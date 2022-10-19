The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier

The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location. Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay

If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.

About the Blind Tiger

The Blind Tiger, with locations in Biloxi Beach, Bay Saint Louis, Slidell, and Madisonville, has its sights set on Fairhope in 2023. Thomas Genin, the owner and face behind this Gulf Coast restaurant chain, studied under Emeril Lagasse. With his move to Fairhope, he brings the love of casual, hole-in-the-wall, Caribbean-based eateries to the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County, Alabama.

What To Eat

Fried Shrimp Image by Erika Tanith from Pixabay

Genin has a bit of an eclectic taste with seafood and barbeque offered on the same menu. With dishes like smoked tuna dip, shrimp po’boys, pulled pork sandwiches, and nachos, you won’t have trouble finding something to suit your mood. Genin even offers a Wagyu burger with smoked gouda cheese at his other establishments. Let’s hope that it is on the menu for the Fairhope location!

What’s to Come

Although renovations haven’t started yet, The Blind Tiger is slated to open in early 2023. According to a news release, the current 2,500 square foot space will be gutted and possibly expanded in the future. With the building being vacant for so long, this development is definitely something to follow as we go into the new year.

While this location already offers stunning views of Mobile Bay, it will soon provide some great eats, too.

Are you looking forward to Fairhope’s newest restaurant?