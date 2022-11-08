Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday Market

Looking to do some holiday shopping? Look no further! This weekend, the Baldwin County Boss Babes will be bringing together some of the best vendors in the county for all your holiday shopping needs!

Saturday, November 12, the Baldwin County Boss Babes will host its sixth annual Holiday Market. This craft market, held at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale, Alabama, will offer over 100 vendors and multiple food trucks.

Their vendor’s wares consist of handmade crafts, boutique clothing, baked goods, candles, soaps, door hangers, jewelry, and more. In addition, the first 100 customers will receive a free shopping tote.

This market has over 90 vendors inside with the remaining vendors outside. They have secured The Wacked Out Weiner, Arepa Bar Latin Food, and Bondi Bowls as their food options. In addition, Harvey’s Peanuts will be selling boiled peanuts.

Each year, the door proceeds for this event are donated to a local charity. For the 2022 Holiday Market, the recipient of these proceeds is The Dash Foundation of Baldwin County. This non-profit organization works to provide financial assistance to families within the county who are actively fighting cancer or chronic illnesses.

Baldwin County Boss Babes was formed in 2017 and have been hosting craft markets since that time. Their purpose was to bring together other entrepreneurs and moms like themselves to create an affordable option to sell their handmade goods. Their markets have grown from 10 vendors in 2017 to over 100 today. With over 2,000 members in their organization, the future looks bright for Baldwin County Boss Babes.

Their markets consist of a Spring Market, held in the early Spring as well as a Holiday Market, usually held in early November. Both markets are conducted at the Baldwin County Coliseum. For more information on this organization, please contact them on Facebook or Instagram.

Photo provided by Baldwin County Boss Babes

What: 2022 Holiday Market

When: Saturday, November 12, 2022 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Where: Baldwin County Coliseum – 19477 Fairground Road, Robertsdale, AL 36567

Cost: $2 donation to benefit The Dash Foundation of Baldwin County