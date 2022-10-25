Loxley, AL

Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley Woman

Ana Kimber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATQkC_0im8cMiC00
Loxley Police are looking for a man who is accused of assaultImage via Loxley Police Department Facebook

The small communities of Loxley and Rosinton are on high alert today. This morning, Loxley Police Department released information on a frightening encounter that happened in the area off County Road 68. Police were dispatched to the home of the 49 year old victim around 4:40 am on October 20, 2022.

Per the police report, the suspect, posing as a police officer, forced his way into the female victim's home and assaulted her.

The woman said the man knocked on her door and yelled "police". He forced his way into the home after she attempted to open the door. He then proceeded to strike her in the head with a small bat or club. The release then states that the two struggled and the suspect forced himself on her sexually.

The suspect is a white male, 5'10 - 6' tall, in his early to mid 40's. His hair is dark and cut "high and tight". He has a stud earring in his right ear and a Jesus fish tattoo on his lower left forearm near his watch. He was dressed in a navy Polo type shirt with a logo on the chest and dark cargo pants, similar to that of which an officer might wear.

This case is currently under investigation. All measures are being taken to identify the suspect. The Loxley Police Department is asking anyone who might know or have seen the suspect to contact them at 251-964-6000, option 1. Please do not approach the suspect and call Law Enforcement immediately.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Loxley Alabama# Baldwin County Alabama# Sexual Assault# BOLO in Loxley# Man Posing as Police in Loxley

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about local events, restaurants, and vacation spots on the beautiful Alabama Gulf Coast.

Loxley, AL
63 followers

More from Ana Kimber

Gulf Shores, AL

4 Great Mexican Restaurants in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Baldwin County, Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find plenty of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican food is prevalent here as well! Let's take a look at some delicious Mexican restaurants in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Read full story
1 comments
Silverhill, AL

Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween fun

With less than a week left to enjoy some Halloween festivities, head over to Wales West for some family-friendly Halloween fun!. Located in the small town of Silverhill Alabama, Wales West is an RV resort, campground, and railroad theme park. The park operates two trains. One is a narrow gauge train that has 2 feet between the tracks. The other is a grand-scale train with 7.5 feet between the tracks. Both accommodate adults and children.

Read full story
Dothan, AL

The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week

The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.

Read full story
1 comments
Baldwin County, AL

Your Guide to Trunk-Or-Treat Events in Baldwin County

Who doesn't love Trunk or Treat? Trunks of vehicles outfitted with a spooky theme, fun activities, and candy galore is the perfect time for children. With it being a safer alternative to the traditional trick or treating, most trunk-or-treat events are held at public locations like churches and area businesses.

Read full story
Baldwin County, AL

2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County

Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.

Read full story
2 comments
Fairhope, AL

The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier

The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location.Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.

Read full story

Quiet Quitting in Corporate America

If you perform the duties of your job description, and only those duties, is that “quitting”?. The term “quiet quitting” has been everywhere lately. It’s a pretty simple concept. An employee only performs the tasks in their job description, nothing more, nothing less. Most are saying this is new but is it simply doing the job you are being paid to do?

Read full story
Fairhope, AL

Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in Fairhope

Sean Dietrich, better known as Sean of the South, plans to visit local Fairhope bookstore Page & Palette this week. Dietrich, popular for his unique perspective on living in the South, is a columnist, novelist, and podcast host.

Read full story
Baldwin County, AL

Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurants

Mexican DishPhoto by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash. Baldwin County Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find your fair share of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican cuisine is king. Because the county is so large, let's look at Central Baldwin County. This area includes Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, and smaller outlying towns. If you enjoy a good taco or chimichanga, visit one of these establishments!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy