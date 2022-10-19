Your Guide to Trunk-Or-Treat Events in Baldwin County

Created by Author using Canva Pro

Who doesn't love Trunk or Treat? Trunks of vehicles outfitted with a spooky theme, fun activities, and candy galore is the perfect time for children. With it being a safer alternative to the traditional trick or treating, most trunk-or-treat events are held at public locations like churches and area businesses.

Here in Baldwin County, our communities love to celebrate the season. See the list below for details on county wide festivities sorted by North, Central, and South Baldwin County as well as the Eastern Shore.

North Baldwin County

Bay Minette Public Library – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE (Donations Accepted for the North Baldwin Literacy Council)

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Where: 205 West 2nd Street, Bay Minette, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Activities and Food

Bay Assembly – Bay Day Hay Day Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Where: 1706 US Highway 31 South, Bay Minette, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Food, Inflatables, Face Paint, Bonfire and Games

Vision Ministries – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 |5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Where: 47861 Rabun Road, Bay Minette, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Food, Games and Giveaways

Cross Roads Church - Fall Carnival 2022

Cost: FREE

When: Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Where: 10777 County Road 138, Bay Minette, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treat, Food, Inflatables, and Entertainment

Central Baldwin County

Elberta High School – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: 13366 Illinois Street, Elberta, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Games, Food Trucks

Robertsdale First Assembly of God – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Where: 22811 Holland Street, Robertsdale, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Food, Games, and Inflatables

Robertsdale Church of Christ – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: 18250 Pennsylvania Street, Robertsdale, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating

Robertsdale Church of the Nazarene – Family Fall Fest

Cost: FREE

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Where: 22024 Cedar Street, Robertsdale, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Games, Face Painting, Hayride, Pumpkin Decorating and Chili Cook-Off

Bethel Baptist Church – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Where: 22250 Highway 90, Robertsdale, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating and Activities

The Point Church – Elberta – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Monday, October 31, 2022 | 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Where: 12891 Main Street, Elberta, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating and Hot Dogs

Town of Silverhill – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Monday, October 31, 2022 | 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Where: 15965 Silverhill Avenue, Silverhill, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating

Loxley Church – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Monday, October 31, 2022 | 6:00 pm

Where: 5220 South Hickory Street, Loxley, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Laser Tag, Inflatables and Food

South Baldwin County

Foley Public Library’s Annual Halloween Extravaganza

Cost: FREE

When: October 22, 2022 | 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Where: 319 East Laurel Ave, Foley, AL

Things to Do: Trick or Treating, Games, Candy, Food, Petting Zoo, Inflatables, DJ and Mechanical Bull

Foley United Methodist Church - Treats & Trunks Halloween Event

Cost: FREE

When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Where: 915 North Pine Street, Foley, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Trucks and Tractors, Inflatables and Hotdogs

Gulf Shores United Methodist Church - Trunk or Treat & Chili Cook-off

Cost: FREE

When: Sunday, October 23, 2022 | 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Where: 1900 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Activities and Food

Gulf Shores Public Library (Thomas B. Norton Public Library) - Scooby-Boo Trick or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 10:30 am

Where: Bodenhamer Center Gym – 310 West 19th Avenue, Gulf Shores, AL

Things to Do: Kid Friendly Trick or Treating, Games, and Refreshments. Children can adopt a stuffed animal at the pet adoption station.

Foley's Hometown Halloween

Cost: FREE

When: Friday, October 28, 2022 | 5:30 pm

Where: Downtown Foley, AL

Things to Do: Trick or Treating, Costume Contest, and Game Booths

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo - Boo at the Zoo

Cost: Boo at the Zoo Included with Admission

Children 2 and younger - FREE

Child (3-12) $14.95

Adults (13-61) $22.95

Senior (62+)/Military $19.95

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Where: 20499 Oak Road East, Gulf Shores, AL

Things to Do: Trick or Treating, Activities, Meet and Greet with Various Animals

Crosspoint Baptist Church of Foley – Candy Land Experience

Cost: FREE

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Where: 9790 CR 65, Foley, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Inflatables, Gifts, Hot Chocolate, Cider and Hotdogs

First Baptist Gulf Shores – Treat N’ Trunk

Cost: FREE

When: Monday, October 31, 2022 | 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: 2200 West 1st Street, Gulf Shores, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Food, Fun, and Games

Orange Beach Public Library - Book Bash! Halloween Costume Ball

Cost: FREE

When: Monday, October 31, 2022 | 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Where: 26267 Canal Road, Orange Beach, AL

Things to Do: Trick or Treating in the Library, Costume Parade, Crafts, Games, Music and Refreshments

Calvary Chapel Foley – Harvest Fest

Cost: FREE

When: Monday, October 31, 2022 | 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Where: 18464 Underwood Road, Foley, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Games, Food and Hay Ride

Orange Beach Community Church – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Monday, October 31, 2022 |6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Where: 4773 Bay Circle, Orange Beach, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating

The Wharf – Trunk or Treat Presented by Island Church

Cost: FREE admission (some activities require payment)

When: Monday, October 31, 2022 | 6:00 pm

Where: 23101 Canal Road, Orange Beach, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Costume Contest, Fireworks and Laser Light Show

Eastern Shore

The Road at Eastern Shore – Ahoy Matey Fall Fest

Cost: FREE

When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Where: 9657 Stagecoach Commercial Park Circle, Spanish Fort, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Hayride, Inflatables, Games, Scavenger Hunt, Prizes Food and Snow Cones

Eastern Shore Center – Spooktacular Halloween

Cost: FREE

When: Friday, October 28, 2022 | 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Where: Eastern Shore Center 30500 Hwy 181, Spanish Fort, AL

Things to Do: Trick or Treating, Children and Adult’s Costume Contest (5-6:30)

Dream Vacations / Gulf Coast Jeep Events / Mikes Americans Muscle Cars – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Friday, October 28, 2022 | 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Where: Al Trione Sports Complex, 8600 Whispering Pines Road, Daphne, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Zombie Dance, Costume Party and Music

Downtown Fairhope - Trick or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 10:00 am

Where: Fairhope Welcome Center – 20 North Section Street, Fairhope, AL

Things to Do: Trick or Treating (look for orange pumpkin in windows of stores downtown for participants), Halloween photo op at the Fairhope Welcome Center

Eastern Shore Baptist Church – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Where: 6847 Park Drive, Daphne, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating

Saint Paul’s Eastern Shore – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Where: 28788 North Main Street, Daphne, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating

Spanish Fort Church of Christ – Fall Festival

Cost: FREE

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 4:00 pm

Where: 8100 Spanish Fort Boulevard, Spanish Fort, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Pie Contest, and Chili Cook-Off

Providence United Methodist Church – Trunk or Treat

Cost: FREE

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Where: 32200 Jimmy Faulkner Drive, Spanish Fort, AL

Things to Do: Trunk or Treating, Games, Food and Inflatables

We hope you have a great time at these events! Happy Trunk-Or-Treating Baldwin County!