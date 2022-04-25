Florence, AZ

National Crime Victims' Rights Week includes a candlelight vigil in Florence

Amy L. Young

By Amy Young

The Pinal County Attorney's Office is honoring National Crime Victims' Rights Week by holding a candlelight vigil tonight to offer solace to victims and survivors of criminal fatalities.

Attendees will get to hear from crime victims and take part in a walk through downtown Florence.

The crowd will include victims, families, and members of local law enforcement, creating a group to provide a sense of healing and peace for anyone who may be struggling.

This vigil takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Florence Visitor Center, 24 Ruggles Street. After the walk, guests can stay for refreshments and community conversation.

# Candlelight vigil# National Victims Rights Week# Florence Arizona

Amy Young is a Phoenix-based journalist with 10+ years of experience. Regionally, she has worked at AZCentral/Arizona Republic, Phoenix New Times, Java Magazine, and spent more than three years as the Editor-in-Chief of Echo Magazine. She has written for numerous publications including AltPress, Southwest Contemporary, Paste, PBS' Next Avenue, and Time Out New York. She has also co-hosted a weekly radio show and two podcasts.

