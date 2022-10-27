Silverhill, AL

Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween fun

Ana Kimber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9i3M_0inwUadm00
Wales West Scary TrainPhoto taken by Ana Kimber

With less than a week left to enjoy some Halloween festivities, head over to Wales West for some family-friendly Halloween fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADQtC_0inwUadm00
Photo taken by Ana Kimber

Located in the small town of Silverhill Alabama, Wales West is an RV resort, campground, and railroad theme park. The park operates two trains. One is a narrow gauge train that has 2 feet between the tracks. The other is a grand-scale train with 7.5 feet between the tracks. Both accommodate adults and children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yTWs_0inwUadm00
Photo taken by Ana Kimber

These trains operate almost every day, but their busiest times are during their seasonal trips. Each year they conduct four different themed trains including the Cottontail Express during the spring, the Summer Fun Express during late spring and throughout the summer, the Pumpkin Patch Express for the fall, and the Arctic Express during the winter. You can also host birthday parties, weddings, and reunions at this location year-round.

The Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Trains are currently running now through the end of October. You can choose the non-scary train which takes the same path through the woods to the train station, but without the monsters and ghouls that the scary train offers. The non-scary train starts at 4:20 and ends when the scary train starts at 7:20.

The scary train is similar to a haunted forest. As the train goes through the trees, you will see many different scenes set up to frighten even the bravest in your group. As the train rolls through, you will be confronted by werewolves, apes, and many of your favorite horror movie characters. These characters approach from either side of the open-air train car, so be on the lookout for your favorite!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjKMm_0inwUadm00
Photo taken by Ana Kimber

Once you arrive at the train station, you can choose a pumpkin to decorate. If you are a fan of haunted mazes, one is offered with the scary train ride option. While at the train station, you can check out their impressive model railroad feature and take pictures with their Wales West photo props. After you arrive at the train depot and the ride is over, you are welcome to a complimentary cookie and juice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWQCn_0inwUadm00
Photo taken by Ana Kimber

Other fun features include a miniature train, Halloween inflatables, a tractor ride, a toddler play area, a playground, and a “pumpkin cannon”. There is also a concession stand, café, and gift shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RxPgP_0inwUadm00
Photo taken by Ana Kimber

This unique train experience is sure to provide many smiles, a bit of wonder, and a few spooky scares along the way. Be sure to get your tickets soon. The fall train ends on October 31!

Wales West is located on County Road 9 at 13670 Smiley Street in Silverhill Alabama. Online tickets are offered and recommended. Walk-up tickets are offered, but not guaranteed. You can buy tickets and find more info at their website, their Facebook page, or by calling 251-232-2322.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Train Theme Park# Halloween# Baldwin County Alabama# Fall Things to Do in Alabama# Scary Train

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about local events, restaurants, and vacation spots on the beautiful Alabama Gulf Coast.

Loxley, AL
63 followers

More from Ana Kimber

Gulf Shores, AL

4 Great Mexican Restaurants in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Baldwin County, Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find plenty of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican food is prevalent here as well! Let's take a look at some delicious Mexican restaurants in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Read full story
1 comments
Loxley, AL

Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley Woman

Loxley Police are looking for a man who is accused of assaultImage via Loxley Police Department Facebook. The small communities of Loxley and Rosinton are on high alert today. This morning, Loxley Police Department released information on a frightening encounter that happened in the area off County Road 68. Police were dispatched to the home of the 49 year old victim around 4:40 am on October 20, 2022.

Read full story
Dothan, AL

The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week

The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.

Read full story
1 comments
Baldwin County, AL

Your Guide to Trunk-Or-Treat Events in Baldwin County

Who doesn't love Trunk or Treat? Trunks of vehicles outfitted with a spooky theme, fun activities, and candy galore is the perfect time for children. With it being a safer alternative to the traditional trick or treating, most trunk-or-treat events are held at public locations like churches and area businesses.

Read full story
Baldwin County, AL

2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County

Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.

Read full story
2 comments
Fairhope, AL

The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier

The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location.Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.

Read full story

Quiet Quitting in Corporate America

If you perform the duties of your job description, and only those duties, is that “quitting”?. The term “quiet quitting” has been everywhere lately. It’s a pretty simple concept. An employee only performs the tasks in their job description, nothing more, nothing less. Most are saying this is new but is it simply doing the job you are being paid to do?

Read full story
Fairhope, AL

Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in Fairhope

Sean Dietrich, better known as Sean of the South, plans to visit local Fairhope bookstore Page & Palette this week. Dietrich, popular for his unique perspective on living in the South, is a columnist, novelist, and podcast host.

Read full story
Baldwin County, AL

Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurants

Mexican DishPhoto by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash. Baldwin County Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find your fair share of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican cuisine is king. Because the county is so large, let's look at Central Baldwin County. This area includes Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, and smaller outlying towns. If you enjoy a good taco or chimichanga, visit one of these establishments!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy