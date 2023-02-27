Alleged Gunman Keith Melvin Moses Arrested; Aspiring Journalist, 9 Year Old Child, and Woman Killed, 2 More Injured

Keith Melvin Moses is seen in a booking photo after he was arrested following a series of shootings on February 22, 2023 in Florida. Photo by Orange County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images

On February 22, 2023, a series of shootings took place in Pine Hills, Florida, which resulted in the deaths of an Orlando TV journalist, a 9-year-old girl, and a woman. A second journalist and the girl's mother were also injured in the attacks. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, is expected to face murder charges (FOX35ORLANDO).

The Orange County Sheriff's Office stated that the first shooting took place early in the morning, where a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed. Later in the day, a Spectrum 13 News crew, who was covering the initial shooting, was shot inside their vehicle. At the same time, a mother and her daughter were shot nearby inside their home. The names of those who were killed and injured have not been released.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina holds a news conference following multiple shootings by the same individual. Photo by Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, the suspect has a lengthy criminal history that includes gun charges, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft charges. Moses was an acquaintance of the woman who was shot and killed in the morning but did not appear to have any connections to the journalists or the mother and her daughter.

Mina said that Moses was not providing an immediate motive for any of the shootings. However, Moses returned to the neighborhood around 4 p.m. when local media outlets were preparing for live reports on the morning homicide for their early evening newscasts. He went to the vehicle where the news media people were at and shot both of the people from News 13.

Deputies were able to locate Moses in the area and detained him shortly after the second and third shootings. He was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest. Deputies said that Moses was wearing the same clothes he was wearing during the shootings, and homicide detectives who were familiar with him from previous cases confirmed that he was the same person responsible for the earlier homicide.

Orange County detectives are now searching for cameras in the area, reviewing footage, and attempting to track down witnesses. The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are working to confirm additional details and gather additional information.

Sheriff Mina acknowledged the terrible day that the community and media partners had experienced. He stated that he worked closely with them and knew the difficult and important job that they do for the community.