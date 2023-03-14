Achieving a Good Night's Sleep: Simple tips for resting easier

A sleepless night Photo by Yuris Alhumaydy on Unsplash

How many times have you found yourself awake in the middle of the night, struggling to fall back to sleep while the panic slowly builds? Do you feel powerless as the minutes and hours scroll faster than your fingers can on Instagram?

There are many tips for a good night's sleep ranging from a warm bath before bed to a mindful meditation to no screen time for an hour before you turn off the lights. Yet these following three steps are simple thoughts you can embrace to help you fall back to sleep or to at least make you feel less consumed with your sleeplessness.

1. Wait Until The Morning

When sleep is elusive, many of us start to panic. Ironically, the act of worrying about sleep will make it even more challenging to get those desired z’s. Problems always seem worse in the dark of the night. So, of course, the problem of not sleeping is exacerbated in those literal dark hours.

“It is a common experience that a problem difficult at night is resolved in the morning after the committee of sleep has worked on it.” — John Steinbeck

Remind yourself of Steinbeck’s words. The “committee of sleep” can lighten our problems while the lack thereof can add unnecessary weight. It is obvious we should not worry about our sleep while we are in the process of grasping for it.

Instead, wait until the morning to consider problem solving. It is when the sun is beside us that we can tackle our concerns with a clear head.

2. Corral Your Thoughts

Like most, I value sleep and take steps to optimize my own. For the past several months, I have been listening to Dr. Andrew Huberman’s podcast, The Huberman Lab , which discusses neuroscience, our brains, our behaviors and our overall health. This professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford breaks down information in a way that we non-Ivy-League graduates can understand.

I hang on to his every word and have changed many behaviors in an effort to sleep better. This past December, when Andrew Huberman tweeted about sleep, it was like a free get-out-of-jail card I stored in my pajamas’ pocket.

“To be clear, calm and focused: 1) Sleep well and enough (for you). 2) If you didn’t sleep well, don’t externalize your thoughts any more than absolutely necessary until after you do.”

There are two components here that I find interesting. The first is a reminder that each individual requires a different amount of sleep. Some of us function really well on six hours while others feel like zombies without a full eight hours. Know your body, and don’t get too hooked on the statistics.

The second part about not externalizing your thoughts can be construed in various ways. Some take it to mean do not engage on social media or in conversations when you are crabby and sleep deprived.

Others take it to mean our own stories we tell ourselves about our poor nights of sleep are unnecessary. Simply wait until you are more rested, feeling more balanced and ready to problem solve.

3. Have a Mantra Ready to Go

One particular reply to Huberman’s post stood out to me. It was from a hypnotherapist and relationship strategies coach who suggested we “interrupt negative self-talk with “delete, delete, delete” right away. Stop them from taking root before the subconscious has time to act it out.”

This is valuable advice as it appears we need to stop our anxious, sleep-obsessed thoughts before the gate even opens a crack to let them escape. Having some mantra such as “delete, delete, delete,” is a good way to wrangle those thoughts and not give them any further fuel.

So, just as you may close your eyes and envision sheep jumping above your head, try closing your eyes and picturing a big eraser deleting those worried thoughts you have when sleep is avoiding you.

When all else fails and the panic is setting in, repeat these wise words:

“I’ll sleep when I’m dead.” — Warren Zevon