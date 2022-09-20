Role of Accounting in the Modern Business Environment

Andre Oentoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3FBG_0i2YFGjx00
Source: Freepik

When talking about successful companies, people usually tend to highlight their flagship products or business models without taking into consideration all the departments whose hard work set the foundations for these revenue-generating processes.

Accounting is definitely one of these mentions. Doing tremendously hard work in organizing finances, helping organizations to reach their financial goals, and keeping various facets of the business under the same roof, accounting departments make an invaluable part of the broader corporate environment.

However, the business world is evolving at a rapid pace and it is only natural that the methods and the goals of the accounting branch undergo a similar changes to keep up the pace.

So, what is the role of accounting in the modern business environment, and can you use these insights to your advantage? Let us try to find out.

Core accounting duties

Before we proceed to some more nuanced considerations, let us first quickly go through some of the core accounting responsibilities that still make the pillar of this branch and will keep making the bulk of its duties in a foreseeable future:

  • Providing income statements and informing the company about its profits and losses
  • Providing balance sheets that give business owners a detailed breakdown of the company's current financial position
  • Providing a cash flow statement that outlines the amount of revenue generated over a set period of time
  • Providing help in creating a budget and future financial projections
  • Ensuring the organization’s statutory compliance and ensuring the liabilities like income tax, pension funds, sales tax, VAT, etc.

Running an efficient organization without giving full attention to these critical tasks is near impossible.

Improving the organization’s efficiency and performance

As we've mentioned in the introduction, the business world is constantly shifting, and as time goes by the organizations become more holistic and better integrated. That is why modern accounting usually goes past the core duties and establishes greater leverage over other critical departments. The necessity of keeping up with the deadlines and maintaining the uninterrupted cash flow simply forces the companies to take very good care of CR, invoices, financial performance, and important facets. The stronger this input becomes, the organizations are forced to conduct operations with greater efficiency.

Providing consulting services

The insights gathered by the accounting departments don't have to be left to others’ interpretation. On the contrary, the accounting teams are quickly outgrowing their initial role of sorting out the papers, to a more insightful consulting role that presents owners with invaluable knowledge and guidance. This trend is especially noticeable in the case of third-party accounting agencies like Verus Accountants which have very rich experience in working with various types of companies in different market conditions. This level of expertise and valuable insights is very hard to emulate with in-house accounting teams.

Streamlining decision making

Important business decisions can’t be made without hard data. One of the greatest advantages of the accounting services comes in the fact that this business branch inherently leaves volumes of insightful information that can be used for evaluating any initiative you intend of making. These efforts don’t have to be limited to avoiding basic business mistakes like overspending, under-spending, and plateauing – accounting teams can take purposeful efforts in gathering the data models you need for engaging in more in-depth strategic projections and performing risk management in a much more deliberate manner.

Enabling investments and loans

Running a company without any of these financial assets is practically unfeasible. With that in mind, we should like to remind you that the party you want to lend money to or get the investments from will want to be sure that your company’s finances are in order and that you will be able to use these funds in a productive and beneficial manner. One of the main roles of accounting is to provide the statements and reports you need to get access to these assets. Even more importantly, the accounting teams will keep the finances in line and ensure that you are eligible for these types of funding in the first place.

Backing up tax return claims

Last but not least, it should be mentioned that IRS audits can are some of the worst things that can happen to your business. They slow everything down, throw the employee's morale off the rails, and can potentially even hurt the branding of your company. Because of that, filling tax reports with all due care and diligence should be one of your company's greater priorities. Duties like this as well as reconciling bank statements make accounting one of the important facets of one organization and urge business owners to treat all of its aspects ranging from recruitment to workplace conditions as seriously as possible.

We hope these few considerations gave you a general idea about the importance of the accounting teams, their role in the present-day business environment, as well as the ways you can muster these resources to help and augment other important business processes. But, when all is said and done, the success of one organization depends on its ability to keep track of and elevate its financial performance. That is why all investments you make in this vital sector produce very tangible and beneficial results.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Accounting

Comments / 0

Published by

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

149 followers

More from Andre Oentoro

8 Tips for Tenants Looking for a Long-Term Rental

If you’re tired of moving every few months and want to rent a property that fits your lifestyle and your budget, it’s time to go long-term with your lease. But finding a property to lease long-term is not an easy task. To ensure you and your landlord are satisfied with your relationship, here are a few things to keep in mind when looking for a rental to settle in good (or at least stay more than you usually do):

Read full story

Top 6 Trends in the Automotive Industry

For quite a very long time, the automotive industry developed at a very leisurely tempo. The innovations were always there, but they kept pace with the rest of the landscape and could be better described as an evolution rather than a revolution.

Read full story

Save Your Instagram Stories - Try Amazing Methods

Since everyone uses Instagram so avidly these days, it doesn't need an introduction. Instagram stories are only visible for 24 hours before they disappear. But don't panic—you'll learn how to save Instagram stories without difficulty in this blog post, so there's no need to worry.

Read full story

5 Best Luxury Watches For Investment in 2022

Luxury watches have been a popular option for investment among watch lovers. You may hear brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe being recommended as the best watch brands to invest in. However, with the market for luxury watches ever-changing, it can be difficult to know which watch brands are currently the best investment.

Read full story

3 Basic Ways To Start An Online Business

Communication is absolutely vital to every relationship, including customer relationships. However, communication is one of the most challenging skills to master because it requires you to think outside and begin to understand each other's perspectives.

Read full story

5 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Selling on E-Commerce

There are numerous advantages of selling on e-commerce. These include the ready access to niche markets and the friendly global e-commerce seller community. E-commerce like Etsy is easy to use, has a built-in customer base, and enables anyone with a passion or pastime to turn that hobby or love into financial profit.

Read full story

Game-Changing Techniques to Improve Product Adoption

Learning a new technology can be challenging and time-consuming for end-users. The process is even more complicated when they don’t see the value of switching to a new app, tool, or software. However, if employee buy-in is in your favor, would it be sufficient only to provide basic training? Would they be able to adopt the newly invented technology effectively? Let’s delve deeper to find out.

Read full story

What You Should Know About Videos and How They Can Help With Affiliate Marketing

Video is becoming an essential part of any marketing strategy as audiences are watching more video content than ever before – and not just because of purported shrinking attention spans.

Read full story

How to Create Brand Consistency in Your Videos

Video marketing is now at the center of every marketing campaign running an online business. People are inclined to consume video content more than ever, and when used well, videos can help capture and convert more leads into customers.

Read full story

A Guide to Harnessing The Power of Video to Boost Your Affiliate Marketing

Content production vector created by vectorjuice - www.freepik.com. The popularity of video content has surged in recent years. On average 8 out of 10 18-49-year-olds watch YouTube and 3.25 billion hours of video content are watched on the same website per month.

Read full story

E-A-T: What Is It And How Can It Improve Your Seo?

Search engine optimization (SEO) refers to a set of practices that work to ensure your website ranks highly on the search engine results pages (SERPs) for queries related to your business. If you boost your SEO, you can draw more high-quality traffic to your website and ultimately increase your sales!

Read full story

6 Reasons Health and Fitness Companies Need Digital Marketing to Grow

We can all agree that the health and fitness industry is one of the most competitive yet underperforming industries. The industry has seen a declining growth of 44% in the last two years due to the pandemic.

Read full story

Building Mindful Habits For Your Home Office

Practical Ways to Increase Work From Home Productivity. There has been an impressive rise in productivity rates as more companies and employees continue to opt for the remote work setup. On the other hand, the line between work and home has become a bit more challenging to distinguish. As a result, members of the workforce find themselves succumbing to online fatigue and lower employee engagement.

Read full story

6 Ways to Prevent Employee Burnout in 2022

Employee burnout and work-related stress are the two main reasons why the Great Resignation happened and millions of employees quit their jobs in 2021. Burnout is not merely a buzzword anymore; it is an unpleasant combination of work stress, weariness, and negative feelings.

Read full story

Tips For Sharing Content On Social Media Regulary

A Social Media Manager is in charge of a company's public relations through implementing content strategy on social media platforms. Analyzing engagement data, recognizing trends in customer interactions, and developing digital initiatives to build community online are among their responsibilities.

Read full story
1 comments

Make An Impact In The Online Market

8 Effective Ways to Ensure Growth in E-Commerce Sales. Businesses and brands have given the same amount of importance to E-Commerce as they do with traditional retail. Imagine being able to market globally at a more manageable cost and having faster reach due to online visibility. These are just some of the many advantages of E-Commerce.

Read full story

Taking Video Content To The Next Level

Brand storytelling has existed for many years but with the increasing number of features being offered on several platforms, this concept has evolved from being product-centric to being more experience-driven. This is reflected in the exponential rise of video content engagement across platforms.

Read full story

5 Expert Tips That Will Help You Reduce Your Customer Churn Rate

If you want to have a successful business, you need to keep your customer churn rate low. This is the percentage of customers who decide to stop spending money with you for whatever reason. You’ll typically measure this over a specific time period, such as a month or year.

Read full story

5 Effective Social Media Marketing Techniques Every Company Can Use

As a business owner, you know how important it is to find new and innovative ways to reach your target audience. While emails and phone calls are still relevant, nothing can surpass the power of social media when it comes to interacting with customers in an inviting manner.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy