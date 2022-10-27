Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween fun

Wales West Scary Train Photo taken by Ana Kimber

With less than a week left to enjoy some Halloween festivities, head over to Wales West for some family-friendly Halloween fun!

Photo taken by Ana Kimber

Located in the small town of Silverhill Alabama, Wales West is an RV resort, campground, and railroad theme park. The park operates two trains. One is a narrow gauge train that has 2 feet between the tracks. The other is a grand-scale train with 7.5 feet between the tracks. Both accommodate adults and children.

Photo taken by Ana Kimber

These trains operate almost every day, but their busiest times are during their seasonal trips. Each year they conduct four different themed trains including the Cottontail Express during the spring, the Summer Fun Express during late spring and throughout the summer, the Pumpkin Patch Express for the fall, and the Arctic Express during the winter. You can also host birthday parties, weddings, and reunions at this location year-round.

The Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Trains are currently running now through the end of October. You can choose the non-scary train which takes the same path through the woods to the train station, but without the monsters and ghouls that the scary train offers. The non-scary train starts at 4:20 and ends when the scary train starts at 7:20.

The scary train is similar to a haunted forest. As the train goes through the trees, you will see many different scenes set up to frighten even the bravest in your group. As the train rolls through, you will be confronted by werewolves, apes, and many of your favorite horror movie characters. These characters approach from either side of the open-air train car, so be on the lookout for your favorite!

Photo taken by Ana Kimber

Once you arrive at the train station, you can choose a pumpkin to decorate. If you are a fan of haunted mazes, one is offered with the scary train ride option. While at the train station, you can check out their impressive model railroad feature and take pictures with their Wales West photo props. After you arrive at the train depot and the ride is over, you are welcome to a complimentary cookie and juice.

Photo taken by Ana Kimber

Other fun features include a miniature train, Halloween inflatables, a tractor ride, a toddler play area, a playground, and a “pumpkin cannon”. There is also a concession stand, café, and gift shop.

Photo taken by Ana Kimber

This unique train experience is sure to provide many smiles, a bit of wonder, and a few spooky scares along the way. Be sure to get your tickets soon. The fall train ends on October 31!

Wales West is located on County Road 9 at 13670 Smiley Street in Silverhill Alabama. Online tickets are offered and recommended. Walk-up tickets are offered, but not guaranteed. You can buy tickets and find more info at their website, their Facebook page, or by calling 251-232-2322.