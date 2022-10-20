9 Time Tracking Software for Small and Medium Businesses in 2022

Whether you're running a small or medium-sized business, time tracking is one of the most efficient ways to ensure proper time management. Not only does it help you reduce time wastage in your company, but it also facilitates accurate payment.

But here’s the thing. There are hundreds of time tracking apps for small businesses, making it tough to know which one’s best for you. We evaluated various time trackers and narrowed down our list to the nine best recommendations:

Traqq

Clockify

QuickBooks Time

Hubstaff

Harvest

Homebase

DeskTime

Toggl Track

Timely

Top 9 Time Tracking Software for Small and Medium Businesses

Traqq

Best for freelancers, small and mid-sized businesses, enterprises

Traqq time tracker is a simple, yet powerful time tracking software for freelancers, agencies, businesses, and entrepreneurs. If your business has gone remote, Traqq provides the best platform to manage time and monitor remote workers.

The tool automatically logs the billable time and uploads the data onto an online timesheet, making it easier to measure and analyze the performance and productivity of your team. It's integrated with a payroll processing system that allows you to process payments right from within the app.

With Traqq, you can quickly detect overworked employees and re-distribute workload accordingly to prevent employee burnout.

Key Features:

Online and offline time tracking allows users to record their activities even without an active internet connection

Smart notifications and alerts ensure you record every single minute

Simple team management with the ability to create as many groups as required

Ethical employee monitoring, where screenshots are intentionally blurred

Flexible tracking settings, where the account owner has control over what they want to track

Users can start and stop time whenever they want, or enter time manually

Pricing

Free plan with access to all premium features

Paid plans start from $6 per seat

Clockify

Best for freelancers, teams, and mid-level businesses

Clockify offers businesses an intuitive way to track their employees’ activities. Its free version allows unlimited tracking, unlimited projects, and unlimited users, which can come in handy if your business is on a tight budget.

Key Features:

Allows users to clock in with their PINs from a shared device

Comes with a calendar app to help you visualize your workweek

Offers desktop and mobile apps

Allows you to generate detailed reports of user activities

Pricing

Free plan

Paid plans start from $3.99 per user per month

QuickBooks Time

Best for small and mid-level businesses

Formerly TSheets, QuickBooks Time offers time tracking features that allow users to clock in and out through multiple options, including dial-in, web browser, tweet, or text. The tool offers scheduling where you can schedule specific jobs and shifts for your workers.

Its mobile app lets remote workers submit work and get their time approved from anywhere.

Key Features:

Provides valuable insights with real-time reports

Lets you set geofence boundaries to automatically remind your staff to clock in and out

The Time Clock Kiosk allows employees to clock in from one device for improved simplicity

Allows workers to attach photos to timesheets for detailed reporting

Pricing

Offers a 30-day free trial

Paid plans start from $15 per month + $10 per user per month base fee

Hubstaff

Best for freelancers, small and midsize businesses

Hubstaff is designed for agencies, remote teams, and freelancers. It lets you track time to see your team’s progress in real-time. It also allows users to create projects and track billable time with automatic logging and manual input options.

Key Features:

Sends reminders to clock in or out when in the zone, or it can clock you in automatically within a zone

Tracks mouse movements and clicks

Takes random screenshots to show what employees are really working on

Sends you notifications when a worker arrives late, misses their shifts, or leaves early

Pricing

Free plan for one user only

Paid plans start from $5.83 per user per month

Harvest

Best for small and midsize team tracking

Harvest is one of the best apps when it comes to visual reporting. You get to clearly see how much time is spent by your teams on specific projects so you can identify who’s overworked. Plus, it offers billing and accounting features that will fit most businesses.

Key Features:

Sends reminders to submit timesheets

Supports PayPal and Stripe integrations to facilitate quick invoice payments

Tracks employee time and checks labor and other expenses against budgets

Supports integrations with most project management and payroll tools

Pricing

Free plan for one user and two projects only

Pro plan starts at $12 per seat per month

Homebase

Best for small businesses

With Homebase, employees can clock in and out using a unique PIN. The app sends notifications when team members are late clocking into their shifts. What's more, you can use GPS to know the exact location of your employees.

Key Features:

Prevents early clock-ins and auto clock-outs, hence eliminating time theft

Sends alerts when a worker approaches overtime

Makes it easier to prepare for payroll and pay teams right from within the app

Offers built-in messaging to facilitate things like shift swaps

Pricing

Free plan for one location and unlimited employees

Paid plans start from $20 per month per location

DeskTime

Best for freelancers, small and medium businesses

DeskTime offers three main features: employee productivity analysis, project management, and employee monitoring. The tool uses the Pomodoro time management method, reminding workers to take breaks at regular intervals to prevent burnout and boost productivity.

Key Features:

Tracks how you and your team members spend time online and offline

Its automatic time tracker starts up as soon as you turn your computer on

URL and document tracking to check on your team’s progress and work habits

Takes automated screenshots to show you an overview of your team’s progress

Pricing

Free plan for one user only

Paid plans start from $7 per user per month

Toggl Track

Best for freelancers, small and midsize businesses, and enterprises

If you're looking for a time tracker that offers simplicity, Toggl Track is an excellent option. With one-click timers, background tracking, a mobile app, and multiple integrations, the tool ultimately offers a time tracking solution that will fit most businesses.

Whether you’ve shifted to remote work, hybrid work, or have on-site workers, the Toggl Track app is designed to help you conquer your time management issues with ease.

Key Features:

Tracks employee time to show you how they spend time on various projects

Offers an intuitive dashboard that gives you an overview of every detail in a workday

Facilitates accurate and on-time payment for all your workers

Supports integrations with 100+ third-party apps via Chrome browser extensions or native integrations

Pricing

Free plan for up to five users

Paid plans start from $9 per user per month

Timely

Best for freelancers, medium and large organizations

Timely automates time tracking for organizations so they can focus on the tasks at hand. The AI-powered tool has no timers but rather, captures time automatically in the background. According to the company, this gets rid of the interruptions of manual time tracking.

Timely excels at visual project and task planning, allowing you to drag and drop tasks on the Gantt chart.

Key Features:

Automated time capture ensures all billable time is accurately recorded

Lets you monitor project budgets, as well as hours and activities in real-time

Gives an overview of how your teams are using time and their overall performance levels

Pricing

Offers a 14-day free trial

Paid plans start from $8 per user per month

Final Thoughts

We’ve covered the best time trackers you can implement in your business to get the most out of the limited time you have. Do your research and pick a tool that is designed to promote a streamlined workflow for you and your teams.

Most importantly, choose time tracking software that will fit your business model.