Fairhope, AL

The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier

Ana Kimber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndSvn_0ieCa3wT00
The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location.Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay

If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.

About the Blind Tiger

The Blind Tiger, with locations in Biloxi Beach, Bay Saint Louis, Slidell, and Madisonville, has its sights set on Fairhope in 2023. Thomas Genin, the owner and face behind this Gulf Coast restaurant chain, studied under Emeril Lagasse. With his move to Fairhope, he brings the love of casual, hole-in-the-wall, Caribbean-based eateries to the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County, Alabama.

What To Eat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BGFZ_0ieCa3wT00
Fried ShrimpImage by Erika Tanith from Pixabay

Genin has a bit of an eclectic taste with seafood and barbeque offered on the same menu. With dishes like smoked tuna dip, shrimp po’boys, pulled pork sandwiches, and nachos, you won’t have trouble finding something to suit your mood. Genin even offers a Wagyu burger with smoked gouda cheese at his other establishments. Let’s hope that it is on the menu for the Fairhope location!

What’s to Come

Although renovations haven’t started yet, The Blind Tiger is slated to open in early 2023. According to a news release, the current 2,500 square foot space will be gutted and possibly expanded in the future. With the building being vacant for so long, this development is definitely something to follow as we go into the new year.

While this location already offers stunning views of Mobile Bay, it will soon provide some great eats, too.

Are you looking forward to Fairhope’s newest restaurant?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fairhope alabama# blind tiger# seafood restaurant# fairhope pier# baldwin county al

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about local events, restaurants, and vacation spots on the beautiful Alabama Gulf Coast.

Loxley, AL
39 followers

More from Ana Kimber

Dothan, AL

The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week

The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.

Read full story
1 comments
Baldwin County, AL

Your Guide to Trunk-Or-Treat Events in Baldwin County

Who doesn't love Trunk or Treat? Trunks of vehicles outfitted with a spooky theme, fun activities, and candy galore is the perfect time for children. With it being a safer alternative to the traditional trick or treating, most trunk-or-treat events are held at public locations like churches and area businesses.

Read full story
Baldwin County, AL

2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County

Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.

Read full story
2 comments

Quiet Quitting in Corporate America

If you perform the duties of your job description, and only those duties, is that “quitting”?. The term “quiet quitting” has been everywhere lately. It’s a pretty simple concept. An employee only performs the tasks in their job description, nothing more, nothing less. Most are saying this is new but is it simply doing the job you are being paid to do?

Read full story
Fairhope, AL

Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in Fairhope

Sean Dietrich, better known as Sean of the South, plans to visit local Fairhope bookstore Page & Palette this week. Dietrich, popular for his unique perspective on living in the South, is a columnist, novelist, and podcast host.

Read full story
Baldwin County, AL

Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurants

Mexican DishPhoto by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash. Baldwin County Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find your fair share of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican cuisine is king. Because the county is so large, let's look at Central Baldwin County. This area includes Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, and smaller outlying towns. If you enjoy a good taco or chimichanga, visit one of these establishments!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy