5 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Selling on E-Commerce

Andre Oentoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1wCV_0fuLlKwI00
Source: Freepik

There are numerous advantages of selling on e-commerce. These include the ready access to niche markets and the friendly global e-commerce seller community.

E-commerce like Etsy is easy to use, has a built-in customer base, and enables anyone with a passion or pastime to turn that hobby or love into financial profit.

We are always advised on what to do in life but not so often which mistakes to avoid. But it's the mistakes that tend to screw up our plans. When it comes to selling on e-commerce, the situation is no different. Merchants set up their own ecommerce shop with the best intentions and positive aspirations. Very often they have the products that have the potential to sell.

However, new entrepreneurs often make the same glaring mistakes when selling on e-commerce which end up dooming them to failure. So what are some of the most common mistakes to avoid when selling on e-commerce?

Let's take a look...

Mistakes sellers make when selling on e-commerce time after time after time.

Not doing your homework properly

You've dreamt up an awesome brand. You've designed and created products that you are sure will sell. You are so excited to get started, in fact, that you've decided to do absolutely no background research and have launched your e-commerce shop. What could possibly go wrong? Well, everything in reality.

Before you get started selling on e-commerce it's absolutely vital that you spend some time researching the product you are selling, understand the people who are likely to buy it, and do your reading up on what e-commerce actually is and how it works.

You should certainly invest a few days reading through the e-commerce website and its policies (it's also vital you understand trademark and copyright laws for the jurisdictions you intend to sell in), visit forums, and peruse online articles that will educate about what e-commerce is and how it operates.

Try to glean knowledge from successful e-commerce sellers and understand how the e-commerce community ticks. Those who do none of the above almost always fail.

Getting the imagery and description wrong

Image can be everything in life. This is especially the case when it comes to the world of e-commerce shops and trying to sell products to Joe Public.

It is absolutely essential that you invest in multiple high-quality photos of your products that will entice others to purchase from your shop. You can pay for the services of a photographer. If this is unaffordable, invest in a good camera phone and learn how to use some of the many brilliant photo apps and websites that are available to us all.

Consider using gorgeous professional color images that have a white background and try to avoid adding other objects to the photo that are not part of what you are selling.

And as well as imagery, make sure your texts and descriptions are fit for purpose and encourage people to buy your product, not give it a wide berth. Your product description should say everything that needs to be said about your product in a concise and clear way.

Any potential customers need to be attracted to your professional images and then able to fully understand what they need to know about what exactly you are selling. Also bear in mind that your text should be keyword rich and your link product titles include appropriate keywords.

Skipping social media and other forms of marketing

You might be very lucky and your e-commerce shop becomes a roaring success overnight with little effort aside from sticking some nice products on it. But it's extremely unlikely this will happen and instead, your business will probably fail.

There's a reason why huge corporations such as Coca-Cola spend a massive proportion of their budgets on marketing and continue to do so even when their brand is known by virtually everyone on the planet: branding and communication is a relationship with customers.

If you don't do it or stop doing it, they either won't know who you are or will stop caring. Use social media platforms to connect with others, to inform, interact and to engage with them.

Your e-commerce shop won't ever become a real business unless you treat it as such.

And one of the things you must do is to constantly maintain a relationship with your customers and potential clients on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest (this platform is particularly popular with e-commerce users), Twitter or wherever you identify as the best platform to communicate on.

e-commerce offers sellers the ability to link to Facebook and Twitter and there are numerous other ways to promote your shop which you can discover by reading ecommerce blogs and their website.

Is your business a business or a hobby?

If your e-commerce shop is nothing more than a hobby then there's no need to read on. If however you wish to combine business with pleasure, then you need to treat your e-commerce shop exactly as you would any other business and create business plans and strategies.

What is your target for your shop? What are your products? What's your shipping policy? Marketing strategy? Product development plan? Where do you see your brand after a year? 3 years?

Not creating a customer base

It's vital you create a customer base. Your business won't succeed if you rely on customers only ever making one-off purchases with you.

Create a link in your e-commerce bio for people to sign up for an email list created by you. And, while you are at it, add it to your email signature as well. When you build an email list, you are able to instantly promote new products to existing clients.

Thank clients for buying your product with a simple two line email and adding a discount code for future repeat sales as a token of your appreciation. Tell the customer you are excited and grateful they bought your product and that you will prioritize them in the future and let them be the first to know when you launch a new product in your e-commerce shop.

Conclusion

E-commerce offers merchants a brilliant opportunity to showcase their products to the world. Ultimately, however, your success will come down to hard work, offering good products, making wise business decisions, and avoiding many of the common mistakes we have discussed in this blog.

Author Bio:

Filip Nikoloski is a Partnership Specialist at Printify. Printify is a transparent print-on-demand and dropshipping platform designed to help online merchants make more money in a simple and easy way.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# marketing

Comments / 0

Published by

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

148 followers

More from Andre Oentoro

Game-Changing Techniques to Improve Product Adoption

Learning a new technology can be challenging and time-consuming for end-users. The process is even more complicated when they don’t see the value of switching to a new app, tool, or software. However, if employee buy-in is in your favor, would it be sufficient only to provide basic training? Would they be able to adopt the newly invented technology effectively? Let’s delve deeper to find out.

Read full story

What You Should Know About Videos and How They Can Help With Affiliate Marketing

Video is becoming an essential part of any marketing strategy as audiences are watching more video content than ever before – and not just because of purported shrinking attention spans.

Read full story

How to Create Brand Consistency in Your Videos

Video marketing is now at the center of every marketing campaign running an online business. People are inclined to consume video content more than ever, and when used well, videos can help capture and convert more leads into customers.

Read full story

A Guide to Harnessing The Power of Video to Boost Your Affiliate Marketing

Content production vector created by vectorjuice - www.freepik.com. The popularity of video content has surged in recent years. On average 8 out of 10 18-49-year-olds watch YouTube and 3.25 billion hours of video content are watched on the same website per month.

Read full story

E-A-T: What Is It And How Can It Improve Your Seo?

Search engine optimization (SEO) refers to a set of practices that work to ensure your website ranks highly on the search engine results pages (SERPs) for queries related to your business. If you boost your SEO, you can draw more high-quality traffic to your website and ultimately increase your sales!

Read full story

6 Reasons Health and Fitness Companies Need Digital Marketing to Grow

We can all agree that the health and fitness industry is one of the most competitive yet underperforming industries. The industry has seen a declining growth of 44% in the last two years due to the pandemic.

Read full story

6 Ways to Prevent Employee Burnout in 2022

Employee burnout and work-related stress are the two main reasons why the Great Resignation happened and millions of employees quit their jobs in 2021. Burnout is not merely a buzzword anymore; it is an unpleasant combination of work stress, weariness, and negative feelings.

Read full story

Tips For Sharing Content On Social Media Regulary

A Social Media Manager is in charge of a company's public relations through implementing content strategy on social media platforms. Analyzing engagement data, recognizing trends in customer interactions, and developing digital initiatives to build community online are among their responsibilities.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Expert Tips That Will Help You Reduce Your Customer Churn Rate

If you want to have a successful business, you need to keep your customer churn rate low. This is the percentage of customers who decide to stop spending money with you for whatever reason. You’ll typically measure this over a specific time period, such as a month or year.

Read full story

5 Effective Social Media Marketing Techniques Every Company Can Use

As a business owner, you know how important it is to find new and innovative ways to reach your target audience. While emails and phone calls are still relevant, nothing can surpass the power of social media when it comes to interacting with customers in an inviting manner.

Read full story

5 SEO tips every small business can use to attract more customers

Search engine optimization (SEO) is one of the most important aspects of running an online business today. It involves using a variety of strategies and techniques that will help to make your website more visible on search engine results pages (SERPs) for queries related to your niche or industry. This can help you to reach more of the right people and make more sales.

Read full story

Handy Tips to Improve Work-Life Balance

Work-life balance is a word that many of us intuitively understand but may be difficult to accomplish. We've all experienced the sense of demands building up one side of the work-life balance and taking control of our days.

Read full story
1 comments

Top 10 Business Phone Systems To Grow Your Business

Emails and campaigns can catch your prospect’s eye but to hold that attention, you’ll need to drive meaningful conversations….and conversations happen over the phone. 80% of the business still takes place over phone calls and therefore it’s crucial to have a robust system in place that allows you to not only manage the call flow but track the conversations as well.

Read full story

Corporate Social Responsibility: What Is It & How to Develop Your Program

More than ever, businesses are being held accountable by their customers, employees, and stakeholders. Corporate social responsibility (CSR) means they’re having to be more conscious about their impact on the world.

Read full story
1 comments

The 7 Best B2B Cold Calling Techniques That Improve Conversions

Nowadays, marketers and sales reps have multiple methods to reach out to customers, but the most direct is still cold-calling. Cold-calling is a way to introduce yourself. When prospective clients pick up the phone, they’re meeting you and hearing about your business for the first time. You need to have an impact if you’re going to convert them.

Read full story

Click Culture: Exploring the Effect of Hofstede's Cultural Dimensions on International Search

Across the world, there are different ways to communicate, both actively and passively. Messages that work in the United States (a historically individualistic culture) may be a disaster in a more collective culture like Japan or China. International retail marketers need to understand cultural nuances to create successful paid search programs that "click.” Thankfully, Geert Hofstede conducted extensive research into the field of cross-cultural communication, and his findings have influenced various fields, including business marketing, since the 1960s.

Read full story

Top 4 Best Practice For SaaS Video Marketing

Today, many companies have started to change their marketing strategy to keep relevant with the current trend. Since the marketing trend keeps changing, businesses need to reshape their tactic to hook the audience and close more deals.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy