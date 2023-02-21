Denver, NC

N.C. Deputy Hit by Car Trying to Break Up Fistfight Between Two Females

Amy Perkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLYkI_0kuUvaXO00
Police officer getting out of cruiser.Photo byKali9/Getty Images

DENVER, N.C. - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after he was struck by a car in the highway while trying to break up a fistfight between two females.

The incident occurred Monday, February 20, approximately 25 miles northeast of Charlotte at the intersection of Highway 73 and Highway 16.

As detailed by The Charlotte Observer, in the news release from the sheriff's office it was reported that, "The deputy was traveling Highway 73 in Denver when he came upon two females fighting in the middle of the road."

“During the altercation, one of the females got into a vehicle and sped away striking the officer,” officials said.

“The deputy was transported to Atrium Health-Charlotte with non-life threatening injuries.” officials said. The condition and identity of the sheriff's deputy that was run down by the car has not been released at this time.

Investigators stated that the driver of the car that struck the deputy was arrested after being found at a residence in Charlotte.

“She has been returned to Lincoln County where she is being interviewed in connection with the incident,” officials said. Her identity has not been released at this time.

The identity of the other female involved in the brawl in the highway was not released, and it is not clear if she has been questioned by police.

There is no information detailing the circumstance of the altercation between the two females or what led to the fistfight in the middle of the highway.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NC police officer Hit by Car# North Carolina police officer # NC police officer Hit by a car# Police officer struck and run # North Carolina ran down by wom

Comments / 1

Published by

I write about trending topics and various content.

North Carolina State
3K followers

More from Amy Perkins

New Study Reveals a Safe Place to Shelter During a Nuclear Blast

A new study has shed light on the potential effects of nuclear blasts on humans inside buildings within moderate damage zones. The study, which was conducted by a team of researchers, aimed to better understand the various parameters that affect the injuries sustained by people inside buildings during nuclear blasts.

Read full story
530 comments
Maryland State

Breaking News: A "White Powder Substance" is Falling From the Sky In West Virginia and Maryland Regions

On Thursday, February 23, 2023 numerous individuals in the West Virginia and Maryland regions have reported the occurrence of unidentified white particles/dust falling from the sky. Certain local fire departments have recommended that individuals refrain from going outside and shut their doors and windows until further identification can be made.

Read full story
604 comments
Orlando, FL

Alleged Gunman Keith Melvin Moses Arrested; Aspiring Journalist, 9 Year Old Child, and Woman Killed, 2 More Injured

On February 22, 2023, a series of shootings took place in Pine Hills, Florida, which resulted in the deaths of an Orlando TV journalist, a 9-year-old girl, and a woman. A second journalist and the girl's mother were also injured in the attacks. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, is expected to face murder charges (FOX35ORLANDO).

Read full story

NC Sees Record Overdose Deaths

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the number of overdose deaths in 2021 hit a record high with 4,041 fatalities. This is an increase of 22 percent from the previous year, which was the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The data also reveals that overdose deaths have surged by 72 percent since 2019, with a 40 percent increase in 2020 (FOX8WGHP).

Read full story
40 comments

Cryptocurrency: Will It Be a Worldwide Currency?

Cryptocurrency has been around for over a decade, and its popularity has continued to grow over the years. With the rise of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies, the world has witnessed a significant shift in the way people think about money. But the question remains, is cryptocurrency the future worldwide currency?

Read full story
1 comments

The Many Benefits of Vitamin C

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health and wellbeing. From supporting immune function to promoting healthy skin, vitamin C is an essential nutrient that the body needs to function properly (NIH).

Read full story
Madison County, NC

Three Arrested in North Carolina Charged with Heinous Crimes

Three people have been arrested in Madison County, North Carolina accused of horrendous violent crimes against a victim that police say was kidnapped, bound with barbwire and tortured.

Read full story

Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency: Better Than Dogecoin?

In recent months, the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, also known as SHIB, has been making headlines as investors pour money into this relatively new digital asset. With its popularity surging, many are wondering what the future holds for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

Read full story
1 comments

Richard Gere Hospitalized In Mexico

Actor Richard Gere has been hospitalized in Mexico after coming down with pneumonia. The 73-year-old star was on vacation with his family when he fell ill. According to TMZ, the actor is down near Nuevo Vallarta this week with his wife, Alejandra Silva and their kids.

Read full story
5 comments

Teenager Falls Approximately 60 ft in North Carolina State Park

On Saturday, an 18-year-old fell approximately 60 feet off of High Shoals Falls in South Mountain State Park. The incident occurred in the afternoon, and emergency responders were immediately called to the scene.

Read full story
25 comments
Nashville, TN

Kellie Pickler's Husband Dead

NASHVILLE, TN - In a tragic turn of events, Kyle Jacobs, the husband of country music singer and television personality Kellie Pickler, was found dead in their Nashville home on Thursday morning.

Read full story
474 comments

The Metaverse Explained: What Is It and What Does It Do?

So, what exactly is the metaverse, and how does it work?. The metaverse is essentially a collection of virtual worlds that are all interconnected. These worlds can take on a variety of forms, from video games to social platforms to immersive experiences. In the metaverse, users can interact with other people, explore new environments, and even create their own content.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy