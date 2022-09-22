5 Best Luxury Watches For Investment in 2022

Andre Oentoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DCzg_0i2XZpKr00
Source: Freepik

Luxury watches have been a popular option for investment among watch lovers. You may hear brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe being recommended as the best watch brands to invest in. However, with the market for luxury watches ever-changing, it can be difficult to know which watch brands are currently the best investment.

In this article, we will recommend five of the best watches for investment in 2022. We will also provide an overview of each watch brand and what makes them a good investment.

1. Rolex

Rolex is one of the most popular watch brands in the world and is often considered a safe investment. The brand offers a wide range of watches suitable for different budgets. While Rolex watches tend to hold their value well, it is important to note that prices can fluctuate depending on the model and current market conditions.

Among the limited Rolex collection, this Rolex GMT-Master II Ref. 126720VTNR is well-known lately because it is quite extraordinary and expensive. It has a case made of platinum, a white enamel dial, and a red and blue "Pepsi" bezel. It has an excellent design, and this model also has an improved caliber 3285 movement that is more resistant to shocks and magnetism.

2. Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe is another well-known watch brand that is often considered a good investment. The brand offers a wide range of high-quality watches suitable for different budgets. Patek Philippe watches are known for their durability and intricate designs, often making them a good investment.

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A-010 is one of the most popular models from the brand. It features a stainless steel case, a black dial, and a date window at 3 o'clock. The watch also has an automatic movement and is water resistant up to 60 meters.

3. Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet is a luxury watch brand known for its innovative designs and high-quality craftsmanship. The brand offers a wide range of watches suitable for different budgets. While Audemars Piguet watches can be a good investment, it is important to note that prices can fluctuate depending on the model and current market conditions. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph is one of the most popular models from the brand.

4. Omega

Omega is great for businessmen as it showcases a number of models with an elegant and sophisticated look that can boost one's image. Not to mention, their timepieces are also great investments. In particular, the Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch is a favorite among collectors. Buzz Aldrin even wore it during the first moon landing in 1969.

5. TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer first created its iconic Carrera watch in 1963. The watch was designed for race car drivers and featured a simple design that was easy to read while driving. Today, the TAG Heuer Carrera is still one of the most popular models from the brand and is considered a good investment.

Takeaway

These are just some of the best watches for investment in 2022. If you're looking for a luxury watch to invest in, be sure to do your research first and compare different models before making a purchase.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# watch

Comments / 0

Published by

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

149 followers

More from Andre Oentoro

8 Tips for Tenants Looking for a Long-Term Rental

If you’re tired of moving every few months and want to rent a property that fits your lifestyle and your budget, it’s time to go long-term with your lease. But finding a property to lease long-term is not an easy task. To ensure you and your landlord are satisfied with your relationship, here are a few things to keep in mind when looking for a rental to settle in good (or at least stay more than you usually do):

Read full story

Top 6 Trends in the Automotive Industry

For quite a very long time, the automotive industry developed at a very leisurely tempo. The innovations were always there, but they kept pace with the rest of the landscape and could be better described as an evolution rather than a revolution.

Read full story

Save Your Instagram Stories - Try Amazing Methods

Since everyone uses Instagram so avidly these days, it doesn't need an introduction. Instagram stories are only visible for 24 hours before they disappear. But don't panic—you'll learn how to save Instagram stories without difficulty in this blog post, so there's no need to worry.

Read full story

Role of Accounting in the Modern Business Environment

When talking about successful companies, people usually tend to highlight their flagship products or business models without taking into consideration all the departments whose hard work set the foundations for these revenue-generating processes.

Read full story

3 Basic Ways To Start An Online Business

Communication is absolutely vital to every relationship, including customer relationships. However, communication is one of the most challenging skills to master because it requires you to think outside and begin to understand each other's perspectives.

Read full story

5 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Selling on E-Commerce

There are numerous advantages of selling on e-commerce. These include the ready access to niche markets and the friendly global e-commerce seller community. E-commerce like Etsy is easy to use, has a built-in customer base, and enables anyone with a passion or pastime to turn that hobby or love into financial profit.

Read full story

Game-Changing Techniques to Improve Product Adoption

Learning a new technology can be challenging and time-consuming for end-users. The process is even more complicated when they don’t see the value of switching to a new app, tool, or software. However, if employee buy-in is in your favor, would it be sufficient only to provide basic training? Would they be able to adopt the newly invented technology effectively? Let’s delve deeper to find out.

Read full story

What You Should Know About Videos and How They Can Help With Affiliate Marketing

Video is becoming an essential part of any marketing strategy as audiences are watching more video content than ever before – and not just because of purported shrinking attention spans.

Read full story

How to Create Brand Consistency in Your Videos

Video marketing is now at the center of every marketing campaign running an online business. People are inclined to consume video content more than ever, and when used well, videos can help capture and convert more leads into customers.

Read full story

A Guide to Harnessing The Power of Video to Boost Your Affiliate Marketing

Content production vector created by vectorjuice - www.freepik.com. The popularity of video content has surged in recent years. On average 8 out of 10 18-49-year-olds watch YouTube and 3.25 billion hours of video content are watched on the same website per month.

Read full story

E-A-T: What Is It And How Can It Improve Your Seo?

Search engine optimization (SEO) refers to a set of practices that work to ensure your website ranks highly on the search engine results pages (SERPs) for queries related to your business. If you boost your SEO, you can draw more high-quality traffic to your website and ultimately increase your sales!

Read full story

6 Reasons Health and Fitness Companies Need Digital Marketing to Grow

We can all agree that the health and fitness industry is one of the most competitive yet underperforming industries. The industry has seen a declining growth of 44% in the last two years due to the pandemic.

Read full story

Building Mindful Habits For Your Home Office

Practical Ways to Increase Work From Home Productivity. There has been an impressive rise in productivity rates as more companies and employees continue to opt for the remote work setup. On the other hand, the line between work and home has become a bit more challenging to distinguish. As a result, members of the workforce find themselves succumbing to online fatigue and lower employee engagement.

Read full story

6 Ways to Prevent Employee Burnout in 2022

Employee burnout and work-related stress are the two main reasons why the Great Resignation happened and millions of employees quit their jobs in 2021. Burnout is not merely a buzzword anymore; it is an unpleasant combination of work stress, weariness, and negative feelings.

Read full story

Tips For Sharing Content On Social Media Regulary

A Social Media Manager is in charge of a company's public relations through implementing content strategy on social media platforms. Analyzing engagement data, recognizing trends in customer interactions, and developing digital initiatives to build community online are among their responsibilities.

Read full story
1 comments

Make An Impact In The Online Market

8 Effective Ways to Ensure Growth in E-Commerce Sales. Businesses and brands have given the same amount of importance to E-Commerce as they do with traditional retail. Imagine being able to market globally at a more manageable cost and having faster reach due to online visibility. These are just some of the many advantages of E-Commerce.

Read full story

Taking Video Content To The Next Level

Brand storytelling has existed for many years but with the increasing number of features being offered on several platforms, this concept has evolved from being product-centric to being more experience-driven. This is reflected in the exponential rise of video content engagement across platforms.

Read full story

5 Expert Tips That Will Help You Reduce Your Customer Churn Rate

If you want to have a successful business, you need to keep your customer churn rate low. This is the percentage of customers who decide to stop spending money with you for whatever reason. You’ll typically measure this over a specific time period, such as a month or year.

Read full story

5 Effective Social Media Marketing Techniques Every Company Can Use

As a business owner, you know how important it is to find new and innovative ways to reach your target audience. While emails and phone calls are still relevant, nothing can surpass the power of social media when it comes to interacting with customers in an inviting manner.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy