Taking Video Content To The Next Level

Video Marketing Trends To Expect in 2022

Brand storytelling has existed for many years but with the increasing number of features being offered on several platforms, this concept has evolved from being product-centric to being more experience-driven. This is reflected in the exponential rise of video content engagement across platforms.

Strategically integrating brand storytelling with video content and online engagement has given birth to new trends that we can all look forward to in the coming year.

The Expansion of Short Form Content

As it is, the marketing and advertising landscape is already busy, leaving consumers with very little time to take in everything they see. This is why more brands and businesses will turn to short-form videos for every stage of product or service development and production .

The increase in Instagram Reels and TikTok influencer content in 2022 is already a given, as they continue to bring in large engagement numbers. Not to be overlooked though is the growing popularity of another type of short-form video— Explainer videos .

Explainer videos are replete with adrenaline-boosting power words that drive attention through the roof, and they give just enough information to drive the curiosity of consumers which will eventually lead them to diving deeper into what the product or service is really about. Think of it as a modern-day elevator pitch. Digital servicing companies like breadnbeyond have started to cater to the Explainer video needs of both big and small businesses.

What makes explainer videos engaging is that they can be produced using various styles, such as animation, motion-graphics, screencast, typography, the interview format and live action, among many others. Really effective Explainer videos will be able to turn the curious consumer into a buying consumer, and keep them more engaged along the customer journey

The Comeback of Long Form

More and more people are getting used to consuming long form content , especially when the videos are engaging and entertaining. For long form videos to catch and retain the attention of consumers, they will have to go beyond product or service features and benefits. This is why many brands and businesses will opt for more personal stories and interviews encountered at every stage of their development and production processes.

Not only that, Tutorial and How-To videos will be more integrated into a consumer’s personal day-to-day use, as seen in many sponsored GRWM (Get Ready With Me) vlogs, another video trend that’s becoming more prominent these days.

Influencers will not be the only ones taking the spotlight next year. Real life stories, as seen in simple sit-down interview videos, wil be shared to highlight the deeper sense of purpose and awareness behind brands and businesses. Product placements will be more subtle compared to the heightened engagement between brand and consumer.

The more personal, creative and fun a video is, the easier it will be to get consumers engaged and have them spreading the word.

A basic knowledge of color wheel theory , typography, video shooting, and decoration will also help you engage the visitors and make them satisfied.

Live Streaming is Community Building

While e-commerce continues to steadily pick-up, brands and businesses will be shifting some of their focus on social commerce .

Social commerce will steadily grow with the help of Live Streaming videos . Going live will most certainly give brands and businesses a chance to share their expertise while building a solid community with their consumers. Not only that, consumers will also have an easier time purchasing because they can get information and experiences of the product or service being offered straight from the brands and businesses themselves.

Live videos also encourage cross promotion with other platforms and content, making it a quick and effective way to increase online presence and draw in even more consumers. If partnered with the right SaaS tools , your video content will reach a wider audience.

Utilizing Closed Captions and Subtitles

One of the prominent content consumption behaviors is that a lot of people watch videos without sound. This is why many creators will be more conscious about utilizing captioning and on-screen information or instructions for a better user experience, regardless of environment.

Closed captioning also increases audience reach by making content accessible to those who are deaf or have difficulty hearing, and even ESL learners. This addresses the consciousness in inclusivity and diversity.

On the more technical side, closed captioning helps video content rank higher in search engine results .

More Doors For Digital Jobs

In 2021 alone, social media coordinators and digital marketing specialists have become the fastest rising and most in-demand positions respectively. This will continue to take place in the coming year.

In order to keep up, there will be more opportunities for directors, editors, script writers, graphic designers, animators and producers to create content. Technology has also adapted to this demand by developing phones and consumer cameras that can take high quality videos, tripods and motorized stabilizers that are specifically for the aforementioned devices. Softwares and applications that help in creating content are popping up left and right. Given accessibility and affordability, turnaround time and posting of video content will most definitely pick up speed.

Leaving A Mark In The Industry