2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County

Ana Kimber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dl2cB_0ifIgFfL00
Created by Author using Canva Pro

Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.

Check out these 3 options for spooky fun all month long!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hiBTZ_0ifIgFfL00
Conner Baker/Unsplash

Halloween at Owa – Foley, AL

Cost: Free (Nightmare Chambers Haunted House starts at $19.99)

When: October 8-30, 2022 (Weekends)

Where: 1501 South OWA Boulevard, Foley, AL

Activities for children and adults include:

  • Trick or Treating
  • Costume Contest
  • Halloween Themed Movie Night
  • Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest
  • Kids Activities
  • Fountain Show
  • Scavenger Hunt
  • Nightmare Chambers Haunted House

Visit www.visitowa.com for more details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9Q9r_0ifIgFfL00
Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

Baldwin County Pumpkin Festival – Robertsdale, AL

Cost: Festival Armband $8/online, $10 at Gate | Haunted Attraction $20/Online, $25 at Gate

When: October 1-30, 2022

Where: Baldwin County Coliseum 19477 Fairground Road, Robertsdale, AL

Activities for children and adults include:

  • Festival Games
  • Z-Tag
  • Corn Hole
  • Hay Rides
  • Kids Craft Area
  • Pumpkin Olympics
  • Pumpkin Carving and Decorating
  • Costume Contest
  • Trick or Treating
  • Escape Rooms
  • Living Dead Haunted House

Visit www.bcpumpkinfest.com for more details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbcmw_0ifIgFfL00
Y S/Unsplash

The Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train - Wales West Light Railway & RV Resort

Cost: $21.40 per person / 2 and under free (Ordering online is highly recommended.)

When: September 30 – October 30, 2022

Where: 13670 Smiley Street, Silverhill, AL

Activities for children and adults include:

  • Authentic Steam Train Ride (Non-Scary and Scary)
  • Mini Train Ride
  • Haunted Maze
  • Pumpkin Decorating
  • “Hayless” Tractor Ride
  • Refreshments
  • Pumpkin Canon (Additional Fee)

Visit www.waleswest.com/pumpkin.htm for more details.

We hope that you find our list helpful! Let us know what you thought of these events!

