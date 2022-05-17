5 Georgia Backcountry Trails to Hike this Spring

An Adventure with Nick & Rachel

1. Jacks River Falls Trail

The Jacks River Trail is a 9.3-mile out-and-back backcountry trail that extends through the remote Cohutta Wilderness in North Georgia, following its namesake river through a green, waterfall-filled river valley. Nine miles downstream from the Dally Gap trailhead, the trail opens up to the gorgeous Jacks River Falls tumbling over a rugged, rocky outcropping. This trail follows along the crystal clear Jacks River offering many rivers and stream crossings. Great for a Spring or summertime adventure.

Jacks river fallsNick & Rachel

2. James E. Edmond Trail to Lookoff Mountain Overlook

The James E. Edmund Trail at Black Rock Mountain State Park gives you many miles of waterfalls, wildflowers, and wide-open vistas all in one hike. The James E. Edmond trail is the longest and by far most challenging hike in Georgia's highest elevation state park. This 7.2-mile trail climbs to the summit of Lookoff Mountain and offers a stunning vista of Wolffork Valley and surrounding mountain ranges.

James E. Edmond Trail to Lookoff Mountain OverlookNick & Rachel

3. Gahuti Trail

The Gahuti Trail is within the Cohutta Wilderness at Fort Mountain State Park. The trail comes in at 7.8-miles and is a loop. There are several primitive campsites along the way to soak up as many of the gorgeous mountain views as possible. There are a few historical structures along the way, along with shimmering creeks, rocky ridgelines, and Goldmine Branch Falls. An impressive elevation gain and loss of 4,000 feet come with this hike, so be prepared for a workout.

Gahuti TrailNick & Rachel

4. Parallel Trail to Yankee Paradise Campground

You’ll begin your adventure in St. Mary’s, Georgia where the Cumberland Island National Seashore is located. Take the 45-minute ferry ride to the island and then you’ll hike the 7.5-mile Parallel Trail that will take you directly to Paradise Campground. Make sure to take your time exploring and enjoying the beauty that surrounds you because there's so much to see. This island has so much to offer from wild horses to armadillos, ruins, a mansion, the beach, and beautiful trees with Spanish moss.

Parallel Trail to Yankee Paradise CampgroundNick & Rachel

5. Blood Mountain to Cowrock Mountain

This 14-mile hike combines several of Blood Mountain’s most popular trails, trekking to the base of Blood Mountain from Neels Gap on the Byron Reece Trail before hiking the Appalachian Trail eastbound to stunning views from Cowrock Mountain. This hike is one of the more scenic sections of the AT in Georgia, in terms of mountain views.

Blood Mountain to Cowrock MountainNick & Rachel

Jackson, GA
