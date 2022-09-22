5 Best Luxury Watches For Investment in 2022

Luxury watches have been a popular option for investment among watch lovers. You may hear brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe being recommended as the best watch brands to invest in. However, with the market for luxury watches ever-changing, it can be difficult to know which watch brands are currently the best investment.

In this article, we will recommend five of the best watches for investment in 2022. We will also provide an overview of each watch brand and what makes them a good investment.

1. Rolex

Rolex is one of the most popular watch brands in the world and is often considered a safe investment. The brand offers a wide range of watches suitable for different budgets. While Rolex watches tend to hold their value well, it is important to note that prices can fluctuate depending on the model and current market conditions.

Among the limited Rolex collection, this Rolex GMT-Master II Ref. 126720VTNR is well-known lately because it is quite extraordinary and expensive. It has a case made of platinum, a white enamel dial, and a red and blue "Pepsi" bezel. It has an excellent design, and this model also has an improved caliber 3285 movement that is more resistant to shocks and magnetism.

2. Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe is another well-known watch brand that is often considered a good investment. The brand offers a wide range of high-quality watches suitable for different budgets. Patek Philippe watches are known for their durability and intricate designs, often making them a good investment.

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A-010 is one of the most popular models from the brand. It features a stainless steel case, a black dial, and a date window at 3 o'clock. The watch also has an automatic movement and is water resistant up to 60 meters.

3. Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet is a luxury watch brand known for its innovative designs and high-quality craftsmanship. The brand offers a wide range of watches suitable for different budgets. While Audemars Piguet watches can be a good investment, it is important to note that prices can fluctuate depending on the model and current market conditions. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph is one of the most popular models from the brand.

4. Omega

Omega is great for businessmen as it showcases a number of models with an elegant and sophisticated look that can boost one's image. Not to mention, their timepieces are also great investments. In particular, the Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch is a favorite among collectors. Buzz Aldrin even wore it during the first moon landing in 1969.

5. TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer first created its iconic Carrera watch in 1963. The watch was designed for race car drivers and featured a simple design that was easy to read while driving. Today, the TAG Heuer Carrera is still one of the most popular models from the brand and is considered a good investment.

Takeaway

These are just some of the best watches for investment in 2022. If you're looking for a luxury watch to invest in, be sure to do your research first and compare different models before making a purchase.