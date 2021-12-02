Top 10 Business Phone Systems To Grow Your Business

Andre Oentoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07oc4I_0dCesZON00
image: unblast

Emails and campaigns can catch your prospect’s eye but to hold that attention, you’ll need to drive meaningful conversations….and conversations happen over the phone.

80% of the business still takes place over phone calls and therefore it’s crucial to have a robust system in place that allows you to not only manage the call flow but track the conversations as well.

Think of the team with telephone lines in hand, barely managing the call flow and taking notes in a random notebook. At the end of the day, there are several missed calls and unproductive conversations that can’t be analyzed. Is this relatable? If yes, then switch to a business phone system right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q76A2_0dCesZON00
image: team with telephone lines in hand

Compared to old-school telephone lines, business phone systems can be set up in minutes to provide complete visibility of call data. This helps you to track & monitor the team’s performance.

But how should you decide which one to choose when there are so many options out there?

How to choose the right business phone system?

While choosing the best phone system for your business, you should consider the following deciding factors

  • Implementation: The easy & quick a system is to implement, the better it is. Easy & ready-to-use services save your time in installation and efforts in training.
  • Plans: Depending on your requirements, go with a service provider that allows the highest customization at an affordable price. There is no point in buying services for features that aren’t even relevant to you.
  • Scalability: Businesses grow with time & it is important to go with the service provider that can accommodate your growth without any inconvenience.

Let's look at the top 10 business phone systems that you can consider to get started.

Business Phone Systems for 2021

1. Ring4

Ring4 uses the VoIP facility to provide complete call center services in just 30 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qvnz_0dCesZON00
image: Ring4

If you are wondering what is VoIP:

VoIP (voice over Internet Protocol) is the transmission of voice and multimedia content over an internet connection. Voice is converted into a digital signal by VoIP services. So instead of copper wires, you just need an internet connection.

If you call a regular phone number, the signal is converted to a regular telephone signal i.e. an analog signal before it reaches the destination.

Long-distance and international calls are generally free with VoIP service. The only charge is for your internet access. Here's a quick guide if you want to dive deeper into other terms associated with VoIP.

With Ring4, You can port your existing number without any cost and shift to cloud services. The most cost-effective solution has the following features

  • Transcripts
  • International Calling
  • Admin Console for Monitoring
  • Video Conferences
  • DND Mode for Non-Working hours
  • Custom Greetings

You can start with the plans of just $8 per user per month & begin with the unlimited calls.

The free version allows you to use the video meeting feature without the installation of any software.

2. Nextiva

Nextiva is a cloud-based solution for your business communications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1tXM_0dCesZON00
image: Nextiva

Its VoIP services allow you a quick setup with the following features

  • Advanced Call Routing
  • Interactive Voice Responses
  • Call Recordings
  • Hold Music
  • Call Log Reports
  • CRM Integration

The services are affordable for small businesses and the encryption ensures data security.

The USP is the call pop-up that shows the conversation history with the customer in real-time so that personalized solutions can be offered.

Monthly plans start at $29.99 but can be upgraded as per the requirement. They also offer a 30-day free trial and their team provides 24/7 assistance for smooth functioning.

3. RingCentral

RingCentral is a popular loaded solution for businesses of all sizes. It is a cloud-based solution that makes work from home more efficient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mv9km_0dCesZON00
image: RingCentral

Apart from its security and competitive prices, the service provider has the following features

  • Real-time Analytics
  • Unlimited Calling
  • Caller ID
  • Automatic Transcription
  • Automatic Alerts
  • Extensive pre-built integration solutions

Their basic plan starts with $19.99 per month per user and you can unlimited calls, texts, call reports with it. On top of that, it has integrations with GSuite, Dropbox, Microsoft.

It offers a 15 days trial period and 24/7 technical assistance to give you quality services.

4. Grasshopper

It offers a virtual number that can forward calls to any phone or mobile and provides complete call analytics.

Vanity numbers are offered as a choice for the virtual numbers with some additional cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oz7o6_0dCesZON00
image: Grasshopper

Grasshopper is a cost-effective solution with all the necessary features. The simple UI makes the adoption quick.

The key features are

  • Call Routing
  • Call Waiting
  • Hold Music & Voicemail
  • Business Texting
  • Voicemail Transcripts
  • Call Screening

The plan starts at $29.99 per month. You can upgrade to more users with bigger plans.

5. Ooma

Ooma gives you an option to use your current phone with the functionalities of Ooma. So if you already have hardware with you, you can choose this business phone system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMvka_0dCesZON00
image: Ooma

Otherwise, you can use their pre-configured softphone systems with the following main features

  • Extension Dialing
  • Virtual Receptionist
  • Hold Music
  • Conference Calling
  • Text Management

The pricing starts at $19.99 per month per user. You can start in 15 minutes without signing any contracts. The UI is simple with no complicated modules.

You can choose virtual mobile numbers and toll-free numbers for brand identity.

6. Dialpad

Dialpad is like a super phone system that gives you the simplicity of the phone dialer backed with the power of features & analytics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivrZk_0dCesZON00
image: Dialpad

The streamlined platform offers unique features like

  • Call barging
  • Call Whispering
  • Customer Sentiment Tracking
  • Skill-based call routing
  • Pre-built integrations with Salesforce, Zendesk
  • In-queue callback

Dialpad has natural language processors to analyze the customer query while on call to support the users with relevant reference documents.

This kind of intelligent system can help you serve your customers with better insights.

The plan starts at $15 per user per month & bigger plans can be customized based on the requirement.

7. OpenPhone

OpenPhone is a useful solution for freelancers or sole proprietors. It provides a separate business number to establish your brand & business identity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGdxU_0dCesZON00
image: OpenPhone

You can choose a virtual number or toll-free number & use the following features to provide an immaculate service experience to your customers.

  • Autoresponders for missed calls
  • Call forwarding
  • Setting call flow for business hours & non-working hours
  • Call Screening
  • Hubspot Integration

OpenPhone provides free versions as well for their Standard ($10 per user per month) & Premium ($25 per user per month) plans.

You can rely on the services of OpenPhone to scale your small business with cost-effective solutions.

8. GoToConnect

GoToConnect, formerly known as Jive, is an affordable option for small businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8JQe_0dCesZON00
image: GoToConnect

It has over 100 features with some of the most prominent like

  • Wait time announcement for callers
  • Video Conferencing
  • CRM Integrations- Salesforce, Zoho, Microsoft Outlook
  • Automatic Call Attendance
  • Chat & SMS services
  • Screen Sharing

With the plans starting at $24 per month, this is a great option for your business call flow.

The unified phone services give you complete control of the system through the admin panel & custom alerts.

9. Zoom Phone

Zoom Phone is a feature-rich phone system that can be used by businesses of all sizes. It has a clean & simple interface that helps in product adoption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ylAP_0dCesZON00
image: Zoom Phone

The key features are

  • Secure Communication
  • Reliable Architecture for Maximum Up-Time
  • Collaboration with 45+ carriers globally
  • Robust API Integrations
  • Outbound calling
  • Extension Dialing

The plan starts with $10 per user per month. With bigger plans, you can enjoy unlimited calling and advanced phone features.

10. Phone.com

Phone.com offers a simple panel for tracking the call activity with admin access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5ho0_0dCesZON00
source: Phone.com

The key features include

  • Integration with Salesforce & Zoho
  • Call Routing
  • Caller ID
  • Conference Calls
  • Call Forwarding

The plan starts at $12.99 per month and there are options for unlimited calls as well with the bigger plans.

Wrap Up

Your business phone system can be the best technology investment you make because it affects sales, marketing, operations, and customer service. All the options listed above will provide you with a secure solution that’s made for the digital-first world that we are in today. Make a choice based on your budget & business needs and grow your business without any hiccups.

Author bio:

Trevor is a SaaS growth consultant and managing partner of Ring4. He leads the product development and drives innovation for building the best light-weight business phone solution in the cloud.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Business Phone Systems

Comments / 0

Published by

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

7 followers

More from Andre Oentoro

Corporate Social Responsibility: What Is It & How to Develop Your Program

More than ever, businesses are being held accountable by their customers, employees, and stakeholders. Corporate social responsibility (CSR) means they’re having to be more conscious about their impact on the world.

Read full story

The 7 Best B2B Cold Calling Techniques That Improve Conversions

Nowadays, marketers and sales reps have multiple methods to reach out to customers, but the most direct is still cold-calling. Cold-calling is a way to introduce yourself. When prospective clients pick up the phone, they’re meeting you and hearing about your business for the first time. You need to have an impact if you’re going to convert them.

Read full story

Effective Marketing Strategies for Startups

Marketing has evolved at an incredible speed. Some marketers believe that marketing has evolved faster in the last two years than it has in the previous 50 years. Digital marketing is now used by almost all startups. However, not all of the weapons in digital marketers' arsenals are equally successful. Some digital marketing methods are a complete success, while others fall short. Do you know which digital marketing technique you should use to help your company grow? I'm going to reveal 9 of the finest digital marketing methods for startups in this article. You will have a comprehensive understanding of profitable digital marketing methods for your startup by the end of this article.

Read full story

Click Culture: Exploring the Effect of Hofstede's Cultural Dimensions on International Search

Across the world, there are different ways to communicate, both actively and passively. Messages that work in the United States (a historically individualistic culture) may be a disaster in a more collective culture like Japan or China. International retail marketers need to understand cultural nuances to create successful paid search programs that "click.” Thankfully, Geert Hofstede conducted extensive research into the field of cross-cultural communication, and his findings have influenced various fields, including business marketing, since the 1960s.

Read full story

Top 4 Best Practice For SaaS Video Marketing

Today, many companies have started to change their marketing strategy to keep relevant with the current trend. Since the marketing trend keeps changing, businesses need to reshape their tactic to hook the audience and close more deals.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy