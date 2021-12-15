Anderson County Museum's gift shop sale event, Police search for a missing, runaway teen girl, and more from Anderson

Good morning! Here's Anderson's daily round-up for Wednesday, December 15.

Anderson County Museum's gift shop sale event

The ACM is offering a discount on your purchase this December. You can pick a fortune cookie for the chance to get up to 30% off your purchase at Whitners Mercantile. The sale event starts Dec.3 through Dec.23. Stop by to find unique gifts for yourself and your family members.

Police search for a missing, runaway teen girl

Anderson Police is searching for a 15-year-old runaway girl. The missing teen Hunne Liddell is 5-feet-tall and weighs about 200 pounds. If anyone has information regarding her location contact Det. Kreig Marzolf at 964-231-2249 or kmarzolf@citofandersonsc.com.

City Officer involved in crash

A police officer in Anderson city was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Main Street. The officer and the driver of the other car were hospitalized with minor injuries. Their injuries were nothing life-threatening and damage to the vehicles was moderate. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the incident.

Volunteer at the Anderson County Museum

Are you interested in volunteering at the Anderson County Museum? Whatever your interests or skill level, you will find great opportunities to volunteer at ACM. Volunteer opportunities are available in many departments, either with the public or behind the scenes. For more information, please email Linda at lbloparo@andersoncountysc.org.

