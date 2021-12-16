Tree Experts Orlando Set to Reduce Tree Removals Around the City

Orlando, Florida – Tree removals have been increasing at a very fast rate in Orlando. With more people moving to Orlando, the city seems to be removing trees to build new homes for people shifting to the city. Tree Experts Orlando, a tree care company in the city, is set to reduce the number of trees removed in the city. The company’s goal is to keep the city’s urban forest from reducing.

“According to the United States data,” said the Tree Experts Orlando CEO, “More than 390,000 people moved to the Orlando metro area between 2010 and 2020. Only 112,000 of these new residents came from natural population growth. This means that, on average, 107 people per day moved to Orlando per day in the past decade.”

“Looking for spaces to create their homes,” added the Tree Experts Orlando CEO, “People coming to Orlando are purchasing land in forested areas. To initiate their construction projects, these people are investing in tree removals.”

The city of Orlando is currently estimated to have more than 7.5 million trees. While this is an impressive number, the continued tree removal may significantly lower the city’s tree population. By encouraging the people moving to Orlando city to construct their new homes in unforested areas, Tree Experts Orlando hopes this will be the first step to protecting the city’s urban forest.

“Renting, instead of constructing homes from scratch,” said the Tree Experts Orlando CEO, “Will be another ideal option. We believe that the rental houses in the city may be able to support the 1,000 new residents Orlando city welcomes in a week.”

Tree Experts Orlando also notes that by helping the new residents understand the benefits of trees, it will be easier for the company to convince them to either rent or build their homes in areas that do not have trees already.

“We may succeed at convincing the new residents to plant new trees on their landscapes after they build their homes,” said the CEO, “With the city having planting space for more than 17,000 trees, convincing new residents to purchase their lands in unforested areas can easily help the city increase its tree canopy cover.”

Tree Experts Orlando has also promised to use professional tree services to increase tree health around the city. The company reports that if the trees can stay healthy, tree deaths – which are the leading causes of tree removal – will reduce. With minimal tree deaths, the city will keep its urban forest from diminishing.

