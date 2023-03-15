Michael Jordan's Iconic Playoff Sneakers Set to Break Auction Record

Building art of the legendary Michael Jordan Photo by Mike Von on Unsplash

You don't have to be a Chicagoan to remember the 1998 Chicago Bulls season when Michael Jordan led the Bulls to their sixth championship in a span of just eight years. While the Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz in six games, it is the shoes Jordan wore in game two that are about to be a record-breaking pair.

Sotheby's has the black and red Air Jordan 13s, signed by the legend himself. The pair of Jordans feature large, silver signatures on each toe-box and are said to be in perfect condition, according to Sotheby's. They added the fact that this pair of sneakers is further unique in that it is the only complete pair that Jordan wore in an NBA Finals game and that have been authenticated by The MeiGray Group, the official authenticator of the NBA.

On Sotheby's website, the iconic pair of sneakers is listed as follows:

Michael Jordan 1998 NBA Finals ‘The Last Dance’ Game Worn and Signed Air Jordan XIIIs | Game 2

Estimate

2,000,000 - 4,000,000 USD

Today on Twitter, Sotheby's said: One of the most significant items from Michael Jordan’s entire career is coming to auction: his 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from his final year with the Chicago Bulls, a season made famous by 'The Last Dance'.

See the pristine and iconic pair in the tweet below:

The lucky winner of this auction will have a slice of history, from an NBA playoff game that many Chicagoans and basketball fans all around the world will never forget.

The bidding opens on Monday, April 3, 2023. For more information, visit Sotheby's auction page.

To continue reading news that often has a Chicago angle, follow Amy Lee Kite on NewsBreak.