N.C. Deputy Hit by Car Trying to Break Up Fistfight Between Two Females

DENVER, N.C. - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after he was struck by a car in the highway while trying to break up a fistfight between two females.

The incident occurred Monday, February 20, approximately 25 miles northeast of Charlotte at the intersection of Highway 73 and Highway 16.

As detailed by The Charlotte Observer, in the news release from the sheriff's office it was reported that, "The deputy was traveling Highway 73 in Denver when he came upon two females fighting in the middle of the road."

“During the altercation, one of the females got into a vehicle and sped away striking the officer,” officials said.

“The deputy was transported to Atrium Health-Charlotte with non-life threatening injuries.” officials said. The condition and identity of the sheriff's deputy that was run down by the car has not been released at this time.

Investigators stated that the driver of the car that struck the deputy was arrested after being found at a residence in Charlotte.

“She has been returned to Lincoln County where she is being interviewed in connection with the incident,” officials said. Her identity has not been released at this time.

The identity of the other female involved in the brawl in the highway was not released, and it is not clear if she has been questioned by police.

There is no information detailing the circumstance of the altercation between the two females or what led to the fistfight in the middle of the highway.