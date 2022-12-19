Bessemer, AL

Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cell

Amy Niu

An ongoing federal wrongful death lawsuit charges that Alabama corrections officers' negligence led to the overheating death of an inmate in 2020.

Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on December 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama. The lawsuit, which was filed by Rutledge's estate and his sister LaVerna, states that "he was literally baked to death in his cell."

According to an autopsy report, he was found with a body temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit in a cell with a temperature of between 101 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. With his head positioned outside of the window, he was attempting to breathe in colder air.

Filed on November 30, the amended complaint names prison staff, wardens, and contractors who maintained the facility's heater and boiler systems as defendants in the lawsuit. Rutledge's death, the suit says, was caused by "deliberate indifference and malice" on the part of the defendants.

The suit claims that a new air conditioning unit and controls were installed in 2019 and 2020. However, T Unit, the mental health ward where Rutledge was held was left out of this installation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AaNT2_0jnNCK2O00
(Thomas Lee RutledgePhoto byAlabama Department of Corrections

Lawyers argue that officials at the Donaldson facility were aware that the T Unit's air conditioning system was broken and those other men had died from extreme heat due to the broken AC. Still, men in the mental health ward, many of whom were taking psychotropic medications that impaired the regulation of body temperature, were left in hot cells.

In an ongoing lawsuit against the state of Alabama, the Department of Justice references Rutledge's death as an example of "serious risks posed by dangerous conditions at Alabama's prisons for men." This lawsuit is expected to go to court in 2024.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# inmate# prison

Comments / 1

Published by

Love to report on local and national politics.

Cupertino, CA
6 followers

More from Amy Niu

Los Angeles, CA

Harvey Weinstein convicted of some charges in his sexual assault trial

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of three of the seven charges brought against him, including rape, in a Los Angeles sexual assault trial. The seven criminal charges, which involved four different women, included three counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, one count of forcible oral copulation, and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object. Weinstein had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York City's ban on foie gras faces backlash

A new ruling by New York State's Department of Agriculture and Markets challenges the city's ban on foie gras, claiming it violates state law on farmers' rights.

Read full story
2 comments

U.S. reaches clean energy milestone with nuclear fusion

On Tuesday, U.S. scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility (NIF) announced a major breakthrough in the development of more clean energy. They produced more energy using nuclear fusion than they used to power the experiment—a net gain in energy. Nuclear fusion is a thermonuclear reaction that occurs when two or more atomic nuclei fuse (i.e., hydrogen) to create one or heavier atomic nuclei (i.e., helium). This is the same process that gives the Sun its energy.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

UC academic workers' strike heads into its fourth week

The systemwide University of California workers' strike began on November 14, 2022, and is now heading into its fourth week. The strike, which is the largest work stoppage of the year so far, is composed of academic workers represented by United Auto Workers (UAW).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy