Explore Italian Cuisine at Eataly's Restaurant Fest Starting Friday

Amy Lee Kite

Eataly's Restaurant Week Begins FridayPhoto byEataly

Chicago Restaurant Week may have come and gone, but Eataly is bringing the food festival concept back to town starting this Friday, March 17. Eataly's Restaurant Fest will offer a variety of options for Italian-cuisine enthusiasts, including cooking demonstrations and wine classes. During the 10-day Restaurant Fest, tables can be booked at two of Eataly's restaurants for special tasting menus. For those who want a more interactive experience, tickets can also be purchased for classes and demonstrations.

Since Eataly opened in Chicago in December of 2013, fans of Italian cuisine have been exploring 60,000 square feet of opportunities where they can eat, learn and shop, all under one roof in Chicago's River North. Now, this versatile establishment, which ranges from being a boutique grocery store to a learning experience to a dining event, will be offering a variety of specials throughout its Restaurant Week.

Diners can enjoy a two-course meal for $22 at Pizza & Pasta or for $27 at Vino &..., Eataly's wine bar and kitchen, where large format pours of wine are available at special prices, as well. There are also two Pasta Night events: Friday, March 17 and Friday, March 24. Guests need tickets to the events, where they will start off learning about different pasta styles. They will also be shaping their own fresh pasta with the guidance of a La Scuola chef. After the pasta-making class, it's time to sample dishes at some of Eataly's restaurants.

Of course, Italian cuisine lovers who also appreciate some good wines can sign up for wine classes at Vino &... during Restaurant Week. These interactive classes, held Tuesday, March 21 and Thursday, March 23, will include a tasting of three spring-focused Italian wines. These wine classes are approximately 30 minutes and are $35.

To make reservations, sign up for events or to get more details about Restaurant Week, visit https://www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/chicago/.

