Home Appliances Market Trends and Predictions

Photo by Freepik

The global pandemic of 2020 has had a significant impact on all industries around the world, including the home appliance market. The sector experienced historically slow growth throughout the year, although the situation has significantly improved over the last two years. As we continue moving forward, the appliance market might turn back to its old ways, presenting a couple of novelties for the future as well. With that in mind, here are some of the most important trends and predictions in the home appliance market that will likely shape the years to come:

A new focus on sustainability

The increased focus on hygiene has gradually declined after the height of the pandemic, encouraging appliance companies to shift their focus toward environmental sustainability instead. Short-term goals in this sphere include reaching carbon neutrality in their operations, while long-term objectives focus more on minimizing a company’s and product’s effect on the environment. For customers, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings have become one of the most important buying criteria as well. With sustainability in mind, certain brands have also launched services that enable customers to analyze and monitor the energy consumed by their appliances and devices through smart platforms, which are looking to become even more popular as environmental sustainability gains more prominence among consumers.

Holistic health and hygiene

The awareness of health and hygiene hasn’t entirely disappeared – it’s transformed into advocating a certain lifestyle, whether it’s hygienic air or a healthy diet. Balanced diets are a great example of well-rounded personal and home health. Customers now prioritize preventative outcomes more than curative ones, looking to remain healthy and minimize their chances of becoming ill in the first place. That might explain why the air frying category continues to grow at staggering levels. Air frying is considered to be a healthier alternative to conventional deep frying, often being advertised as such as well. Brands tend to position their air fryers as a healthy solution for customers trying to maintain a healthy diet.

More versatile appliances

With the economy becoming more unpredictable across the globe, consumers are now attempting to make wiser purchases in terms of home appliances. Versatility is becoming the main priority, helping to increase convenience and make customers’ lives simpler. For that reason, a solution such as a high-quality french door fridge is bound to remain as popular as ever. This appliance offers a combination of spacious refrigerators and freezers, provides high performance, and doesn’t take up too much space in increasingly congested households. With options like smart fridges rising as well, the practicality of food AI, family organization, and integrated entertainment simply can’t be matched.

The need for standardization

In the last couple of years, we’ve seen a number of initiatives aimed at making the smart home a more streamlined experience for consumers. Organizations are attempting to develop common standards for cloud-to-cloud and device-to-device interoperability, aiming to provide seamless experiences through the integration of products from different brands and the option of special features. As we move forward, consumers can expect to have a noticeably simpler and more streamlined experience when building their smart homes, whether they’re choosing WiFi-enabled security systems or home voice assistants. Hopefully, this standardization will also mean that customers won’t be facing difficulties such as incompatibility between products from different brands in the future.

Cross-industry collaborations

More surprisingly, home appliance brands are now forming partnerships and going after merger deals in an effort to increase their products’ value. Partnerships are quite varied and include those with meal kit companies that allow consumers to prepare a wider variety of healthy recipes while minimizing food waste. For instance, certain meal kit services and smart oven start-ups aim to aid consumers in preparing healthier and more varied meals, providing recipes that can simply be scanned to cook for all customers who buy their ovens and sign up for their meal plan programs. Following this innovation, some established brands have announced that their newer products will be able to recognize these start-ups’ meal kits and cook food according to the downloaded recipes.

D2C and omnichannel sales

E-commerce platforms are now seeing home appliances as their next drivers of growth, with sales of major appliances surpassing those made in physical stores for the first time ever. They are working more closely with industry brands to make the experience of purchasing home appliances online more seamless. At the moment, e-commerce platforms are mostly focusing on flexible consumer credit, free delivery, and no-questions-asked returns as a way to encourage major appliance sales. Certain e-commerce businesses are partnering with established retail chains as well, in an effort to expand their offerings. This gives them access to a wider range of brands while also allowing them to acquire products at lower prices. New marketing strategies such as live streaming are being used by appliance companies for boosting sales, too.

As we move into a post-pandemic world, the appliance market is slowly shifting back to its pre-pandemic tendencies. In the long term, it seems like consumers will be prioritizing health and practicality above all, meaning that appliance companies should look at sustainability and ratings to increase profitability.