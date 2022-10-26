How to Empower Your Remote Workforce

Andre Oentoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iphq3_0ik1lChy00
Source: Freepik

As a business leader, you already know that hiring employees with the right knowledge, skills, and experience often isn’t enough to reach success. For a company to thrive, team members have to be empowered as well, and the overall employee morale and satisfaction need to be high. But while empowerment in the workplace might be easier to build in traditional settings, giving more power to remote workers can be much more difficult to achieve, given their distant and isolated nature. To that end, here are some tips that might help you empower your remote workforce successfully:

Establish trust and respect

Empowerment isn’t always easy to achieve. While it might seem like simply providing your employees with words of appreciation and encouragement is enough, it doesn’t actually work that way. You won’t see immediate results with any tactic you implement, as empowerment always takes time. You have to focus on creating a safe work environment for all employees, including remote workers. Build a company culture that strengthens your workforce’s confidence and harnesses their full potential. A great way to achieve this is by teaching everyone in the company to always be kind and treat others with respect and trust.

Demonstrate transparency

Communication is another important factor you should prioritize; employees should never have to rely on chit-chat and gossip for information about activities within the company. It’s common for there to be a noticeable barrier between C-level executives and the rest of the staff members, particularly remote workers. Bridge this gap by making sure everyone is informed on important matters and has access to relevant information, whether that means holding regular meetings or sending frequent company-wide emails. When workers feel more included in the company’s activities and operations, they will also feel more empowered in the workplace.

Define a clear path for them

Positive performance can also lead to empowerment, and a great way to support it is by focusing on your employees’ potential futures. Give your remote workers something they can look forward to, as an incentive for them to meet your expectations or as motivation for your staff to work even harder. Set clear and specific goals, and let your employees strategize and find new methods for reaching them. This will be a much more effective approach than providing employees with simple to-do lists to complete. To go a step further, you could also consider incentivizing outstanding performers with awards, bonuses, and more.

Provide resources for growth

Remote employees can often feel isolated and removed from the company, being stuck in this unique and unfavorable situation. The best way to get them out of this rut is to encourage productivity by providing new opportunities for personal and professional growth. Nurtured and appreciated employees are empowered ones as well. So, aim to provide them with the tools and resources they need to achieve success. This can include online courses, training programs, mentorship opportunities, etc. Companies from New Zealand often leverage Auckland university past papers to provide further insights into relevant topics during educational paths. You could also do the same.

Ask for and accept feedback

To make your remote workers feel like valued team members, you need to ask for their input as well. This means asking for employees’ opinions on topics during company meetings, as well as asking for feedback in one-on-one conversations. Remember that directly asking for opinions won’t take away from your position or power. This simple gesture will actually empower your staff members to contribute to important conversations. Employees who get the opportunity to state their thoughts and feelings may also become more devoted to their work and improve their performance, especially if you make an effort to listen to and accept their feedback.

Provide feedback as well

Along with accepting opinions and critiques from your employees, you need to provide feedback to your remote workers as well. Make it a point to offer suggestions, words of encouragement, as well as constructive feedback, whenever useful. Increase the frequency of providing feedback to weekly or even daily commentary. Regular feedback can be quite advantageous in terms of giving your employees the guidance and support they require from you, without resorting to strict instructions. This can also aid in monitoring employee performance and providing additional tools and resources when necessary to ensure optimal work.

Prioritize creative thinking

If you’ve ever wondered what all famous American leaders have in common, it’s the fact that they are forward-thinkers. If you want to reach success, try to do the same by inspiring your remote workers to get creative and find new innovative solutions. When your employees can push the limits and explore new skills and capabilities, they will perform better as well. Enhancing your team members’ creative thinking competencies can also be of great help to the company as a whole, providing you with brilliant employees who are able to solve issues by looking at situations from various perspectives.

Empowered employees are key to your company’s growth and success. Use the advice mentioned above, find the methods that work best for you and your remote workers, and implement them effectively to ensure triumph.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Remote Workforce

Comments / 0

Published by

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

157 followers

More from Andre Oentoro

How To Find General Liability Insurance That Covers All Your Industry Needs?

You can never know what kind of calamity will happen to your business or how it will hurt your budget. For instance, a customer might get hurt while at your store. An employee might do serious damage to your merchandise unintentionally. It can even get legally complicated - you can be sued for slander and defamation because of something your employee said!

Read full story

How to Invest in SOL: Should You Invest in This Token?

SOL is the hottest crypto token in the market. Solana is evolving into a widely adopted cryptocurrency. While cryptocurrency hasn't existed for a decade, it has grown into a widely accepted blockchain network.

Read full story

How to Pick the Best Location for a Real Estate Investment?

If there is one thing for sure about the real estate industry it’s that the location plays a fundamental role and it determines everything else that you can do. Finding the ideal location can be tricky and it definitely comes with many misconceptions. On the one hand, there are people who believe that choosing only the most expensive and exclusive areas in the city will matter. On the other hand, there are those who believe that finding a medium-priced area but then charging slightly below that will make all the difference.

Read full story

Online Tee Time Reservation System: What You Need to Know

The way we reserve our tee time has really changed in the past decades. Before technology ever existed, it was a different story, but digitization has changed how we make reservations. The times when a pen and paper did the work aren’t effective anymore!

Read full story

9 Business Considerations When Planning Corporate Events in 2023

Corporate events serve as a crucial component of building important commercial and consumer relationships. Knowing your goals, your target audience, and your available resources can help you begin the planning process. Ensure your plan is carried out flawlessly once you’ve got a greater understanding of the situation.

Read full story

Ways to Use Surveys to Increase E-Commerce Sales

Customer surveys have been among the most trusted and reliable tools for decades now, and for good reason. They can be a brilliant source of information for your e-commerce business. Surveys provide deeper insights into your products, marketing strategies, and brand as a whole. In turn, you get the opportunity to alter your processes according to this valuable data and ensure the changes you’ve made will drive you toward profitability and success. With that in mind, here are some effective ways you can use surveys to increase your e-commerce sales:

Read full story

9 Strategies for Google Ads in 2023 [+ Example]

How often have you heard that most ads are a waste of money?. Someone would have repeatedly discouraged you from putting your hard-earned money on Google ads. Contrary to popular belief, Google ads are your best bet to reach your target audience.

Read full story

9 Effective Rules of Writing Content for Your Website

Creating excellent content for the website is half the trouble, but how do you make it readable? After all, there are more than a hundred ways (legal and not entirely legal) to bring the user to the website, but only a fascinating text can make them read something.

Read full story

9 Time Tracking Software for Small and Medium Businesses in 2022

Whether you're running a small or medium-sized business, time tracking is one of the most efficient ways to ensure proper time management. Not only does it help you reduce time wastage in your company, but it also facilitates accurate payment.

Read full story

How to Make Your Restaurant POS Software Easier

Restaurant POS software is a critical tool for any restaurant owner. But it’s not just for the upscale fine dining restaurants. It can be used to manage everything from ordering takeout to managing inventory and recipe submissions (i.e. creating and sharing recipes online). And you won’t have to worry about it falling into the wrong hands, as most of these POS software applications are user-friendly, secure, and easy to use.

Read full story

Top Achievements After Getting Certified for SharePoint Certification

Microsoft SharePoint is a web-based program for many things, including document sharing, advanced search, business information, and content collaboration. More than 75% of Fortune 500 organizations utilize Microsoft SharePoint, including Windex and Viacom, because of its powerful advantages. The user interface of SharePoint, which is known for being user-friendly and providing a wonderful experience, is similar to that of Office 365.

Read full story

10 Tips For Brainstorming Bussines Ideas For Your Next Startup

If you're like most people, you probably have a lot of ideas for businesses - but never seem to actually follow through on any of them. The problem may not be that you don't have the ideas in the first place, but that you're not brainstorming them in the right way.

Read full story

Machine Learning & AI for Business: What You Should Know

What took shape in 2015 has become a common household name today—AI has revolutionized everything around us. Be it smart appliances, autonomous vehicles, personalization, or fraud protection, AI found its way into various sectors, making lives easier and streamlining operations.

Read full story

Advantages Of Acrylic Sign Holders For Businesses

Acrylic signs are an excellent way to enhance the appearance of a business. They impart a sense of elegance to any wall they decorate. Due to their transparency, they are an ideal replacement for brittle and more expensive glass.

Read full story

How to Use Trade Finance to Grow Your Business

Running a business is a great way to make a living in this day and age, but it’s also not the easiest thing you’ve ever done. This is why you need to make sure that your business is always lucrative and successful, even though doing that won’t be easy at all. But, if you find a few simple tricks that can go a long way and help you grow your business and take it to a new level, especially when it comes to your financial situation. Using trade finance is one of the ways to do that, and that’s why tons of business owners across the world are using this idea to help their businesses. In case you’re thinking about doing the same, here are a few ways to use trade finance in the best way possible.

Read full story

6 Benefits of Hiring a Professional Electrician

Most people look at electrical problems as some force of nature – they come from time to time, we can't choose when they going to hit us, and whenever they do, we try to deal with them as quickly and painlessly as possible. And these things are, for the most part, true.

Read full story

The Era of Digitalization: Growing a Business through E-Commerce

The last few years have been full of ups and downs, to say the least. Industries have experienced unprecedented disruptions, the world has gone through numerous closures, and daily lives as we knew them have completely changed.

Read full story

10 Tips to Help Small Businesses Thrive During the Recession

It is essential that business owners and managers get their companies ready to not only survive the next economic downturn but possibly even grow as a result of it. This preparation should be done whenever the next economic downturn occurs.

Read full story

Top 6 Trends in the Automotive Industry

For quite a very long time, the automotive industry developed at a very leisurely tempo. The innovations were always there, but they kept pace with the rest of the landscape and could be better described as an evolution rather than a revolution.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy