Top 10 Business Phone Systems To Grow Your Business

Emails and campaigns can catch your prospect’s eye but to hold that attention, you’ll need to drive meaningful conversations….and conversations happen over the phone.

80% of the business still takes place over phone calls and therefore it’s crucial to have a robust system in place that allows you to not only manage the call flow but track the conversations as well.

Think of the team with telephone lines in hand, barely managing the call flow and taking notes in a random notebook. At the end of the day, there are several missed calls and unproductive conversations that can’t be analyzed. Is this relatable? If yes, then switch to a business phone system right now.

Compared to old-school telephone lines, business phone systems can be set up in minutes to provide complete visibility of call data. This helps you to track & monitor the team’s performance.

But how should you decide which one to choose when there are so many options out there?

How to choose the right business phone system?

While choosing the best phone system for your business, you should consider the following deciding factors

Implementation : The easy & quick a system is to implement, the better it is. Easy & ready-to-use services save your time in installation and efforts in training.

: The easy & quick a system is to implement, the better it is. Easy & ready-to-use services save your time in installation and efforts in training. Plans : Depending on your requirements, go with a service provider that allows the highest customization at an affordable price. There is no point in buying services for features that aren’t even relevant to you.

: Depending on your requirements, go with a service provider that allows the highest customization at an affordable price. There is no point in buying services for features that aren’t even relevant to you. Scalability: Businesses grow with time & it is important to go with the service provider that can accommodate your growth without any inconvenience.

Let's look at the top 10 business phone systems that you can consider to get started.

Business Phone Systems for 2021

1. Ring4

Ring4 uses the VoIP facility to provide complete call center services in just 30 seconds.

If you are wondering what is VoIP:

VoIP (voice over Internet Protocol) is the transmission of voice and multimedia content over an internet connection. Voice is converted into a digital signal by VoIP services. So instead of copper wires, you just need an internet connection.

If you call a regular phone number, the signal is converted to a regular telephone signal i.e. an analog signal before it reaches the destination.

Long-distance and international calls are generally free with VoIP service. The only charge is for your internet access. Here's a quick guide if you want to dive deeper into other terms associated with VoIP.

With Ring4, You can port your existing number without any cost and shift to cloud services. The most cost-effective solution has the following features

Transcripts

International Calling

Admin Console for Monitoring

Video Conferences

DND Mode for Non-Working hours

Custom Greetings

You can start with the plans of just $8 per user per month & begin with the unlimited calls.

The free version allows you to use the video meeting feature without the installation of any software.

2. Nextiva

Nextiva is a cloud-based solution for your business communications.

Its VoIP services allow you a quick setup with the following features

Advanced Call Routing

Interactive Voice Responses

Call Recordings

Hold Music

Call Log Reports

CRM Integration

The services are affordable for small businesses and the encryption ensures data security.

The USP is the call pop-up that shows the conversation history with the customer in real-time so that personalized solutions can be offered.

Monthly plans start at $29.99 but can be upgraded as per the requirement. They also offer a 30-day free trial and their team provides 24/7 assistance for smooth functioning.

3. RingCentral

RingCentral is a popular loaded solution for businesses of all sizes. It is a cloud-based solution that makes work from home more efficient.

Apart from its security and competitive prices, the service provider has the following features

Real-time Analytics

Unlimited Calling

Caller ID

Automatic Transcription

Automatic Alerts

Extensive pre-built integration solutions

Their basic plan starts with $19.99 per month per user and you can unlimited calls, texts, call reports with it. On top of that, it has integrations with GSuite, Dropbox, Microsoft.

It offers a 15 days trial period and 24/7 technical assistance to give you quality services.

4. Grasshopper

It offers a virtual number that can forward calls to any phone or mobile and provides complete call analytics.

Vanity numbers are offered as a choice for the virtual numbers with some additional cost.

Grasshopper is a cost-effective solution with all the necessary features. The simple UI makes the adoption quick.

The key features are

Call Routing

Call Waiting

Hold Music & Voicemail

Business Texting

Voicemail Transcripts

Call Screening

The plan starts at $29.99 per month. You can upgrade to more users with bigger plans.

5. Ooma

Ooma gives you an option to use your current phone with the functionalities of Ooma. So if you already have hardware with you, you can choose this business phone system.

Otherwise, you can use their pre-configured softphone systems with the following main features

Extension Dialing

Virtual Receptionist

Hold Music

Conference Calling

Text Management

The pricing starts at $19.99 per month per user. You can start in 15 minutes without signing any contracts. The UI is simple with no complicated modules.

You can choose virtual mobile numbers and toll-free numbers for brand identity.

6. Dialpad

Dialpad is like a super phone system that gives you the simplicity of the phone dialer backed with the power of features & analytics.

The streamlined platform offers unique features like

Call barging

Call Whispering

Customer Sentiment Tracking

Skill-based call routing

Pre-built integrations with Salesforce, Zendesk

In-queue callback

Dialpad has natural language processors to analyze the customer query while on call to support the users with relevant reference documents.

This kind of intelligent system can help you serve your customers with better insights.

The plan starts at $15 per user per month & bigger plans can be customized based on the requirement.

7. OpenPhone

OpenPhone is a useful solution for freelancers or sole proprietors. It provides a separate business number to establish your brand & business identity.

You can choose a virtual number or toll-free number & use the following features to provide an immaculate service experience to your customers.

Autoresponders for missed calls

Call forwarding

Setting call flow for business hours & non-working hours

Call Screening

Hubspot Integration

OpenPhone provides free versions as well for their Standard ($10 per user per month) & Premium ($25 per user per month) plans.

You can rely on the services of OpenPhone to scale your small business with cost-effective solutions.

8. GoToConnect

GoToConnect, formerly known as Jive, is an affordable option for small businesses.

It has over 100 features with some of the most prominent like

Wait time announcement for callers

Video Conferencing

CRM Integrations- Salesforce, Zoho, Microsoft Outlook

Automatic Call Attendance

Chat & SMS services

Screen Sharing

With the plans starting at $24 per month, this is a great option for your business call flow.

The unified phone services give you complete control of the system through the admin panel & custom alerts.

9. Zoom Phone

Zoom Phone is a feature-rich phone system that can be used by businesses of all sizes. It has a clean & simple interface that helps in product adoption.

The key features are

Secure Communication

Reliable Architecture for Maximum Up-Time

Collaboration with 45+ carriers globally

Robust API Integrations

Outbound calling

Extension Dialing

The plan starts with $10 per user per month. With bigger plans, you can enjoy unlimited calling and advanced phone features.

10. Phone.com

Phone.com offers a simple panel for tracking the call activity with admin access.

The key features include

Integration with Salesforce & Zoho

Call Routing

Caller ID

Conference Calls

Call Forwarding

The plan starts at $12.99 per month and there are options for unlimited calls as well with the bigger plans.

Wrap Up

Your business phone system can be the best technology investment you make because it affects sales, marketing, operations, and customer service. All the options listed above will provide you with a secure solution that’s made for the digital-first world that we are in today. Make a choice based on your budget & business needs and grow your business without any hiccups.

Author bio:

Trevor is a SaaS growth consultant and managing partner of Ring4. He leads the product development and drives innovation for building the best light-weight business phone solution in the cloud.