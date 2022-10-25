Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley Woman

Loxley Police are looking for a man who is accused of assault Image via Loxley Police Department Facebook

The small communities of Loxley and Rosinton are on high alert today. This morning, Loxley Police Department released information on a frightening encounter that happened in the area off County Road 68. Police were dispatched to the home of the 49 year old victim around 4:40 am on October 20, 2022.

Per the police report, the suspect, posing as a police officer, forced his way into the female victim's home and assaulted her.

The woman said the man knocked on her door and yelled "police". He forced his way into the home after she attempted to open the door. He then proceeded to strike her in the head with a small bat or club. The release then states that the two struggled and the suspect forced himself on her sexually.

The suspect is a white male, 5'10 - 6' tall, in his early to mid 40's. His hair is dark and cut "high and tight". He has a stud earring in his right ear and a Jesus fish tattoo on his lower left forearm near his watch. He was dressed in a navy Polo type shirt with a logo on the chest and dark cargo pants, similar to that of which an officer might wear.

This case is currently under investigation. All measures are being taken to identify the suspect. The Loxley Police Department is asking anyone who might know or have seen the suspect to contact them at 251-964-6000, option 1. Please do not approach the suspect and call Law Enforcement immediately.