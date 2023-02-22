Three Arrested in North Carolina Charged with Heinous Crimes

Patrick Banks, James Angel and Nicole Sawyer were arrested and charged after allegedly kidnapping and torturing a victim in their basement.Photo byMadison County Sheriff's Office

Three people have been arrested in Madison County, North Carolina accused of horrendous violent crimes against a victim that police say was kidnapped, bound with barbwire and tortured.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said the crime was a "horrific incident." Police began an investigation when the victim showed up to a resident's home bloodied, with many lacerations and crosses carved into their skin. The victim notified the resident that they had been kidnapped.

According to FOX8WGHP, the police arrived to find the victim with several lacerations on their face, arms and body. They also observed cross symbols cut into the victim's face and body. The victim was immediately taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

The Madison County police scoured the area and found the residence of the alleged kidnapping. The sheriff's office secured a search warrant and discovered that the three suspects Patrick Banks, James Angel and Nicole Sawyer had forced the victim to the basement of the residence where they tied the victim's hands and feet with barbwire to a chair. The suspects also allegedly tied the victim's chest to a beam in the residence and taped the victim's mouth shut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIhtq_0kuOiRaU00
The victim was tied to a chair with barbwire.Photo byMadison County Sheriff's Office

The police say the victim was kicked in the head, punched and struck numerous times in the head with guns, a crowbar and cut with knives resulting in several injuries to the victim's face and hands.

Banks is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Banks was wanted for a parole violation, and also had a felony warrant for his arrest for cutting off a probation electronic monitoring device.

Angel was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Angel also had a warrant for larceny and possession of marijuana from another county.

Sawyer was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

