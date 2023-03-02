Chicagoans Complain But Many Don't Show Up to Vote

Chicagoans did not seem hurried to vote. Photo by Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash on Unsplash

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's stance on crime has been a hot topic throughout her time in office. With so much outrage and turbulence throughout the city, however, only one third of Chicago's registered voters came out to vote on Tuesday. Even in divisive times like these, many residents simply seem unmotivated to have their voices heard at election time.

According to Chicago's Board of Election Commissioners, there are 1,581,564 registered voters, and there were 516,764 ballots cast. That is a turnout of 32.67%. With concerns about crime, the police and the public school system, voters still appeared to be a bit sluggish when it came to filling out ballots.

The voters who did come out showed that they were ready for change. It was the the first time in 40 years that Chicagoans have not re-elected their mayor, as Lightfoot will not be one of the two candidates in April's runoff. Instead, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will fight for the position of Chicago’s next mayor.

After Tuesday's election, Larry elder took to Twitter to comment on Lightfoot's historic loss: "Lori Lightfoot made history by becoming the Chicago’s first black gay female mayor. Last night, after 4 yrs of incompetence, she made history by becoming the city’s first mayor in 40 yrs—of any color, either gender, gay or straight—not to win re-election."

In history-making times like these, we now have to wait and see if more Chicagoans will cast their ballots on April 4th, when the runoff election occurs. With only one third of Chicago's registered voters casting ballots Tuesday, the majority of voters did not have their voices heard. In such a divisive time in Chicago, it will be another surprise if the numbers at the polls in April do not demonstrate voters' interest to have a say in the city's politics.