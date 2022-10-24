9 Strategies for Google Ads in 2023 [+ Example]

Andre Oentoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYR9K_0ik27IAy00
Source: Freepik

How often have you heard that most ads are a waste of money?

Someone would have repeatedly discouraged you from putting your hard-earned money on Google ads.

Contrary to popular belief, Google ads are your best bet to reach your target audience.

Whether you’re a giant ecommerce company or a new restaurant, Google ads help you reach your target audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6638_0ik27IAy00
Source: Naukri

While no single strategy might work, you must test various strategies to know which delivers the intended result. Some businesses might spend a large amount on their ads, while others might spend a few dollars to remain successful.

The truth is that the cost of Google ads varies massively depending on your industry and your strategy.

Understanding some proven strategies and how these strategies are helping companies live their dream of reaching customers can be helpful in your Google ads journey.

In this article, we discuss some proven strategies for using Google ads.

Here are some strategies that will help assure you sail smoothly through your Google Ad strategy in 2023:

1. Know your Google ads budget

What's the secret recipe for a mouth-watering and finger-licking pizza? While the quality of cheese, toppings, and pizza base does matter, something else overwhelms the taste buds when not used properly.

When it comes to a delicious pizza, the amount of seasoning is the ultimate decider. Too little or too much of it turns off the customer's taste bud. The same goes for your Google ads budget.

Spending too little will never make you go past the learning phase, and spending too high drain your budget and puts an unnecessary financial burden on you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPwC4_0ik27IAy00
Source: Google

That's why when building a Google ads strategy, having tools in handy that help you track your daily budget and ad spending is a necessity.

But tracking your budget manually is challenging, leaving you with little room to create and develop your strategies.

Focus on using tools that create automated Google ads invoices. Tools like Juni seamlessly integrate with Google ads and track your spending while providing in-depth spending analysis.

It’s a true savior!

2. Tweak your ads for native and mobile

With a whopping 53.74% of total web visitors using mobile, having a Google ad strategy for mobile and native is essential.

Besides affecting how your ads look, customer behavior might change depending on their device. Often, certain keywords perform better on a desktop rather than on a mobile.

As ads on a desktop provide more space, start your ad with a snappy lead-in sentence, focus on your unique selling proposition (USP), and then provide more details. Alternatively, as mobile ads offer less space, ensure your mobile ads directly start with your USP followed by other key information.

Use the IF function to alter your CTA's visibility to your customers. For instance, for a mobile device customer, your CTA can read, 'Order Now .' The same CTA for a desktop user might read 'Subscribe Here.'

So, giving importance to your mobile and desktop customers is essential for creating a winning strategy.

3. Focus on competitor's traffic

In an ideal scenario, when a user types your company's name in the search box, the first result they should see is your company's website. The user visits your website without interruption.

Sounds exciting?

But the real world doesn't necessarily work like this!

Often, a competitor might start to wedge into the top of the search result related to your brand's name to steal your visitors.

For example,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cugRw_0ik27IAy00
Source: Google

In the above ad, Zoho is bidding on the brand name of its competitor Quickbooks. The ad acknowledges that Zoho is bidding for its competitor and shows its strong brand personality.

To further steal competition, Zoho uses an automated Google ads extension that displays links deeper into their website. Apart from taking more space on the search result, this strategy empowers Zoho to share more information.

4. Get traffic back from your competitors.

Often, to rank higher and in a quest to outperform competitors, a company targets keywords, such as 'ABC alternative.'

By bidding on these keywords, a company successfully reaches customers in the consideration phase. While it's a great tactic, it steals away the traffic from the company whose alternative you are targeting.

The target company might focus on getting traffic back from competitors to prevent this from occurring.

Confused?

Let's understand it with an example.

In this ad from SEMrush,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKG9v_0ik27IAy00
Source: Google

The company cleverly focuses on bidding for the 'SEMrush alternative' instead of letting a competitor do it. This ad is cheeky and puts a smile on your reader's face because the company promotes its features and shows why it's the best, even with many alternatives to SEMrush.

Through this ad, SEMrush acknowledges that there are competitors, but SEMrush is still the best!

It’s a great way to snatch customers from competitors.

5. Offer a discount or a low rate

Customers like to avail of services that offer a discount or a low rate. Create ads that provide not only meaningful value to customers but services at a low rate.

For example, upon entering the search term print pictures, the first result shows printing at an affordable cost.

This strategy will likely yield desired results because the customer can get their material printed at a low cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nO0nx_0ik27IAy00
Source: Google

Canvachamp uses the long-tail keyword 'cheap print pictures,' which indicates that customers searching are ready to take action, making the ad look more relevant.

Giving discounts and offering products at a low price gives you a chance to push users to make a final purchase decision.

6. Address the customer's most pressing issue

When searching for any product or service, a customer often looks for something that simplifies their life. For instance, customers will likely prefer a company promising speed and accuracy when searching for a web-hosting service.

Similarly, when searching for customer relationship management software, customers prefer software that is easy to implement, use and scale.

When a company addresses the most critical points of customers in its ads, they're more likely to win the trust of its audience.

For instance, when searching for the best CRM for small businesses, Google provides the following results:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Os7CU_0ik27IAy00
Source: Google

The headline used by Zendesk helps attract customers because it addresses customers' pain points and conveys why Zendesk support is the best.

With 65% of people clicking on ads when making a purchase, addressing customers' pain points using ads helps in reaching them.

7. Use negative keywords for your ads

After offering discounts and addressing customers' most pressing issues, it's now time to curate your limit on who might see your ad.

That's where negative keywords come in. Google does not show your ad for any search term you have set as a negative match.

Using negative keywords appropriately helps in refining your audience and allows you to save money.

For instance, if a baker shop is looking to sell cakes and pastries, then Google should display ads for commercial intent queries like 'Buy vanilla cakes' or 'Order chocolate cakes' and not for keywords like 'how to prepare cake at home' or 'ingredients for making a chocolate cake.'

Adding these negative keywords ensures your ad reaches customers searching for online cakes. Apart from showing relevant matches, negative keywords lead to increased conversions.

8. Show customers that you care

Another great Google ad tactic is showing customers that you care about them or their health.

Showing concern and thinking out of the box is a great way to entice customers.

For instance, when customers search for 'the best pizza delivery near me,’ EatFit ads crop up as the first choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9AMx_0ik27IAy00
Source: Google

The company recommends that customers eat multigrain pizza, providing a healthier option and showing that the company cares for them.

The ad also provides other eating options for the customer to consider.

9. It's time to tie your Google ads apron

After setting your Google ad, don't sit back and relax. While Google ads take time to show results, use that time to create another ad.

An effective campaign requires personalized and segmented ads with thoughtful messages encouraging customers to click and take action.

The best Google ads showcase the benefits you offer, give your ad copy a rhythm with alliteration and speak conversely with your target customers.

Having a keen knowledge of your latest ads and rules that dictates Google ads helps you create one that delivers the intended result.

Remember that Google ads are all about delivering the right message to the right target audience at the right moment. It ensures that ads look less keyword stuffed and more natural to customers and search engines.

So, what strategies are you using to reach your customers?

Author’s bio (if needed):

Priya Jain has been copywriting professionally for over eight years. She has attained an engineering degree and an MBA. She teaches math, spends her time running behind her toddler, and tries new recipes while she isn't writing. You can find her on LinkedIn.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# digital marketing

Comments / 0

Published by

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

157 followers

More from Andre Oentoro

How to Pick the Best Location for a Real Estate Investment?

If there is one thing for sure about the real estate industry it’s that the location plays a fundamental role and it determines everything else that you can do. Finding the ideal location can be tricky and it definitely comes with many misconceptions. On the one hand, there are people who believe that choosing only the most expensive and exclusive areas in the city will matter. On the other hand, there are those who believe that finding a medium-priced area but then charging slightly below that will make all the difference.

Read full story

Online Tee Time Reservation System: What You Need to Know

The way we reserve our tee time has really changed in the past decades. Before technology ever existed, it was a different story, but digitization has changed how we make reservations. The times when a pen and paper did the work aren’t effective anymore!

Read full story

9 Business Considerations When Planning Corporate Events in 2023

Corporate events serve as a crucial component of building important commercial and consumer relationships. Knowing your goals, your target audience, and your available resources can help you begin the planning process. Ensure your plan is carried out flawlessly once you’ve got a greater understanding of the situation.

Read full story

Ways to Use Surveys to Increase E-Commerce Sales

Customer surveys have been among the most trusted and reliable tools for decades now, and for good reason. They can be a brilliant source of information for your e-commerce business. Surveys provide deeper insights into your products, marketing strategies, and brand as a whole. In turn, you get the opportunity to alter your processes according to this valuable data and ensure the changes you’ve made will drive you toward profitability and success. With that in mind, here are some effective ways you can use surveys to increase your e-commerce sales:

Read full story

How to Empower Your Remote Workforce

As a business leader, you already know that hiring employees with the right knowledge, skills, and experience often isn’t enough to reach success. For a company to thrive, team members have to be empowered as well, and the overall employee morale and satisfaction need to be high. But while empowerment in the workplace might be easier to build in traditional settings, giving more power to remote workers can be much more difficult to achieve, given their distant and isolated nature. To that end, here are some tips that might help you empower your remote workforce successfully:

Read full story

9 Effective Rules of Writing Content for Your Website

Creating excellent content for the website is half the trouble, but how do you make it readable? After all, there are more than a hundred ways (legal and not entirely legal) to bring the user to the website, but only a fascinating text can make them read something.

Read full story

9 Time Tracking Software for Small and Medium Businesses in 2022

Whether you're running a small or medium-sized business, time tracking is one of the most efficient ways to ensure proper time management. Not only does it help you reduce time wastage in your company, but it also facilitates accurate payment.

Read full story

How to Make Your Restaurant POS Software Easier

Restaurant POS software is a critical tool for any restaurant owner. But it’s not just for the upscale fine dining restaurants. It can be used to manage everything from ordering takeout to managing inventory and recipe submissions (i.e. creating and sharing recipes online). And you won’t have to worry about it falling into the wrong hands, as most of these POS software applications are user-friendly, secure, and easy to use.

Read full story

Top Achievements After Getting Certified for SharePoint Certification

Microsoft SharePoint is a web-based program for many things, including document sharing, advanced search, business information, and content collaboration. More than 75% of Fortune 500 organizations utilize Microsoft SharePoint, including Windex and Viacom, because of its powerful advantages. The user interface of SharePoint, which is known for being user-friendly and providing a wonderful experience, is similar to that of Office 365.

Read full story

10 Tips For Brainstorming Bussines Ideas For Your Next Startup

If you're like most people, you probably have a lot of ideas for businesses - but never seem to actually follow through on any of them. The problem may not be that you don't have the ideas in the first place, but that you're not brainstorming them in the right way.

Read full story

Machine Learning & AI for Business: What You Should Know

What took shape in 2015 has become a common household name today—AI has revolutionized everything around us. Be it smart appliances, autonomous vehicles, personalization, or fraud protection, AI found its way into various sectors, making lives easier and streamlining operations.

Read full story

Advantages Of Acrylic Sign Holders For Businesses

Acrylic signs are an excellent way to enhance the appearance of a business. They impart a sense of elegance to any wall they decorate. Due to their transparency, they are an ideal replacement for brittle and more expensive glass.

Read full story

How to Use Trade Finance to Grow Your Business

Running a business is a great way to make a living in this day and age, but it’s also not the easiest thing you’ve ever done. This is why you need to make sure that your business is always lucrative and successful, even though doing that won’t be easy at all. But, if you find a few simple tricks that can go a long way and help you grow your business and take it to a new level, especially when it comes to your financial situation. Using trade finance is one of the ways to do that, and that’s why tons of business owners across the world are using this idea to help their businesses. In case you’re thinking about doing the same, here are a few ways to use trade finance in the best way possible.

Read full story

6 Benefits of Hiring a Professional Electrician

Most people look at electrical problems as some force of nature – they come from time to time, we can't choose when they going to hit us, and whenever they do, we try to deal with them as quickly and painlessly as possible. And these things are, for the most part, true.

Read full story

The Era of Digitalization: Growing a Business through E-Commerce

The last few years have been full of ups and downs, to say the least. Industries have experienced unprecedented disruptions, the world has gone through numerous closures, and daily lives as we knew them have completely changed.

Read full story

10 Tips to Help Small Businesses Thrive During the Recession

It is essential that business owners and managers get their companies ready to not only survive the next economic downturn but possibly even grow as a result of it. This preparation should be done whenever the next economic downturn occurs.

Read full story

Top 6 Trends in the Automotive Industry

For quite a very long time, the automotive industry developed at a very leisurely tempo. The innovations were always there, but they kept pace with the rest of the landscape and could be better described as an evolution rather than a revolution.

Read full story

Save Your Instagram Stories - Try Amazing Methods

Since everyone uses Instagram so avidly these days, it doesn't need an introduction. Instagram stories are only visible for 24 hours before they disappear. But don't panic—you'll learn how to save Instagram stories without difficulty in this blog post, so there's no need to worry.

Read full story

Role of Accounting in the Modern Business Environment

When talking about successful companies, people usually tend to highlight their flagship products or business models without taking into consideration all the departments whose hard work set the foundations for these revenue-generating processes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy