Driving

To ensure safety while driving we should always wear a seatbelt. The fine for not wearing a seatbelt is just one more reason for this to be our first step when preparing to start a car, and the most important reason for this is saving lives if an accident occurs. A driver should always avoid distractions, as well as pedestrians while crossing a road. Every driver should keep in mind speed limits because these are set to ensure the safety of pedestrians and passengers in vehicles. While making sure that they drive within speed limits, drivers should also follow traffic signals, and maintain a safe distance between vehicles on the road. Vehicle maintenance is also crucial, so we should all service our cars regularly.

How to Act if an Accident Occurs

The first and most important steps you need to make if a car accident occurs is to stop your car immediately and try to help by protecting the scenes and helping the ones who are injured. It is important not to move injured accident participants because this may lead to further injuries. The best way to help the injured is to try and arrange a doctor as soon as possible. Calling the police is also one of the most important steps and also calling a lawyer and your insurance company. This mostly depends on the type of accident, and the types of vehicles that have participated in the crash. If this is a truck accident you should contact a lawyer specialized in this field such as the Law SB truck accident attorney, and if it’s a car accident you should contact the one specialized in these. It is important that the person who will represent you in the court is trustworthy, so you should try and get a recommendation if you don’t have previous personal experience.

When it comes to accidents on the road, statistics are defeating. According to the World Health Organization, 1.3 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. This is one of the major public health issues and we all should work on raising awareness in regard to this matter, while efficiently using road safety items and keeping all the safety measures in mind.

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company.

