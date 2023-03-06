Fans are Losing Their Minds Over the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Scandal

Ariana, Tom, and Raquel Photo by Bravo - Used with permission

If you are a fan of "Vanderpump Rules" it's been a crazy few days, are you ok?

In case you missed it, or are new to the show, here's a very brief rundown of what's happening and how fans are reacting to the shocking news.

Sometime over the last few days, Ariana Madix found several messages and videos between her boyfriend of nine years (who she owns a home with) Tom Sandoval and her best friend, Raquel Leviss. The two were having an affair for months. The kicker of it all is that Raquel was living with Tom and Ariana after her split with former fiance James Kennedy. They all star alongside theor other friends on the show "Vanderpump Rules" and it's currently airing its new season.

But it gets worse.

Raquel appeared on "WWHL" on Wednesday night with another friend, Scheana, who reportedly punched Raquel in the face when she learned the news, just hours after the show. The kicker of it all is that Raquel is currently in trouble with another friend for hooking up with "the other Tom" last year.

It's a big mess.

And "Vanderpump Rules" fans are absolutely roasting Tom and Raquel for what happened.

This whole thing is especially hard for some fans to swallow because of how sweet and innocent (and sometimes dumb) Raquel came across for years. The women all rallied around her to support her getting a nose job, went with her to support her in beauty pageants and even offered her a home when she and James broke up.

It's going to be an intense reunion, to say the least.