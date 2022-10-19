2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County

Created by Author using Canva Pro

Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.

Check out these 3 options for spooky fun all month long!

Halloween at Owa – Foley, AL

Cost: Free (Nightmare Chambers Haunted House starts at $19.99)

When: October 8-30, 2022 (Weekends)

Where: 1501 South OWA Boulevard, Foley, AL

Activities for children and adults include:

Trick or Treating

Costume Contest

Halloween Themed Movie Night

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

Kids Activities

Fountain Show

Scavenger Hunt

Nightmare Chambers Haunted House

Visit www.visitowa.com for more details

Baldwin County Pumpkin Festival – Robertsdale, AL

Cost: Festival Armband $8/online, $10 at Gate | Haunted Attraction $20/Online, $25 at Gate

When: October 1-30, 2022

Where: Baldwin County Coliseum 19477 Fairground Road, Robertsdale, AL

Activities for children and adults include:

Festival Games

Z-Tag

Corn Hole

Hay Rides

Kids Craft Area

Pumpkin Olympics

Pumpkin Carving and Decorating

Costume Contest

Trick or Treating

Escape Rooms

Living Dead Haunted House

Visit www.bcpumpkinfest.com for more details.

The Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train - Wales West Light Railway & RV Resort

Cost: $21.40 per person / 2 and under free (Ordering online is highly recommended.)

When: September 30 – October 30, 2022

Where: 13670 Smiley Street, Silverhill, AL

Activities for children and adults include:

Authentic Steam Train Ride (Non-Scary and Scary)

Mini Train Ride

Haunted Maze

Pumpkin Decorating

“Hayless” Tractor Ride

Refreshments

Pumpkin Canon (Additional Fee)

Visit www.waleswest.com/pumpkin.htm for more details.

We hope that you find our list helpful! Let us know what you thought of these events!