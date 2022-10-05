Machine Learning & AI for Business: What You Should Know

What took shape in 2015 has become a common household name today—AI has revolutionized everything around us. Be it smart appliances, autonomous vehicles, personalization, or fraud protection, AI found its way into various sectors, making lives easier and streamlining operations.

In fact, 87% of organizations believe that AI helps them gain an edge over their competition and quickly adapt to changing conditions and disruptions. For example, even when the pandemic affected businesses globally, those backed by AI were able to sustain themselves. This was possible through AI-powered sales solutions, cognitive assistants, ML-based decision-making, predictive analysis, customer support automation, and other AI breakthroughs.

So, how do you scale your business using AI? This article helps you understand the basics of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how they can help you take your business to the next level.

What are AI and ML?

There’s a sea of data that comes and goes around in an organization—and it’s one of the biggest assets for an organization and for obvious reasons. If used right, it offers valuable insights that help understand your customers up close and make calculated business decisions.

AI helps you achieve that. It uses algorithms to simulate human intelligence and perform problem-solving tasks with efficiency and precision. For example, those auto-responder emails you send out for different situations are the job of AI-powered software.

Not just that, today, AI is evolving to have human-level consciousness that makes it as perceptive and aware as humans.

How is ML different from AI?

They’re not entirely different but very closely connected. Think of ML as a subset of AI.

While AI is everything that machines can do to mimic human intelligence to perform tasks like logical thinking, reasoning, learning from data, or decision-making—ML focuses on learning from data. This means you feed data to a machine, and it’ll start making accurate predictions and evolving even more only with that data.

Typically, an ML algorithm recognizes a pattern and then finds trends. For example, when you search for a product on an eCommerce site such as Amazon, it produces results from your input and what previous searchers intended to look for using that term.

Additionally, your Netflix dashboard shows a good application of ML, where you get recommendations based on what you previously watched. The algorithm predicts shows and movies that you’d like based on your previous data.

Use cases of AI and ML in business

Let's look at some common applications of AI and ML in different areas of business.

OCR for text recognition

OCR, a.k.a Optical Character Recognition, is getting attention from retail, travel, healthcare, and many other industries to capture data from documents.

To understand what is OCR and how it works, let’s take an example.

In a bank, tons of checks are signed and deposited every day. Moreover, they’re cleared in real-time with signature verification. No matter how a person's handwriting is, the signature is matched against a pre-existing database. An OCR software converts the handwritten text into digital text and verifies the signature.

OCR is a text recognition technology that helps make sense of the data from images and scanned documents and transforms it into a format that the computer can read.

Chatbots in customer support

See those instantaneously responding customer service bots on websites? They result from AI and NLP (Natural Language Processing) solutions that are widely available in the market today.

But first, let’s understand what NLP is.

It’s another AI technology that can parse hours and hours of training materials to create a knowledge base that bots can refer to. This allows them to return accurate responses to a customer’s query, and that too within seconds. Whether ordering food or answering queries, an AI-powered chatbot handles customer services like a pro.

How does it help businesses?

Well, it allows them to cut down on expenses spent on multiple customer support executives, spending hours on training them and optimizing their processes.

Data analysis

AI and data analysis are a perfect match. We’re talking data in systems like Google Analytics, automation software, CRMs, business intelligence systems, and more.

One way in which AI and analytics blend well together is when the system uses historical data to make predictions about the future. This helps you predict the outcomes of different approaches and understand what works and what doesn’t.

For example, AI-based forecasting helps companies make predictions about their leads—what are their chances to convert and how willing are they to pay beyond a free trial.

Next, you have AI tools that help in visualize a dataset and present it in an easy-to-understand manner. It helps you get answers to simple questions that looking at complex datasets won’t get you.

Fraud detection and prevention

Every year, insurance fraud costs at least $308.6 billion to American consumers. Moreover, every piece of information we share or receive through the Internet is likely to catch the eyes of a fraudster if we’re not careful.

As for businesses, they cannot afford to lose or expose their critical data to cyber attackers. AI and ML are more efficient than humans in detecting such threats and taking prompt actions toward them.

Due to their excellent computational capacity, AI models help companies distinguish fraud transactions from regular ones and provide better insights into customer behavior and preferences. Moreover, the algorithm rejects a transaction automatically upon encountering fraudulent data.

Some extraordinary benefits of incorporating an AI fraud detection and prevention model:

Labeling and classifying data that helps you supervise transactions efficiently

Detailed profile analysis that shows data about the customer’s spending—where they spent their money, what they bought, is there an unusual pattern, etc

Capturing real-time data and reviewing recent trends to make calculated decisions

Marketing and advertising

The world of marketing has been greatly influenced by AI. Ads have become more personalized, user profiles have become clearer, and measuring a campaign’s success is easier.

Companies are using AI to target their niche audience and create hyper-personalized campaigns that help them increase their brand awareness and sales.

Here’s how AI is helping brands market to their customers better.

Better personalization

AI-powered tools use conversational marketing to create personalized ads for their customers and improve their experience with the brand. It helps understand a user’s intent in every step of a customer’s journey and provides recommendations based on their interests.

Audience segmentation

Not every audience or customer is on the same page—some have just discovered you, some are convinced to buy from you, and some are only interested in learning from you. Based on past data and how they respond to an ad, AI helps you detect patterns in audience behavior.

This helps you understand the type of content you should create to target a particular audience segment and get them to take the desired action.

Prediction based on past trends

One of the best things about the collaboration of AI and Advertisement is—it tells you what’s going to work and what won’t be based on past data. This means advertisers can now tell which element in the creative isn’t working and which part of the ad copy isn’t high-converting.

Accounting and HR processes

The daily responsibilities of an HR can be overwhelming if everything is done manually. This includes everything from recruiting new talents , managing their payrolls, and analyzing performance.

Thankfully, AI is super-prevalent in the HR management sector and helps streamline cumbersome processes. As a result, HRs can save much time and invest it in other crucial operations.

Take the example of the recruitment process. The traditional approach to filling out a job application was to enter every data field manually. This was time-consuming, which often made the company look bad to the applicant.

Thanks to AI-powered solutions, candidates can automatically transfer their information from their resumes and finish the registration process within a few minutes.

Moreover, screening new resources to initiate recruitment has become easier now.

Searching for new candidates is as simple as looking up something on Google.

AI also helps automate the payroll process, increasing productivity and efficiency. This involves:

Scheduling a payment process

Adherence to payroll compliance

Auditing payroll outputs to spot anomalies

Generating payroll reports

Calculating taxes and deductions

Make your business AI-powered

AI and ML are here to stay in the long run and are, in fact, worth the hype. No matter where you look, AI supports many industries these days, and this will only increase in the coming years.

So, why fall behind in the race?

Whether you’re a small business or a large enterprise, AI has the potential to level up your productivity and get you great returns. Leverage this technology now and stand out among your competition.

