Clipse Reunites for Hyde Park Music Fest: Get ready for summer '23!

Amy Lee Kite

Last year's Hyde Park Summer Fest crowdPhoto byTerence Crayton

It's almost 40 degrees on an afternoon in March, which means many Chicagoans are feeling that summer is right around the corner. With perfect timing, the Hyde Park Music Fest recently announced their first headliner for this summer’s festival. The hip hop duo Clipse (Pusha T and No Malice) will reunite to perform on June 17, 2023. Known for hits such as "Grindin," "Mr. Me Too" and "When the Last Time," these brothers from Virginia will perform the first night of this two-day music festival.

“This is a huge win for Chicago and the music industry overall, especially since our city’s hip-hop influence is often overlooked and underestimated,” said Jonathan Swain, co-founder of Hyde Park Summer Fest. “With the return of Clipse for an exclusive performance, we’ll be able to celebrate a legendary duo alongside the fifty-year anniversary of hip-hop."

In addition to Clipse, other artists scheduled to perform include 2 Chainz, Do Or Die, Twista, Robert Glasper, Tobe Nwigwe, Uncle Waffles, Shawnna and many others. For the full lineup and updated announcements of new performers, visit www.hydeparksummerfest.com.

Scheduled for June 17-18 at Midway Plaisance Park (1130 Midway Plaissance in Hyde Park), this two-day festival is a celebration of diversity, community, music and Chicago’s culture. Two-day general admission tickets are $89, and two-day VIP passes are $199 (prices subject to change).

Other festivals that have announced dates for their return to Chicago this summer include:

Windy City Smokeout, a country music and bbq festival (July 13 - 16)

Lollapalooza, a large multi-genre music event (August 3 - 6)

Riot Fest, a punk rock and alternative rock weekend (September 15 - 17)

With Chicago's erratic winter weather, locals now can have some events to add to their calendars as they count off the days until the city's music festival season begins.

Amy Lee Kite is a freelance writer, author, poet, social media strategist and meditation guide. She has a Masters degree from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism where she learned, “if your mom says she loves you, check it out.”

