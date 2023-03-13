Chicago, IL

Experience the Power of Big Band Music at Chicago's Intimate Winter's Jazz Club

Amy Lee Kite

Thinkin' Big Band delights with big soundsPhoto byErin X Smithers

Next month, the 18-piece Thinkin' Big Band will bring their vast, big sounds to the warm, elegant space of Chicago's Winter's Jazz Club. This group of talented musicians will perform two shows on Sunday evening, April 16 to a crowd that typically hears more intimate sounds in this stylish venue. On this night, however, attendees may be more apt to want to kick off their shoes and swing around the room to the eclectic mix of sounds that only a big band can create.

“I'm so excited to get the opportunity to play at Winter's Jazz Club," said band leader and trumpeter Jonah Francese. "Having a big band often has expectations of the kind of music that is to be played, and I'm grateful to Winter's Jazz Club for allowing us that space to play across genre."

With music genres ranging from Latin to funk to swing, Thinkin' Big Band delivers sounds far from the typical jazz and swing sounds. With singers and musicians who often entertain audience members with anything from original soul music to recognizable funk music, regulars at Winter's Jazz Club will be in for a big surprise.

Formed more than 10 years ago, Francese's Thinkin' Big Band continues to push the definition of big band music. From neo soul to mambo to swing, they incorporate elements of music that many listeners grew up hearing combined with the music of the future.

In 2016 they won the "Rising Star in Jazz" award at the Rockport Jazz Fest and got the honor of opening for JALC Orchestra. They have gone on two international tours, playing at esteemed venues like Toronto's The Rex and Montreal's House of Jazz.

What makes a big band so special is that powerful sound from so many musicians, which somehow comes together seamlessly when done right. In addition to Francese and multiple other talents performing in the Thinkin' Big Band on April 16 will be the renowned jazz trumpeter Victor Garcia.

"I'm honored to play with such incredible musicians, friends and idols alike," Francese added. "That is the best part of it all.”

To reserve tickets for one of the two April 16th shows, visit Winter's Jazz Club. The shows will be performed at 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm. General admission tickets are available for $22.75 and VIP admission tickets are $27.75. There is a one-drink minimum purchase required at the venue.

Amy Lee Kite is a freelance writer, author, poet, social media strategist and meditation guide. She has a Masters degree from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism where she learned, “if your mom says she loves you, check it out.”

Chicago, IL
