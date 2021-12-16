Anderson Police looking for 86-year-old missing and endangered man, Countybank Holiday Ice open through Jan.17, and more

Good morning! Here's Anderson's daily round-up for Thursday, December 16.

Getty Images

Anderson Police looking for 86-year-old missing and endangered man

Police in Anderson are asking the public's assistance in locating 86-year-old Arthur Martin, Sr. they say is missing and endangered, according to a report by WYFF4 Greenville. Martin was last spoken to around 9 p.m. Saturday and now is considered "endangered." They say Martin is diabetic and has other medical issues. Police released details about Martin: he is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds, he drives a 2013 Suzuki SX4 and his license plate tag is 218093W. If you have any information, call Detective Sgt. Whitfield at 864-353-6469.

Countybank Holiday Ice at Carolina Wren Park

It's time to lace up the ice skates again! Carolina Wren Park brings ice skating back to downtown Anderson. The city's synthetic ice skating rink will be open daily to the public through Jan 17. The sink offers affordable family fun with skate rental included in the admission price.

YMCA membership special offer

If you pay your YMCA membershp in full for one year, you'll get $100 off the payment. The offer expires Dec.31, 2021. For questions about membership rates, visit the website or call Membership Services at 864-716-6261.

Above are some of the most relevant and important updates from Anderson today. This article will provide daily updates about issues that matter to our community, just a way we like to keep Anderson residents (YOU) informed on what’s happening around town and beyond.