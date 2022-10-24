9 Strategies for Google Ads in 2023 [+ Example]

How often have you heard that most ads are a waste of money?

Someone would have repeatedly discouraged you from putting your hard-earned money on Google ads.

Contrary to popular belief, Google ads are your best bet to reach your target audience.

Whether you’re a giant ecommerce company or a new restaurant, Google ads help you reach your target audience.

While no single strategy might work, you must test various strategies to know which delivers the intended result. Some businesses might spend a large amount on their ads, while others might spend a few dollars to remain successful.

The truth is that the cost of Google ads varies massively depending on your industry and your strategy.

Understanding some proven strategies and how these strategies are helping companies live their dream of reaching customers can be helpful in your Google ads journey.

In this article, we discuss some proven strategies for using Google ads.

Here are some strategies that will help assure you sail smoothly through your Google Ad strategy in 2023:

1. Know your Google ads budget

What's the secret recipe for a mouth-watering and finger-licking pizza? While the quality of cheese, toppings, and pizza base does matter, something else overwhelms the taste buds when not used properly.

When it comes to a delicious pizza, the amount of seasoning is the ultimate decider. Too little or too much of it turns off the customer's taste bud. The same goes for your Google ads budget.

Spending too little will never make you go past the learning phase, and spending too high drain your budget and puts an unnecessary financial burden on you.

That's why when building a Google ads strategy, having tools in handy that help you track your daily budget and ad spending is a necessity.

But tracking your budget manually is challenging, leaving you with little room to create and develop your strategies.

Focus on using tools that create automated Google ads invoices . Tools like Juni seamlessly integrate with Google ads and track your spending while providing in-depth spending analysis.

It’s a true savior!

2. Tweak your ads for native and mobile

With a whopping 53.74% of total web visitors using mobile, having a Google ad strategy for mobile and native is essential.

Besides affecting how your ads look, customer behavior might change depending on their device. Often, certain keywords perform better on a desktop rather than on a mobile.

As ads on a desktop provide more space, start your ad with a snappy lead-in sentence, focus on your unique selling proposition (USP), and then provide more details. Alternatively, as mobile ads offer less space, ensure your mobile ads directly start with your USP followed by other key information.

Use the IF function to alter your CTA's visibility to your customers. For instance, for a mobile device customer, your CTA can read, 'Order Now .' The same CTA for a desktop user might read 'Subscribe Here.'

So, giving importance to your mobile and desktop customers is essential for creating a winning strategy.

3. Focus on competitor's traffic

In an ideal scenario, when a user types your company's name in the search box, the first result they should see is your company's website. The user visits your website without interruption.

Sounds exciting?

But the real world doesn't necessarily work like this!

Often, a competitor might start to wedge into the top of the search result related to your brand's name to steal your visitors.

For example,

In the above ad, Zoho is bidding on the brand name of its competitor Quickbooks. The ad acknowledges that Zoho is bidding for its competitor and shows its strong brand personality.

To further steal competition, Zoho uses an automated Google ads extension that displays links deeper into their website. Apart from taking more space on the search result, this strategy empowers Zoho to share more information.

4. Get traffic back from your competitors.

Often, to rank higher and in a quest to outperform competitors, a company targets keywords, such as 'ABC alternative.'

By bidding on these keywords, a company successfully reaches customers in the consideration phase. While it's a great tactic, it steals away the traffic from the company whose alternative you are targeting.

The target company might focus on getting traffic back from competitors to prevent this from occurring.

Confused?

Let's understand it with an example.

In this ad from SEMrush,

The company cleverly focuses on bidding for the 'SEMrush alternative' instead of letting a competitor do it. This ad is cheeky and puts a smile on your reader's face because the company promotes its features and shows why it's the best, even with many alternatives to SEMrush.

Through this ad, SEMrush acknowledges that there are competitors, but SEMrush is still the best!

It’s a great way to snatch customers from competitors.

5. Offer a discount or a low rate

Customers like to avail of services that offer a discount or a low rate. Create ads that provide not only meaningful value to customers but services at a low rate.

For example, upon entering the search term print pictures, the first result shows printing at an affordable cost.

This strategy will likely yield desired results because the customer can get their material printed at a low cost.

Canvachamp uses the long-tail keyword 'cheap print pictures,' which indicates that customers searching are ready to take action, making the ad look more relevant.

Giving discounts and offering products at a low price gives you a chance to push users to make a final purchase decision.

6. Address the customer's most pressing issue

When searching for any product or service, a customer often looks for something that simplifies their life. For instance, customers will likely prefer a company promising speed and accuracy when searching for a web-hosting service.

Similarly, when searching for customer relationship management software, customers prefer software that is easy to implement, use and scale.

When a company addresses the most critical points of customers in its ads, they're more likely to win the trust of its audience.

For instance, when searching for the best CRM for small businesses, Google provides the following results:

The headline used by Zendesk helps attract customers because it addresses customers' pain points and conveys why Zendesk support is the best.

With 65% of people clicking on ads when making a purchase, addressing customers' pain points using ads helps in reaching them.

7. Use negative keywords for your ads

After offering discounts and addressing customers' most pressing issues, it's now time to curate your limit on who might see your ad.

That's where negative keywords come in. Google does not show your ad for any search term you have set as a negative match.

Using negative keywords appropriately helps in refining your audience and allows you to save money.

For instance, if a baker shop is looking to sell cakes and pastries, then Google should display ads for commercial intent queries like 'Buy vanilla cakes' or 'Order chocolate cakes' and not for keywords like 'how to prepare cake at home' or 'ingredients for making a chocolate cake.'

Adding these negative keywords ensures your ad reaches customers searching for online cakes. Apart from showing relevant matches, negative keywords lead to increased conversions.

8. Show customers that you care

Another great Google ad tactic is showing customers that you care about them or their health.

Showing concern and thinking out of the box is a great way to entice customers.

For instance, when customers search for 'the best pizza delivery near me,’ EatFit ads crop up as the first choice.

The company recommends that customers eat multigrain pizza, providing a healthier option and showing that the company cares for them.

The ad also provides other eating options for the customer to consider.

9. It's time to tie your Google ads apron

After setting your Google ad, don't sit back and relax. While Google ads take time to show results, use that time to create another ad.

An effective campaign requires personalized and segmented ads with thoughtful messages encouraging customers to click and take action.

The best Google ads showcase the benefits you offer, give your ad copy a rhythm with alliteration and speak conversely with your target customers.

Having a keen knowledge of your latest ads and rules that dictates Google ads helps you create one that delivers the intended result.

Remember that Google ads are all about delivering the right message to the right target audience at the right moment. It ensures that ads look less keyword stuffed and more natural to customers and search engines.

So, what strategies are you using to reach your customers?

