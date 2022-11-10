Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act Voted Down in Baldwin County

Ana Kimber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POSEA_0j6TtApt00
Photo by Sora Shimazaki

If you have seen the signs scattered along the roadways in Baldwin County Alabama that say " VOTE NO" and wondered what they meant, keep reading.

The Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act, which would allow issues such as overgrown lawns, noise, and animal control to fall under the county commission’s scope of responsibility, was a hot topic this week.

With concerns of overreach of power in unincorporated areas, many affected citizens went to social media to voice their concerns and urge others to vote.

Most commenters agreed that living in the county means more freedom to make their own choices and were adamantly against more government within the unincorporated areas of Baldwin County. Many equated this act to essentially creating a county wide home owner’s association.

Some, frustrated with the lack of recourse for overgrown yards or animals roaming free, were strong voices for the passing of this act. They argued that as is, there are no laws in place to restrict eye sores, noise, or leash laws in these areas.

More than 18,500 votes were cast against the amendment. Ultimately, it was voted down 3 to 1, with 72% casting a no vote.

Many voters were also concerned over the lack of explanation on the ballot of what "Act No. 2005-200 Ala Code § 11-3a-1" entailed. The ballot simply asked if the provision of this act should apply in Baldwin County with no other explanation, which was in stark contrast to the other questions on the ballot.

While this act was voted down for now, many believe that it is only a matter of time before the unincorporated areas of Baldwin County will be targeted again. What are your thoughts on this issue? Let us know in the comments.

# Midterms 2022# Baldwin County Alabama# Alabama Self Governance Act# Alabama Election Results# Voting in Alabama

Comments / 8

Published by

I write about local events, restaurants, and vacation spots on the beautiful Alabama Gulf Coast.
Loxley, AL

Loxley, AL
121 followers

