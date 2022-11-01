See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo Festival

Friends of Downtown Pensacola will be hosting a “Bubble Alley” this year during the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival. This floating public art exhibition will feature several thousand large multi-colored vinyl balloons hung from wire grids. This colorful presentation will take over the sky on the block of Intendencia street between Jefferson and Tarragona Streets in the heart of downtown Pensacola. This event begins November 3, 2022, and will be displayed throughout the Foo Foo Festival.

This new art installment is a version of the wildly popular Umbrella Sky Project. The creators of this event say they drew inspiration from Mary Poppins to create their own vision of suspendable art. Initially used as a way to bring visitors to downtown restaurants and businesses, the Umbrella Sky Project took on a life of its own due to social media. Many of the attendees thought the art installation was a bit odd and took selfies. The project has grown like wildfire over the last 10 years.

At the 2017 Foo Foo Festival, Friends of Downtown Pensacola first brought the Umbrella Sky Project to the downtown streets. From there, the art installation grew and it has become one of the most popular events in the history of the festival. Due to its popularity, the group decided to change it up a bit and offer something new this year with "Bubble Alley".

You are invited to attend this free fun art installation November 3-14, 2022 in the streets of downtown Pensacola. It is easily accessible both day and night during the festival. Attendees are encouraged to take photos and post them to social media.

After the Foo Foo Festival, the reusable balloons will be offered to other groups who wish to reconstruct the display.

For more information on this event, please visit the Bubble Alley page on the Foo Foo Festivals website.