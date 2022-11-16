4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern Shore

The Eastern Shore in Baldwin County, Alabama is home to many amazing restaurants. You can find plenty of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican food is popular here as well! Let's take a look at some tasty Mexican restaurants in Daphne and Spanish Fort, Alabama.

1. Café Del Rio

Location: 1175 Battleship Parkway, Spanish Fort, AL

Phone Number: (251) 625-2722

Cafe Del Rio Website

Hours:

Sunday - Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Friday - Saturday 11:00 am - 10:30 pm

Located on the Causeway in Spanish Fort, this waterfront restaurant is across the street from the USS Alabama Battleship and just a few minutes from downtown Mobile. This establishment has live entertainment on the weekends and even a complimentary taco bar from 4 pm to 6 pm Monday - Friday. Their menu has many authentic Tex-Mex dishes including brisket tacos, crawfish enchiladas, and tamales. Also, ask about their hot tortillas with honey and butter for dessert!

2. El Kamino Bay

Location: 5872 Battleship Parkway, Spanish Fort, AL

Phone Number: (251) 295-9080

El Kamino Bay Website

Hours:

Monday - Sunday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Also located on the Causeway, this establishment is just minutes from Spanish Fort and Daphne. With waterfront views from the patio and a beach volleyball court, this casual restaurant has something for everyone! The Kamino Nachos, beef street tacos, and the Beef Birria Quesadillas are the go to dishes here. They also offer online ordering through their website.

3. El Rancho Mexican Restaurant

Location: 28960 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL

Phone Number: (251) 626-2623

El Rancho Mexican Restaurant Website

Hours:

Monday - Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Friday - Saturday 11:00 am - 10:30 pm

Sunday - 11:00 am – 9:30 pm

El Rancho was designed to make you feel, like the name implies, that you are on a Mexican Ranch. With a terrace made with stones and columns, you really feel as if you are visiting a ranch home. This location even has an outdoor fireplace that creates an inviting ambiance that is hard to recreate elsewhere. Inside, you will find a large wooden bar and multiple televisions similar to a sports bar. At El Rancho, you will find an extensive menu with all your favorites. Many patrons rave about their chips and salsa, the Burrito Loco, and the Fajita Steak Taco Salad. With daily specials Monday-Thursday, El Rancho is sure to be a favorite!

4. Taco Mama

Location: 6883 US Highway 90, Daphne, AL

Phone Number: (251) 810-8226

Taco Mama Website

Hours:

Monday - Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Sunday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Taco Mama takes pride in being fun, funky and creative. They take their style from hole in the wall taco shops similar to those in California and Texas. They do not offer the exact same style of Mexican cuisine as the others on this list, but are still a great contender when it comes to Mexican food on the Eastern Shore. With quesadillas, taco and burrito baskets, and hand shaken margaritas, Taco Mama is a quick, easy way to get calm your Mexican food craving!

Are you headed to the beautiful Eastern Shore area of Daphne and Spanish Fort in Baldwin County, Alabama? If you are looking for some great Mexican food, be sure to check out one, if not all, of these establishments!

Have you visited any of these Mexican eateries? Did you enjoy the food? Was the service up to par? Let us know in the comments! Be sure to include your favorites!

