Chicagoans Can See Their River Flowing Green This Saturday

The Chicago River will by dyed green this Saturday. Photo by Benjamin Rascoe on Unsplash

In anticipation of St. Patrick's Day and in a tradition spanning more than 60 years, the Chicago River will be dyed green this Saturday, March 11, 2023. With all of the St. Patrick's Day celebrations and images associated with the holiday, from four-leaf clovers to bagpipers, the Chicago River's honoring of the Emerald Isle is a sight that locals and tourists have been witnessing since the early 1960s.

Just hours before this Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade (which is scheduled for 12:30 pm), the river will take on the iconic emerald green color. According to Enjoy Illinois, the crowd-drawing dyeing is done by two motorboats. One boat dumps the environmentally-friendly powder in the river and the other boat stirs the water. The vibrant color appears in just minutes, and onlookers who are positioned on Chicago bridges over the river get perfect photo-op positions.

The 2023 parade theme, according to The Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade Organization, is "Recognizing Workers' Rights." After this past November's Illinois election resulted in the passage of the Workers' Rights Amendment, this theme is timely and relevant.

“We salute and recognize all the workers of Illinois," said Business Manager James F. Coyne. "We must all continue to work together to guard worker’s rights. The work that is being done to protect workers’ rights should be viewed as a win for Union Labor, the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois. We all do better when workers’ rights are protected."

Sponsored by the Chicago Plumbers Local 130UA, this Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade will begin at 12:30 pm. The traditional river dyeing will begin a couple of hours before the parade.

According to The Chicago St. Patrick's Day Organization, the best viewing spots of the event are from Upper Wacker Drive between Columbus and Fairbanks. They also note that businesses will not be open on the day of the parade and that the stairwells leading to the lower riverwalk will be closed, per the City of Chicago.