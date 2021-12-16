Anderson, SC

Anderson Police looking for 86-year-old missing and endangered man, Countybank Holiday Ice open through Jan.17, and more

Anderson Happenings

Good morning! Here's Anderson's daily round-up for Thursday, December 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pq6hJ_0dOKntNW00
Getty Images

Anderson Police looking for 86-year-old missing and endangered man

Police in Anderson are asking the public's assistance in locating 86-year-old Arthur Martin, Sr. they say is missing and endangered, according to a report by WYFF4 Greenville. Martin was last spoken to around 9 p.m. Saturday and now is considered "endangered." They say Martin is diabetic and has other medical issues. Police released details about Martin: he is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds, he drives a 2013 Suzuki SX4 and his license plate tag is 218093W. If you have any information, call Detective Sgt. Whitfield at 864-353-6469.

Countybank Holiday Ice at Carolina Wren Park

It's time to lace up the ice skates again! Carolina Wren Park brings ice skating back to downtown Anderson. The city's synthetic ice skating rink will be open daily to the public through Jan 17. The sink offers affordable family fun with skate rental included in the admission price.

YMCA membership special offer

If you pay your YMCA membershp in full for one year, you'll get $100 off the payment. The offer expires Dec.31, 2021. For questions about membership rates, visit the website or call Membership Services at 864-716-6261.

Above are some of the most relevant and important updates from Anderson today. This article will provide daily updates about issues that matter to our community, just a way we like to keep Anderson residents (YOU) informed on what’s happening around town and beyond.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Anderson Happenings provides a daily roundup of some of the most relevant and interesting municipal services, activities and news. Here's a place for you to stay connected to information that matters.

Anderson County, SC
14 followers

More from Anderson Happenings

Anderson County, SC

Anderson County Museum's gift shop sale event, Police search for a missing, runaway teen girl, and more from Anderson

Good morning! Here's Anderson's daily round-up for Wednesday, December 15. The ACM is offering a discount on your purchase this December. You can pick a fortune cookie for the chance to get up to 30% off your purchase at Whitners Mercantile. The sale event starts Dec.3 through Dec.23. Stop by to find unique gifts for yourself and your family members.

Read full story
Anderson County, SC

Anderson named one of the Best Places to Live and Retire, County's employment reaches another record high, and more

Good morning! Here's Anderson daily round-up for Tuesday, December 14. AARP The Magazine named Anderson one of the 'Best Places to Live and Retire Now'. Did you know Anderson is the ideal living and retirement spot? Well, it‘s on the list. According to AARP, Anderson delivers on the qualities we want in a hometown. The city could suit your interests and budget. With a median house price of under $250,000, Anderson also has good big-city services, such as health care. At the same time the city boasts a vibrant arts community. And there’s also recreation. The Lake Hartwell is a wonderful, quiet place with boating opportunities. There're programs such as line dancing, bridge, quilting and more.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy