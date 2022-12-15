U.S. reaches clean energy milestone with nuclear fusion

On Tuesday, U.S. scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility (NIF) announced a major breakthrough in the development of more clean energy. They produced more energy using nuclear fusion than they used to power the experiment—a net gain in energy. Nuclear fusion is a thermonuclear reaction that occurs when two or more atomic nuclei fuse (i.e., hydrogen) to create one or heavier atomic nuclei (i.e., helium). This is the same process that gives the Sun its energy.

Currently, nuclear power stations use nuclear fission, which is the opposite of nuclear fusion and is a process by which heavy atoms are split apart. This process produces tons of radioactive waste, which is potentially dangerous and must be stored safely for hundreds of years until it has decayed.

National Ignition Laboratory target chamber, where the experiment was conducted. Photo by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

By contrast, the waste produced by nuclear fusion is less radioactive and decays significantly quicker. Nuclear fusion also does not produce greenhouse gasses, which contribute to climate change by trapping the Sun's beneath them and warming the Earth.

Part of the reason why achieving nuclear fusion has been so difficult is because identical elements that have to be combined repel each other naturally, like the same poles of a magnet.

The Sun has the energy to overcome this resistance because of its extremely high temperatures of around 27 million degrees Fahrenheit or 15 million degrees Celsius.

Scientists have used many different methods to maintain the high temperature and pressure needed to achieve nuclear fusion. The method that finally worked was a laser with 192 beams that converted a small amount of hydrogen into a comparatively large amount of energy.

The NIF scientists' experiment is hugely significant because they demonstrated that they can create more energy than they started with via nuclear fusion. But we are still decades off from realizing the ideal of using nuclear fusion to power electricity. This is partly because of the lack of infrastructure in laboratories that are running nuclear fusion experiments in the U.S. and in the U.K., where scientists generated a record-setting 59 megajoules of energy using nuclear fusion.