National Crime Victims' Rights Week includes a candlelight vigil in Florence

Getty Images

By Amy Young / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

The Pinal County Attorney's Office is honoring National Crime Victims' Rights Week by holding a candlelight vigil tonight to offer solace to victims and survivors of criminal fatalities.

Attendees will get to hear from crime victims and take part in a walk through downtown Florence.

The crowd will include victims, families, and members of local law enforcement, creating a group to provide a sense of healing and peace for anyone who may be struggling.

This vigil takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Florence Visitor Center, 24 Ruggles Street. After the walk, guests can stay for refreshments and community conversation.