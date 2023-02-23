Kellie Pickler's Husband Dead

Kellie Pickler with husband Kyle Jacobs. Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN - In a tragic turn of events, Kyle Jacobs, the husband of country music singer and television personality Kellie Pickler, was found dead in their Nashville home on Thursday morning.

The 49-year-old music producer and songwriter was discovered by a family member who called 911. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and confirmed Jacobs' death. According to initial reports, there were no signs of foul play, and the cause of death is yet to be determined. However, the Nashville Police Department has launched an investigation into the matter.

Kelly Pickler, who rose to fame after appearing on the fifth season of American Idol in 2006, has yet to release a statement regarding the incident. The couple had been married since 2011 and had been together for more than a decade. They had no children.

The news of Jacobs' death has sent shockwaves through the country music community, with many of Pickler's colleagues and fans expressing their condolences on social media.

Clint Black shared his condolences on Instagram writing, "Mourning a terrible loss today. Kyle Jacobs was a bright spot on this earth and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kellie and the rest of his family."

Clint Black with the late Kyle Jacobs. Photo by Clint Black

Jacobs, who was originally from Bloomington, Minnesota, moved to Nashville in the early 2000s to pursue a career in the music industry. He worked with some of the biggest names in country music, including Garth Brooks, Trace Adkins, and Tim McGraw, and co-wrote several hit songs, including "Still" by Tim McGraw and "More Than a Memory" by Garth Brooks.

The investigation into Kyle Jacobs' death is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released in the coming days.