7 Ways to Keep Your Business Data Safe in 2022

Andre Oentoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOLzR_0iu1bIDE00
Source: Freepik

The online world grows more and more every day. With it, has also come the exponential growth of cyber criminals and malicious online activity.

Cyber security is one of the biggest concerns a modern business can face - regardless of its size or industry. For cybercriminals, every business that exists is fair game.

A report from IBM reported that In 2021, the average data breach costs $4.24 million. This grows more and more every year. Combatting data breaches and ensuring data safety should be a major priority if you want your business to be a success in today's increasingly online, digital world.

Protecting your company's sensitive, critical information is going to go a long way towards that. To help you on the path to business security, take a look at the list we’ve outlined below.

Top safety tips for protecting your businesses data

Running a business can be incredibly stressful, even if you’re not operating in an online capacity. Because you are, that adds a whole new layer of complexity.

Cyber threats grow and evolve every day and being able to take them on can be an exhausting process. Especially if you’re starting from scratch with no idea where to start. To help you on the road to data security, read our list.

1. Train and educate employees

Human error is one of the costliest data security origin points. No amount of complex software or technical security solutions is going to be as effective as securing your business's data as employee training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAkUe_0iu1bIDE00
Source: Pexels

Whether it’s ignorance, neglect or an accidental click, the only way to fully secure your data is to train and educate staff. A simple, common mistake can have a catastrophic effect on your business.

As many as 43% of employees aren't aware of when they click a suspicious link or of how to spot a sketchy email.

Having your employees become aware of a few major points can go a long way toward improving your data security. For example:

  • Online browsing safety tips
  • The importance of updating and upgrading
  • Awareness and identification of phishing emails, latest cyber threats
  • Importance of strong passwords

Osano’s breakdown of CCPA and CPRA laws can also help provide you with the necessary tips and procedures to help inform and educate staff on the legal side of data security.

With office workers increasingly enjoying the benefits of remote working, educating your employers on data security is vital. Informational training sessions, cybersecurity seminars, and routine updates will go a long way to improving your business data security.

Knowledge is power.

Especially when it comes to protecting your business and its data. The more informed your employees are, the less likely they are to fall prey to costly data breaches.

2. Encrypt your data

With cybercriminal techniques evolving every day, one of the most effective means of protecting your data is ensuring that if it is intercepted or stolen, it’s unreadable.

Encryption ensures that if a hacker does breach your firewall, exploit an employee or access an unsecured network, your data is useless without an encryption key. All they’ll be left with are lines of gibberish code.

Encrypt everything. All the time.

With today's security software solutions, encrypting your data is easier than ever. All business communications, locally stored data and sensitive business information be kept safe.

Additionally, it’s an increasingly cost-effective and comprehensive solution.

3. Utilize safe backup habits

Preventing an attack and protecting your data in the first place is important, it’s just as important to back up your business data.

With data breaches having gone up by 15% in 2021 alone, the odds of your business experiencing a breech are pretty likely. No matter how cautious or safe you are, if your business lasts long enough and is successful enough, a breach is going to happen.

Your data is one of your company's biggest assets. Being able to recover it in case of an emergency is crucial if you want to effectively bounce back from a data breach.

Back up your data as often as possible on a secure, heavily protected server in case the worst-case scenario does happen. This will protect you from one of the most frustrating digital hassles of modern companies; ransomware.

Establish a clear, regularly monitored data backup policy to help safeguard your data that takes on some of the following tips.

  • Routinely check that your data is being backed up. Poor connection, digital delays, and even employee forgetfulness can disrupt the regular backing-up routine you need to have in place
  • Store backed-up data in a separate, secure location
  • Encrypt your backed-up data

Your data security strategy should be comprehensive enough to minimize your chances of a breach but be prepared if there is one. Utilizing safe backup habits and policies will go a long way if something does ever happen.

4. Use password protection

Password protection has been a cornerstone of data safety for years now.

While online security trends and techniques have certainly evolved since the early days of the internet, password protection still has a place in today's world.

Passwords act as the main way a business safeguards the confidential data that makes it tick. Your information should be kept as secure as possible and utilize whatever additional password protection technology is at your disposal.

As important as deciding how to determine the type of passwords your employees use ( mixed character vs long phrases), where those passwords are stored and entered matters just as much.

Never, ever, ever keep a plain text copy of your password stored anywhere. That includes your internet browser. Especially if you have a master or admin password that allows you to bypass your normal security methods.

Encourage your employees to manually enter passwords (or use tech to prevent browsers from storing those passwords). If you store passwords on your browser, this gives hackers a potential target.

Convenience should never outweigh security.

5. Be wary of remote work and public wifi

Remote work is becoming more and more popular every day.

The global pandemic exacerbated what was already a steadily increasing trend. It’s now reached the point where there are three times as many remote jobs as there were before 2020.

While offering a “work from home” option has yielded successful results, it also exposes your business and its data to unsecured networks.

As many as 55% of employees assume connecting to public wifi is safe. Unfortunately, Wi-Fi at coffee shops, restaurants, or even poorly protected home networks all presents a severe security risk.

If you do have to offer a remote work opportunity, ensure your remote employees use secure networks and make use of VPN and antivirus software.

Convenient as they are, public wifi networks are a security risk that your business should not entertain lightly.

6. Utilize specific security software solutions

This is probably the most obvious solution to your business security needs. This doesn’t make it any less important.

If you do nothing else, use security software solutions.

Installing the latest, most comprehensive antivirus and malware protection software solution is going to be your number-one digital ally. These programs are regularly kept up to date with the latest online threat trends and information. This enables them to detect and react to threats in real-time which protects your business from the latest cyber threats, if and when they arise.

Often, the most severe data breaches occur when a business assumes they’re too big or small to be a target.

Utilizing a specific security software solution ensures you’ll have the protection you need if and when your business encounters a malicious online actor.

7. Update your software - constantly

Installing security software is going to be one of the most vital steps you can take to secure your business data. It’s just as important that you make sure you update and upgrade it as regularly as possible.

Viruses are opportunistic, malicious entities that look for any vulnerability they can exploit. They do this, all day, every day. Ensuring that your company makes use of the latest software security update is going to go a long way toward combating this.

It may sound like a never-ending task, but that’s because keeping up to date is so important.

Outdated software presents an easy target for hackers and fraudsters. Given enough time, a malicious online actor is going to be able to figure out and exploit the software that protects your business.

Updating and upgrading your security software is the only real way to counter this.

Staying ahead of the game means relying on software (in addition to other techniques) to close the loophole hackers exploit to gain access to your confidential information.

Neglecting or delaying a software update when it comes up provides a major risk for your business. Remember, a data breach can often expose you and your customers not only to data loss but to financial repercussions as well.

Closing up

Data breaches can have a catastrophic effect on your business and its reputation as a brand.

Regardless of how big your business is or what industry it's based in, your reputation is everything. The confidence of both your customers and your clients is heavily dependent on you being able to deliver on the promise of data security.

Ultimately data security, while complex in theory, is relatively easy to implement in practice.

Education, software solutions, and implementing good data security habits in the way we’ve described will help keep your business and its data safe. While the threat of a data breach may be ever-present, our tips will put you in the best position to combat them easily and effectively.

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

